Richard and Namaste Moore of The Infinite Couple: “There’s a difference between doing business and getting ready to do business”

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Baba Richard and Sri Namaste Moore.

Baba Richard and Sri Namaste Moore mentor some of the most exciting couples in business to create a potent pathway to sacred love, business growth, and spiritual alchemy. Embracing the Divine Feminine and Masculine, Richard and Namaste have created a Business Couple Archetyping protocol that results in powerful realizations amplifying relationships and businesses. Through their teachings, couples working with Richard and Namaste describe an 11x more powerful relationship with each other and their business. Learn more at: http://www.infinitecouple.com/

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

That is a long time ago! Let’s see… we were both first born children, both skipped grades in school, both of us have genius level IQs, and we both were raised in the church from a young age. We also both had voracious literary appetites and an interest in spirituality beyond the religion of our youth. Richard grew up in Chicago, IL and Namaste grew up in New York.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” Some say this quote is by Rumi (A favorite poet and brother) and others say it comes from the Course in Miracles. The reality is that beyond proper attribution it doesn’t matter. Truth is Truth wherever it is found. For us this quote speaks to the necessity of understanding that Love is what we ARE not what we do, and if we remove the barriers to love — such as limiting beliefs, judgements, fear, anger and remove them we become all that we really are. We have a tagline in our business “Love over everything” and it is similarly based on the realignment of one’s life so that LOVE is above all else.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

First would be each other. We truly believe that an Unstoppable UnBreakable Marriage is the hub of our life AND our purpose. Everything else is simply icing on a delectable cake. When you aren’t married or your marriage hasn’t been built for Legacy, when challenges in life or business occur you find yourself seeking support from others who are less invested in your success and who have their own agendas. We truly believe there is no greater support system than a marriage of 2 people who really married — not just had a wedding, and true marriage functions best with polarity and positional distinction between the partners. An example of this is that Richard as the Masculine is the Visionary, he sees from a far distance and imagines, he desires to build. Namaste as the Feminine is the Heart — she keeps life circulating, all of the aspects of our business and life. He is macro, she is micro. Do we have the ability to do it all independent of each other? Yes, but there’s a cost associated with that- and it’s called burn out, it’s called exhaustion, and stress.

The Second quality is that Failure is not an option. We are guided by 2 axioms here- 1. Is that we never lose,we win or we learn. This one places all less than desirable outcomes in the correct framework. They aren’t losses, they are learning opportunities and learning is the path to greatness. The second axiom is 2. You only fail if you stop. Failure is only ascertained at the end of an endeavor. If you haven’t succeeded yet, it’s time to pivot and keep going — that’s the path to success. An example of this, when we first began our business we were told to just sell what people need so we found an information product and became an affiliate of it. We tried to sell it but because (for us) love is the most important thing, we didn’t love the product. We realized that selling a product we simply weren’t interested in wasn’t our way. We pivoted and kept going — offering more of our own products and the rest is history.

The third quality is our Spiritual center. We believe that we are eternal and all that we do here is a part of an enormous game that we play as aspects of infinity. This gives us a lightheartedness and joy even in the midst of difficulty. It forms our worldview and informs our character, mission and more. It makes us resilient and also a system with radical amounts of perpetual power.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Richard spent 25+ years as a Supplier Diversity professional in fortune 500 companies. He was responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in spending with diverse businesses. His tag line was “I make millionaires”, because of all the contracts he assisted minority, woman, veteren, LGBT, and disabled businesses to receive. Namaste was a Human Resource Manager and Trainer for the 2nd largest security company in the United States at that time.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

Having spent all of those years in corporate, we realized that even there we were always offering guidance about marriage, dating for marriage, spirituality, and personal development to those in our sphere of influence. We were frequently asked by various small groups and subcultures to come teach on partnership, sensuality, femininity and masculinity, and personal growth.

