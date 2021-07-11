Richa Bansal of Pinkcareers: “Shift your focus to the big picture”

Shift your focus to the big picture: Perfectionists think that everyone in the world is out there to judge them if they make a mistake or deliver something that’s less than 100%. Shift the focus away from you to the big picture. Instead of worrying about what others will think of you, and believe me, they are not constantly thinking of you as they have a life too, think about how much you can grow and learn if you just start and continue to show up.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say "Done is Better Than Perfect" and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And 'Just Do It', we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about "how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Richa Bansal.

Richa Bansal is the founder and CEO of Pinkcareers, a social enterprise that supports the advancement of women in leadership. After finding herself as the only woman in the room for most of her career at the largest oil and gas services company, and first-hand experiencing the struggles of young professional women as they navigate the corporate ladder, she founded www.Pinkcareers.com to give women access to career development through a learning format that is flexible, affordable, and effective at meeting the needs of modern working women. Richa earned her Bachelors from IIT Delhi in India, a Masters from Purdue University, and an MBA from Rice University. When she is not working on Pinkcareers, she likes to travel with her husband and two little boys.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in India in a family of doctors and engineers. My mother was adamant about sending me to an English-medium school, so that English could never become a language barrier for me, as she believed it was for her. I grew up believing that girls and boys are equal, that whatever my brother can do, I can do as well. Therefore, it was a bit of a shock to me when I found myself to be the only woman in the mechanical engineering class of 65+ in undergrad, one of the only women on oilrigs among a crew of 100+, and one of the only female engineering managers at work.

From a very early age, I was passionate about pursuing my dreams of becoming a successful business person and vocal about asking for what I wanted. I carried these traits into the workplace,s and they helped me grow quickly in my career. Self-advocacy and self-confidence are among the most important lessons that I now teach other early-career women through my work with Pinkcareers to support women’s advancement in leadership.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite Life Lesson quotes is by Woody Allen — 80% of success is showing up. You might say, “I didn’t get the promotion because I don’t have enough experience,” or “I cannot travel to my dream destination because I don’t have enough money,” or “I cannot start my side hustle because I don’t have enough time.” But if you are passionate about something, you will find a way to get the experience, money, or time, or else you will find excuses all day long. The first step to success in really anything in life is showing up. And when you show up the first day, the second day becomes a bit easier, and the 10th day a lot easier and more fun!

When I set my mind to achieving something, I don’t make excuses for why I cannot be successful. I have had many setbacks — when looking for a job, in my relationship, while navigating my way up at work, with immigration, and while working on my entrepreneurial venture. But I continue to show up. I try to learn from each experience what I can do differently to continue to move an inch closer to my long-term vision and goals.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of my all-time favorite books is The ‘Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office: 101 Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers’ by Lois P. Frankel, PhD. I read that book quite early in my career, and it acted as my bible as I navigated my way through corporate life. Some of my favorite lessons from the book are:

Dress for where you want to be, not where you currently are

Don’t say sorry for things that you are not sorry for

Don’t minimize yourself by using words like ‘just,’ ‘I am not sure…’ or ‘I am sorry for asking…’

Don’t underestimate the power of relationships at work

Learn to play the politics game

One lesson that stuck with me is that women sabotage their careers by pretending that office politics doesn’t exist. When women do that, they avoid learning the rules of the game, preventing them from strengthening one of the most important tools in their leadership toolbox.

As an undergrad student, I always kept away from all the politics surrounding student body elections by telling myself that politics is something serious folks do not get involved with. As a blissful 20 something engineer at work, I continued to pretend that office politics is a game only very senior managers played. But as soon as I stepped into my first management role, I was jolted into reality. After a painful experience where I got caught in the middle of my two managers’ quest to control the department, I had to learn how to be politically correct, toot my own horn to the right management stakeholders, and deliver on my objectives while deftly managing expectations on both sides.

I now strongly believe that getting comfortable with office politics and playing the game is a must-have skill for women who aspire to leadership roles.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Adaptability, confidence, and action have been three character traits that define me and my life’s journey.

Adaptability: I believe change is the only constant. I thrive in change. When things change, it allows me to learn, grow, and become a better version of myself. I am therefore constantly seeking new things to do, new activities to try, new assignments to pursue, and new skills to learn.

I believe change is the only constant. I thrive in change. When things change, it allows me to learn, grow, and become a better version of myself. I am therefore constantly seeking new things to do, new activities to try, new assignments to pursue, and new skills to learn. Confidence: You have to be confident in yourself and what you believe in. I have also noticed that when I am not confident, it reflects in my quality of work and how I show up. When I do sales calls for my business, the times I am unsure about what I bring to the table, it is not a productive meeting. No one was born confident; it’s a skill that’s developed with practice, persistence, and continually showing up.

