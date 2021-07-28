Richa Gupta of Good Food For Good: “Perseverance”

Perseverance: Perseverance is defined as persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success. Most new businesses fail when the founder gives up. Without perseverance we wouldn’t have reached here. Sales cycles in the grocery industry are long. We are now available at Whole Foods Market across the U.S.A. and Canada, but I started reaching out to the buyer a year and a half ago.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Richa Gupta.

Richa Gupta is on a mission to make it easy for people to eat well and do good. Born and raised in India, she’s the founder of Good Food For Good, an organic food company with a “Buy One Feed One” model that donates a meal to a person in need every time someone buys their products. Prior to venturing on her own Richa worked in Marketing at General Mills. She lives with her lovely daughter and her husband in Toronto, Canada.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I am the youngest of three siblings. I grew up in India and moved to Canada when I was 25. I was very fortunate to be in a family that allowed me to do what I wanted vs. expecting what the world thought I should be doing. Growing up I wanted to be a designer, and I ended up pursuing that career for more than a decade in India, the USA and Canada. After moving to Canada I decided to do my MBA so I could change industries and do something more meaningful.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

I was going through “mom guilt” that many parents experience over the food I was serving my 4-year-old daughter after a long day at work having only about 20 minutes to cook. I grew up in a family where my mom always served freshly cooked meals to us and here I was, trying to scramble for some ingredients to feed my child. When I tried to look for shortcuts in stores, I was shocked to read the ingredients, the amount of sugar, sodium and preservatives in pre-made sauces and condiments. It was at a time when there was enough information available at our fingertips about the negative effects of consuming preservatives, excess sugar and sodium in our everyday diet.

As a marketer and a mother, I saw a huge gap in the market and decided to create something that would help other parents too!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wouldn’t call it funny but when I just started Good Food For Good, we launched a line of fresh dips that were made with beans, and we gave them very creative names such as “Mumbai Mint” for a chickpea-based dip, “Oaxaca Arbol” for Mexican black bean dip and “Bunol Asado” for eggplant tomato dip. While our dips sold out in the farmer’s market, they did not perform very well in the stores because local Canadian consumers were confused by the name of the dips and had no idea what to expect in terms of the flavor. My biggest learning was to always name a product keeping the end consumer in mind, especially when selling it in a brick-and-mortar channel where you are not physically present to describe the taste of the product.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes I have seen people make is not understanding the category or whitespace in the market or the consumer when starting a food and beverage business. Most food entrepreneurs tend to rely on their recipe or their family recipe alone — and that’s where the problem starts. While they may be able to sell the product to a few customers, they find it challenging to scale their business. It’s critical to understand what need your product is solving, who it is for, and if there are other products in the segment that already exist. When creating a product, ideally it is best to start by researching the market, understanding the consumer, their needs and identifying a white space where your product can live.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

I would tell them to do some market research. They need to research how consumers today are fulfilling the need that their product is seeking to solve. Why consumers should buy your product must be very clear from the beginning.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

I would say just do it! Take the first step, and let that step lead you to the next. What’s there to lose!

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

The answer is — it depends. It depends on how much you know about not just the product but the market as well. If you can afford a consultant that can help take the load off you, then they are totally worth the investment.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

Very interesting question! We are a bootstrapped company so I definitely have an opinion on this. I don’t think there is one way that works for everyone. It all depends on what is your end goal. If your end goal is to exit in a few years then you have to scale it fast and get out, which requires a lot of capital from the beginning. However, if you’re trying to create a legacy business that you would enjoy working in, and you are in a segment where new competitors are not entering the market every day, then you can afford to bootstrap and grow the way many companies grew business a decade ago. Venture capital is a fairly new concept for the food industry.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

This is a loaded question — it takes a lot of trial and error, especially if it’s not the industry that you have experience in. For us, we had to knock on several doors for all the ingredients and test several suppliers, and we made many mistakes before we found our current partners. It’s all about building a relationship with those partners because as an entrepreneur you are always selling the idea to them so that they become a part of your growth.