When we decided it was time to leave corporate, we wanted to pursue GREATER fulfillment and this was where it was. We took classes on coaching and decided to utilize all of our combined experiences in and out of the church, in leadership and in offering insight for years, and start our business.

We never could have imagined how huge it would become and what it would grow into.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

Namaste left corporate first. A new company bought out the company she was working for and they decided they wanted to clean house. There was a manager that was brought on board that was very, very, very difficult to work with. Very quickly that escalated to a point where it was simply not viable for her to continue. We just felt like, it’s not worth it. We were already discussing her retiring from corporate within a year. So we just shortened the timeline. Richard was still in corporate, and he stayed in that role for two more years. Then there were some changes in the company that he was working for, as well, that made it untenable for him to stay. At that point we felt that “it’s now or never”.

One thing we did that really prepared us for this was in between Namaste’s leaving corporate and Richard’s leaving corporate, we downsized. We purchased a fixer upper that allowed us to have no mortgage and said, “This will give us the financial freedom that we want to build the business that we really want to have”. Because we did that, when the time came, we were actually able to pull the trigger and walk away, even though a number of our children were still young and at home.

So we bought a little house out in the country. And that experience actually became one of our first classes, which is called “financial freedom on five figures”.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

We always knew. Because of our history in the church and having been ordained ministers, we always knew that we had spiritual gifts and, and insight to share. That said, when we expanded beyond any one religious structure, and we decided that we didn’t want to pastor a church necessarily, we didn’t really know where the opportunity to share those gifts would reside outside of a formal religious structure. That’s the part that we weren’t really certain of. That was a real discovery.

What we didn’t know was that the things we know, as far as, marriage and the relationship between the sexes -that the things that we know and that we have channeled and have insight in regard to, wasn’t common. We assumed that everyone knew it, and that if they weren’t doing it, it was by choice.

We found it because every time we would talk to people about relationships, about the nature of women, the nature of men, and you know, the nature of us together, and what that means for our prosperity, what that means for spirituality, how that really desires to show up, people would just gape at us with their mouths open, then they would say, “I’ve never heard that before, and now hearing it, I can’t believe that I didn’t know that, it just makes so much sense. It’s so obvious now that I see it now”. It really is this secret hidden in plain sight. That’s how we realized that while this is something that people don’t know that they need to know, and that will make a huge difference in their life.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Well, we like to say that it’s not an initiative, it is a movement. Our goal is to literally change the world by returning the masculine to men, the feminine to women and men and women to each other. Now, the men and women to each other part is where all of the fantastic things are happening in terms of, you know, revenue growth and generation, the courses and things that we put out over the past year since the pandemic started.

Things have really increased and men and women are being pulled towards each other because of the pandemic. So they were thrown together and now they’re being pulled towards each other. And as a byproduct of that, we are finding more people really wanting to hear, “how can this work?”, and are ready to put down the swords and the shields that men and women have against each other.

They realize that the way it’s been done isn’t working. That approach to get a better sword or stronger shield has not worked. People want the classes that we’re offering. They want that coaching. They want that insight. As a result, our business is increasing exponentially. It’s really fabulous to watch and and just see how it’s informing the world.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

People who we are both grateful towards who helped us get here are our ex-spouses. It was through the difficulty and the challenge and the pain of a marriage where you aren’t met and where you didn’t have the tools present to choose a partner that contains the bones and capacity to grow through your lifetime, that really caused us to dig deep and unearth these buried and hidden truths. It was through all of that experience that we acquired both the courage and the fortitude, and that revealed to us the truth of the power of what we’re doing now. So as odd as it is, and we’re not being facetious when we say that we’re incredibly grateful for having been with the wrong person for us, and what we learned through that journey.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Unexpected exponential growth.

