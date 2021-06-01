Richard Booth of Solve iQ: “Importance of knowing colleagues”

Importance of knowing colleagues. Knowing your team member’s birthday can really make them feel special.

Importance of educating while executing: It’s important to teach in real time. I do this all the time.

Importance of flexibility: This has been especially important during COVID.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Richard Booth of Solve iQ.

Richard Booth joined Asurvio (dba Solve iQ) as VP of Marketing in 2013. Since then, he has helped drive year-over-year revenue increases and improvements in customer satisfaction. While he is responsible for a wide range of day-to-day marketing, product development, and reporting activities, he never loses sight of the question, “Are we solving people’s issues and making it easy to use their computers?”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have been passionate about personal computing since my teens programming as well as building computers to pay my way through college. Then, after a decade consulting to Fortune 500 companies in the 90’s, I had the opportunity to work at Dell to lead the launch of several apps and services installed on millions of PCs. That experience got me hooked on helping end users get more out of their tech. I took this experience to my work with Solve iQ.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

One of the biggest “Aha moments” came when it became clear from our marketing and customer data was that most end-users wanted and indeed, needed, a more comprehensive service that provided could value at all times. This drove us to innovate past the support-focus of our service and led to the creation of the Solve iQ service you see today. That service relies on our patented ‘Just-In-Time’ engine which provides autonomous real-time delivery of personalized performance and experience optimizations based on what the end-user is doing with their device at any given time.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Too many folks to many too count. I am very lucky.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our product is a special one. We are lucky to be able to have our product deployed for big and small business.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Yes, here at Solve iQ we work with many charity partners locally to promote causes that matter.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Knowing when to outsource experts. For example, outsourcing PR way to hire experts. Not being afraid of risk taking. Without trying new things you are limiting your companies’ potential. Know your team. Knowing your team can lead to them feeling empowered which in turn can lead to positive outcomes.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Too many to count.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

What drives us to keep going has always been the same for us and is based on two key questions: is there demand for our service? and are we making an impact? There first is really a marketing and strategic product management question and the answer to that question has not changed since the inception of the company 25 years ago. If you look at how many tech-help related sites are out there, how many system utilities are out there, as well as the keyword search volume related to people seeking to solve performance or otherwise challenging tech experiences that get in the way of their activities with their computers, the answer is a simple ‘yes’.

The answer to the second question is based on looking at a long list of customer sentiment data including how long our customers stay with us, how they interact with our customer service, and the reviews they leave behind. Our team constantly looks at these numbers as KPIs that need to be improved and ultimately drives our engineering roadmap. Again, just looking at the reviews our customers leave with us gives us the drive to keep going and improving our service for our customers.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going great today. We keep growing our customer base and revenue which allows us to invest in improving our service on a continuous basis. One area that I’d like to touch on regarding our success beyond is our focus on delivering to our customer expectations and evolving our service to meet those expectations as they change. What our customers expected from us 10 years ago is very different from what they expect today. So from a ‘grit and resilience’ perspective, I can tell you that this commitment and willingness to make the necessary changes to keep our customers happy is really what led to the success you see today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Each one of us at our company is very driven so we constantly test new experiences and offers based on existing data. As a result, we don’t really think in terms of mistakes but in terms of assumptions that were proven wrong. One such assumption was that our customers would pay more for an anti-virus capability. That all we needed to do is add some kind of anti-virus functionality to our services to achieve better conversions and retention for our services.

So we decided to test this assumption with a couple of well recognized anti-virus brands. After extensive testing promoting the inclusion of anti-virus with service, we concluded that while our target users wanted to know our service was secure, they did not see the value in paying more for it. What we ended up doing is adding some security features that would be additive to our value proposition which is based on real-time delivery of improved experiences. Those services protect the performance of our user systems while providing additional privacy and security at the same time.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I would say that the biggest source of burnout for the team here at Solve iQ used to come from all the crapware, low value, and low reputation apps promoted by opportunists. We found that this category of apps confuse our prospects and customers making it difficult to rise above the noise created by them.

We spent a lot of time trying to differentiate ourselves from that category in various ways, but the only one that worked was creating unique value based on the customer data that we had available to us. Our challenge was and continues to be, maintaining the discipline to getting more data points and keep digging into data to get more insights.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Being able to find balance in the chaos is very important.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Will your product be viable in five to ten years is something to consider.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Importance of knowing colleagues. Knowing your team member’s birthday can really make them feel special.

2. Importance of educating while executing: It’s important to teach in real time. I do this all the time.

3. Importance of flexibility: This has been especially important during COVID.

4. Importance of having great external partners: Whether that be engaging with a good PR team or something else, it’s important to remember that you can’t do it all alone.

5. Importance of being up to date with industry reports: I’m an avid reader of the all the Microsoft reports such as ‘Productivity Score’, and ‘Workplace Insights’.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not working to scale as they grow.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Eating healthy and understanding the importance of disconnecting.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to empower more IT leaders vs. IT managers.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Bill Gates. I’m such a fan.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Solveiq.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health.