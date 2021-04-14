Richard Booth of Solve iQ: “Importance of knowing colleagues”

…Importance of knowing colleagues. Knowing your team member’s birthday can really make them feel special.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Richard Booth of Solve iQ.

Richard Booth joined Asurvio (dba Solve iQ) as VP of Marketing in 2013. Since then, he has helped drive year-over-year revenue increases and improvements in customer satisfaction. While he is responsible for a wide range of day-to-day marketing, product development, and reporting activities, he never loses sight of the question, “Are we solving people’s issues and making it easy to use their computers?”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m a West Coaster at heart as I graduated from California State University-San Bernardino with a BA in business administration back in 1995. I lived in California post graduated and now have relocated to Texas for my current role.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Leverage a data-driven marketing approach”-N/A. This motto has helped on my career path as I connect data and analytics with creative initiatives to guide organizational decisions and ensure that what resonates with customers is part of every online marketing strategy.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Too many to count. This is a hard one for me to choose

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

As VP of marketing I worked across all departments to ensure that our marketing efforts are aligned with our new innovations the organization is bringing to the market.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

With an influx of WFM, we had to ensure our product, Solve iQ was ready for an influx . COVID-19 put a spotlight on employee productivity like never before because so many employees are now working from home. This means that IT departments will have to answer to how the services they provide measure and support end user productivity. It is no accident that Microsoft has been steadily adding reports such as their ‘Productivity Score’, and ‘Workplace Insights’. Many of us now see an ‘Insights’ button in their Microsoft Outlook app and a MyAnalytics dashboard that report on Focus, Wellbeing, Collaboration, and other metrics.

How are things going with this new initiative?

We’re doing great have had an influx of new customers and are looking forward to the future.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m very grateful for my teammate, Bogden Odulinski. I have too many great stories to just chat about one.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Launching Solve iQ has been such a great journey. I’m very grateful to have been a part of launching this new brand.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my team and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Importance of knowing colleagues. Knowing your team member’s birthday can really make them feel special.

2. Importance of educating while executing: It’s important to teach in real time and I do this all the time.

3. Importance of flexibility: This has been especially important during COVID.

4. Importance of having great external partners: Whether that be engaging with a good PR team or something else, it’s important to remember that you can’t do it all alone.

5. Importance of being up to date with industry reports: I’m an avid reader of the all the Microsoft reports such as ‘Productivity Score’, and ‘Workplace Insights’.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Maintaining face-to-face interactions even if it’s via Zoom has totally helped me during this difficult time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’d like to empower more IT managers to become IT leaders.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I’d love to meet Bill Gates and pick his brain. I’m a big fan.