Most business owners tend to get in a mindset, where we focus almost exclusively on what’s going to happen tomorrow. We will base what’s going to happen tomorrow on a series of yesterday’s that we can look at and compare our expectations to — but one of the things that we’ve encountered in business is that as we are expanding, and as we are taking in new information, and as we are giving that out to people and they’re receiving it, that the growth just surpasses anything we would have previously believed in terms of how much money comes in and how many millions of dollars we get.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I wouldn’t say that we struggle with believing in ourselves. There was a time when we struggled with wondering if people really had space to hear what we had to say because it’s so revolutionary, it’s so evolutionary, and it’s so disruptive to the conversations that are now being had about men and women and how we are in marriage and relationships and the anti-patriarchy, anti this, anti that, etc; our messaging is so different. So we wondered if people could even understand it, with the narrative that’s so strong in the collective right now, that men and women do not get along, anywhere, and can’t stay together, and cannot have sustainable dynamic marriages that last a lifetime and are actually the key to generating legacy building wealth. Or that the only way or the best way forward is to make the feminine irrelevant and to make masculinity and men irrelevant. And to view gender roles or gender norms as being some sort of prescriptive oppression. Our message is the literal opposite — we see the metaphysics behind these things. One fundamental example of this is that the area of discussion should be in how gender is recognized and valued, not a fast forwarding to the erasure of gender in general.

As a result, though we knew the truth, we struggled with understanding how anyone else would be able to see what we see and would we be able to convey these disruptive and revolutionary ideas to them in a way that would be both understandable and beneficial to their lives.

But one thing we realized is that you really don’t need to know HOW — you just need to know WHAT…and life itself takes care of the how.

Because there is a lot of conventional wisdom that is given out in the business community that is neither conventional nor wise, for instance, one business axiom that many believe is true is that you should never go into a market where there isn’t proven success! You should be able to look at your competition and see evidence of where the ‘gold’ in your market segment is being hidden. That limiting belief absolutely does not work where you are discussing sustainable marriage for instance. If we looked at marriage as a market segment for exploration; 75% of the people who enjoy this product (marriage), fail at using it properly and do not use it in a sustainable fashion — it never works for them. Most business coaches would tell you, that’s not a market you want to go into, but that is precisely the market we are best suited for. And those are our people. And when we talk to men and women at any point along the spectrum — from dating, to courtship, to getting married, and even those that have been married for years, we find that individually and collectively they are incredibly receptive to the truth we transmit. And that truth is transformative. Lives are constantly being changed.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Our support system was built in because it was each other. That’s one of the key differences in terms of the life way that we espouse, in comparison with a lot of others, we never crowdsource our support, it’s not necessary for us to do that.

We are our own power source. The person whose support and opinion matters the most, the person who I trust the most is sitting right here next to me. Therefore when they say “I believe in you — I believe you can do it!” I believe them wholeheartedly. So we plug into each other.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

The biggest comfort zone that we had to get out of was the idea of what it means to be a responsible parent. Prior to starting our own business, we understood being responsible means that you go to work for somebody else — the responsible thing to do, the thing with the least amount of risk is to avoid going against the status quo. So it was a gamble, taking a risk on ourselves and taking a risk on what we believed in and what we ultimately felt we were here to do and offer to the world. When you’re in business for yourself, you don’t know how much money you are going to make from week to week, especially when you’re first starting out. It’s very, very different from working at a job where you have a guaranteed salary every week, etc. That was a big comfort zone shift, based upon the lack of security. One key decision that we made; you have to decide what’s more important to you, the freedom to live your own life on your own terms, and to do what you came here to do, or the security. And we chose freedom over security. We also felt that in so doing, we gave our children the most beautiful and most magnificent of modeling during their formative years. And now they’re all adults, and range in age from 20 to 32.

What they all have learned from this is the willingness to take risks on themselves, the willingness to live their lives on their own terms, and to see their own radical freedom as being the most precious thing, whatever that looks like for them, and so that’s a really beautiful thing.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing is, there’s a difference between doing business and getting ready to do business.