You have to be confident in yourself and what you believe in. I have also noticed that when I am not confident, it reflects in my quality of work and how I show up. When I do sales calls for my business, the times I am unsure about what I bring to the table, it is not a productive meeting. No one was born confident; it’s a skill that’s developed with practice, persistence, and continually showing up. Action: I believe in taking action over perfection. I set deadlines and then work towards them. When we don’t take action, we continue to stress ourselves about minute details that may not matter. Nothing happens in life by just talking. You have to take action.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who wants everything to be done right, the first time, every time. To a perfectionist, the definition of ‘right’ is that it is done so well that there is no room for improvement. Therefore, they set extremely high goals for themselves and equate their self-worth with delivering 100% on those goals. Anything less than that is just not acceptable, and they view it as a failure.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Being a perfectionist is not entirely bad. In fact, perfectionism and attention to detail reflect thoughtfulness and care. Some roles also require you to be a perfectionist where small mistakes can be hugely costly or fatal, such as roles in medicine, finance, construction, or operation of critical equipment.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Negative aspects:

Excessive perfectionism leads to procrastination, lost opportunities, self-criticism, and chronic stress. Let me expand on these a bit more:

Procrastination: When you are on the never-ending quest to make something perfect, you delay moving past the starting line. Perfectionism becomes an excuse for procrastination. And going back to Woody Allen’s quote, we cannot move towards success if we do not start. I once gave a talk to other aspiring female entrepreneurs, many of whom were stuck creating the perfect business plan before they launch their business. I believe there is no perfect plan. You just need to start somewhere and course-correct as you gain experience.

When you are on the never-ending quest to make something perfect, you delay moving past the starting line. Perfectionism becomes an excuse for procrastination. And going back to Woody Allen’s quote, we cannot move towards success if we do not start. I once gave a talk to other aspiring female entrepreneurs, many of whom were stuck creating the perfect business plan before they launch their business. I believe there is no perfect plan. You just need to start somewhere and course-correct as you gain experience. Opportunity cost: In the early days of my business, I spend countless hours tweaking the words on my website, choosing the perfect pictures for my sales presentation, and prettying up my marketing brochure, only to realize that it all needed to be changed as I received feedback on our services and products. It came with an opportunity cost — it took away time from business development. It is important to realize that we have only 24 hours in a day, and hence, everything we do has an opportunity cost. My suggestion is to create a ‘good enough’ draft, put it out for feedback, and adjust as needed.

In the early days of my business, I spend countless hours tweaking the words on my website, choosing the perfect pictures for my sales presentation, and prettying up my marketing brochure, only to realize that it all needed to be changed as I received feedback on our services and products. It came with an opportunity cost — it took away time from business development. It is important to realize that we have only 24 hours in a day, and hence, everything we do has an opportunity cost. My suggestion is to create a ‘good enough’ draft, put it out for feedback, and adjust as needed. Chronic dissatisfaction and stress: Perfectionists are often stuck in a never-ending self-deprecating loop that leaves them feeling defeated and unhappy. Failure to meet the very high standards they set for themselves results in negative self-talk, self-blame, and perpetual dissatisfaction. Constantly striving for perfectionism is also linked to long-term health problems such as depression and anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, eating disorders, and insomnia, to name a few.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

One of the main reasons perfectionists get stuck is the fear of failure and the criticism that ensues. They plan excessively and mull over every minute detail before getting started because they fear failure and worry incessantly about what others will think of them. So in some sense, they are using perfectionism as an excuse for their inability to deal with failure.

Many perfectionists have been Straight A’s students while growing up, always praised for winning, not for effort. These people fear judgment from their friends and family if they deliver anything less than 100%, and hence are often hesitant to try anything new or difficult for fear of being judged if they fail. Their need for praise, love, and belonging plays a big part in why they get stuck and are unable to move forward.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Here are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it!”

Shift your focus to the big picture: Perfectionists think that everyone in the world is out there to judge them if they make a mistake or deliver something that’s less than 100%. Shift the focus away from you to the big picture. Instead of worrying about what others will think of you, and believe me, they are not constantly thinking of you as they have a life too, think about how much you can grow and learn if you just start and continue to show up. Develop coping mechanisms: Start putting some coping mechanisms in place that help you bounce up from small failures — talking to a trusted friend, seeking out early-career stories of people who you now consider successful, repeating positive affirmations like “I am good enough,” and thinking “what’s the worst that can happen?” are some of the ways that can help you develop self-confidence, lose the fear of failure, and get started. Set a deadline: Set a deadline for yourself to start the project and work backward from there. What are the milestones you need to achieve or tasks you must complete before the deadline? Set firm dates and give yourself limited time to complete those tasks so you don’t spend unnecessary time perfecting every detail. Get an accountability partner: The American Society of Training and Development (ASTD) did a study on accountability and found that you have a 65% chance of completing a goal if you commit to someone. And if you have a specific accountability appointment with a person you’ve committed to, you will increase your chance of success by up to 95%.” So team up with a friend or mentor so you have access to accountability, advice, and tough love as you start moving towards your goals. Do A/B Testing: Test your hypothesis on whether an imperfect deliverable is acceptable or not. Next time you are trying to cook that perfect meal, write that perfect report, or prepare a perfect Instagram post, make some deliberate, inconsequential errors and get feedback. You will realize that most often than not, others will not notice the difference, and all the extra hours you spent delivering the perfect product were unnecessary.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be called “Believe in yourself.” From asking a question in the meeting to asking for the promotion to working on their entrepreneurial idea, too many people fail to achieve their full potential for fear of judgment, ridicule, and failure. Though I strongly believe we need external validation from time to time, without trusting ourselves and advocating for what we want, we cannot realize our purpose and make the best of our life’s journey.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx. Her entrepreneurial journey has been a continuous source of inspiration for me — everything from how she showed up in her dead-end fax machine sales job to how she likes to be quirky on purpose to her belief around taking action to get to success.

Two of her quotes that I love are:

Say YES! Then make things happen. Don’t argue yourself into failure.

Money makes you more of who you already are.

How can our readers follow you online?

I would love to connect with you on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richabansal10/. You can also follow Pinkcareers on Instagram: pinkcareers_ and checkout lots of free resources we have at www.pinkcareers.com.