In terms of finding a good manufacturer you need to make sure that they can produce your product and that they have good ethics and quality checks in place. It all starts with knowing what you don’t know and then finding a way to connect with as many people who are in that industry and have done something similar. You will get a nugget or two of information or insight that will help you take your business to the next level.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Good Product: It all begins with a good product. It needs to taste good for people to continue buying post trial. Our ketchup is sweetened with dates and has only 1g of natural sugar per serving (75% less than Heinz) and is free of high fructose corn syrup, refined sugar or artificial sweeteners. People definitely buy the product because it’s good for them, but they wouldn’t buy it again if they didn’t like the flavor. They would not share raving reviews about us or send us videos of their kids enjoying it if they didn’t like the taste. Taste is definitely subjective so as long as your target market enjoys the taste and flavor you are good to go. Market Fit: A great product alone can’t do much if there are not enough people who need it. We had a very spicy Indian sauce called “Vindaloo” for the first few years. However, in the region we launched there were not enough people looking for an organic, fresh, super-spicy cooking sauce. We had to discontinue that product even though it tasted great and was better than the other products in the market. Unique Selling Point: If the product is great and there is a big enough market, you need to make sure you have a unique selling point. There needs to be a reason why people should choose your product over the other products that are solving the same problem. We have a no-added-sugar BBQ sauce, but so do two other brands. So what are the USPs of our sauce that appeal to our target market? In the no-added-sugar segment, our BBQ sauce is the only product that is organic and made by a certified B-corporation with a “Buy One Feed One” mission. These are the differences that appeal to our conscious consumers who not only care about their own health but society and the planet at large. Passion: Entrepreneurship is not a 9 to 5 job, it’s a lifestyle. If you are not passionate about what you are creating it is very difficult to sustain this lifestyle in the long run. Food, nutrition, climate change and food insecurity are the topics that I research even when it’s not about work. These are the areas I am passionate about so spending hours reading, learning and executing don’t feel like work to me. These are the things I would do even if I was not getting paid. As a bootstrapped start-up, we have to prioritize every move and most of the time, wear many hats. I have done everything from food production, sourcing, cleaning the kitchen, being the face of the brand, recording videos, creating marketing material and sales presentations, and physically pitching on air and off air. I definitely am not passionate about every aspect, but it’s the passion to create something that speaks to all aspects of who I am that carries me through some very mentally and physically challenging days. Perseverance: Perseverance is defined as persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success. Most new businesses fail when the founder gives up. Without perseverance we wouldn’t have reached here. Sales cycles in the grocery industry are long. We are now available at Whole Foods Market across the U.S.A. and Canada, but I started reaching out to the buyer a year and a half ago.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Know who the “people” are that you are creating the product for. Be crystal clear about what their life looks like. If you are not the “customer” of what you are creating then involve the “people” in the creation of the product.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Good Food For Good was created to make the world a better place. We wanted to make a positive difference in two of the world’s biggest food-related issues. We live in a world where, on one side 1 in 5 people are dying due to abundance of food high in sodium, sugar and processed meat, and on the other side 1 in 9 people still go to bed hungry. Good Food For Good is trying to make a positive difference through food.

Our organic, no added sugar sauces allow people to add flavors to their food without compromising on quality while our “Buy One Feed One” program donates a meal to a person in need with every purchase. We have donated over 800,000 meals to people in need through local and global food banks, and we have been able to make a positive difference in millions of meals through our no added sugar sauces.

I have some fun facts to share. Through our no added sugar sauces, we have been able to avoid hidden sugars worth 7 million cookies — that’s 28 million grams of sugar avoided from the diets of our consumers. We have been able to avoid over half a million plastic bottles from going to the landfill.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Cooking at home with a variety of plants is not just good for our health (physical and mental) but also for the planet. So many of our gut, soil and climate issues are linked to industrialization of food and mono culture (lack of variety). If I could inspire more people to cook a variety of plants at home, I would feel I have done my job. If we demand variety of foods and vegetables, farmers will grow a variety of fruits and vegetables, and that would help our gut (3 trillion microbes in our gut love the variety of fiber), our soil, climate and our planet.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Hands down, Oprah Winfrey. I am putting it out in the universe.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.