Most people have this completely backwards, they spend so much money getting ready to do business and they never transition to actually doing the business. They were spending all their money getting prepared to do it. The business cards, the fonts, the colors, all of the things that you know, the LLC documentation, everything that folks say you have to have before you even get started. There is a dizzying blizzard of different moving parts that you’re supposed to ‘have’ before you get started. What we have discovered along the way is you should do your best as you go along. But the actual doing of business is trading of goods and services for energy in the form of money, you are not truly doing business until you’re doing that.

The second thing is that business is more than the ‘thing you do’.

Business has many component parts, marketing, sales, branding, networking, accounts payable, accounts receivable, there’s a lot of parts of business. Often when people enter into business, they think that because they know how to do the thing that they love to do, that’s all that matters and they don’t need to worry about the rest of it, which is why many businesses don’t succeed. You have to develop acumen, and at least, a working knowledge, even if you don’t have expertise, because you can always hire for expertise, but you need to know what and who needs to be hired. You have to understand business itself, not just your area of expertise, if you want to be successful in business, and that’s the difference between business and a hobby. When it’s a hobby, you can just know “I love doing my art” or “I love baking cakes”, but if it’s a business, in order for it to be sustainable, you have to have you know, all these other things, we always tell entrepreneurs or would be entrepreneurs, if you’re unwilling to learn that aspect of it, you don’t really want to be in business.

Point number three, plan from day one to outsource or offload anything that isn’t directly connected to the delivery or your area of genius that people pay you for.

All of those things that we mentioned above, those individual component parts of business that are so important, there are people who it is their life’s mission, and their life’s work to be excellent at all of those tasks. Be it sales, troubleshooting, customer service, billing, website design, all of those things are a dream in the eye of a different entrepreneur who’s not you. Engage those people, do business with them, pay them for their expertise, and your business will be a lot better off for it.

Number four, you cannot talk about your business too much.

You need to talk about it all the time. It needs to be your magnificent obsession. Obsession is rewarded. Neutrality is not. Most people in business think that “people are going to be sick of me talking about my business and I don’t want to make people sick of me or it. So I’m just not going to talk about it very often.” One of our daughters actually started an online business and we were talking to her about how to be successful. We asked her, “how often are you putting this content out in front of your audience on social media?”. She said, “You know what, I’m trying to get to a point where I do it a couple times a week”. We said “absolutely not. You need to post about this, at least three to seven times a day and five to seven will be much better”. She said, “Don’t you think people get sick of it?”. And we told her “Well, no, because nobody’s sitting there staring at just your thing all the time. So you want it to be in the feed, you want to be relevant, you want your content to be available. You also want to understand that there is no such thing as too much. It’s your obsession. So you’re going to bring it out over and over and over again. And this is how you build a brand because you become known for that thing.”

Point number five. This is an evolutionary process, your business is an evolutionary process.

Your business is constantly growing, constantly changing, constantly evolving into the next stage, and its next stage of development or growth. The website will never be done. As you grow all the component parts of your business, it will continue to grow and evolve over time, as you get better at delivering those services and as your revenue increases, so will your ability to engage with higher levels of expertise. In terms of the businesses that service your business, that will increase over time, prepare for it, expect it, and plan for it. When it comes time to pull the trigger, and get that new service or engage that new contractor. Don’t be afraid to do that.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

That would be exactly what we are doing now. What we’re doing on a day to day basis, I really do believe that returning the feminine to women, the masculine of men and men and women to each other is the future of the world. It is the only way for any good thing, any holy thing, any sacred thing, and any evolutionary thing to take place. If it is going to happen, it must begin with men and women coming together. Not just women coming together.

The future is not female, the future is US.

We would love to have breakfast or lunch with Grant Cardone and his wife. We love what they’re doing. We love their love for each other and their family. It would just be an amazing synergy there that we could offer value to them and vice versa.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We are available at https://www.infinitecouple.com/.