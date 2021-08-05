Rich German of Project O: “Find your passion”

Find your passion, follow it, trust that the Universe will have your back because you’re doing what you’re here on this planet to do. Figure out the highest and best use of your time and focus on that and always stay in balance.

Rich German has been a successful business coach, philanthropist, photographer, and entrepreneur for over 20 years. An avid paddleboarder living in Laguna Beach, California, he has been on the water nearly every day since 2010. An encounter with a pod of 4 orcas in 2015 garnered international media attention and connected him with some of the leading ocean conservationist organizations. When he learned firsthand about the peril our ocean and the marine life are facing, his hobby turned into a passion to protect them. In 2017, he founded Project O, dedicated to restoring, protecting, and sustaining the oceans and the sacred life within it. Rich’s third book, Blue Laguna, chronicles his up close and personal experiences with dolphins and whales. The book is available for sale and 100% of proceeds go to Project O. Rich enjoys exploring his creative side by playing the guitar, painting, writing, and photography. When he is not working he can most likely be found relaxing on the beach or on the water.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I was born in Chicago. When I was eight years old, my family moved to Florida and I became a business coach, and entrepreneur. When a hurricane basically wiped me out, including all my worldly possessions, I moved to Laguna Beach, California where I am now, in 2006. This is where I really took on not just a beach lifestyle, but really an ocean lifestyle. This is when I started stand up paddleboarding every single day. And now I’ve been photographing dolphins and whales from my paddleboard, every day basically for over a decade.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

I have a nonprofit that I started called Project O and we have two major initiatives. One is called the Blue City Network, where we certify cities following best practices when it comes to protecting the ocean and waterways. We are starting here along the coastline of California and then the plan is to move nationwide, and ultimately around the world as we work with cities to become true stewards of the ocean.

Our second initiative is called Our Epic Ocean, which is a podcast featuring people that are focused on solutions to the major challenges that the ocean and the environment are facing. So it’s essentially a platform. And the idea is that the ocean is the source of all life on this planet, and we want everyone to fall in love with the ocean so that it’s treated with the love and respect that it deserves, just like we would treat our own children. It’s all about protecting the ocean, and the sacred life that calls it home.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Since 2010 I have paddleboarded over 25,000 miles. This is more than the entire circumference of the planet, and I’ve done it all right here in Laguna Beach, California. I’ve had close to 2000 encounters with dolphins and whales, including Blue whales, which are the largest animal ever to live on this planet, They get to be over 100 feet long. I’ve had encounters with Orcas, with Humpback whales, with Gray whales, and multiple different species of dolphins, some that live in Laguna Beach year-round, and others that migrate through. Over that period of time I’ve created a unique connection with them, and a deep love for them which has transformed into a passion to protect them.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

This occurred on January 6, 2015. Up until that point, I had had many encounters with different species as I just shared, but the one species that I would literally dream about yet had never encountered was with Orcas. I paddled out one day, and a couple of miles offshore, there was a pod of Orcas. It was a beautiful day, the conditions were pristine and I shot pretty amazing footage of these Orcas coming right at me and coming under my board. I posted the video and it went insanely viral — like you couldn’t buy that kind of media attention, it was just on the news everywhere, and then it was picked up nationally and then globally. So millions of people saw this video. And the best part was that it got the attention of many of the leading ocean protection organizations out there who all contacted me wanting to run the story. I’ll never forget sitting at my desk one morning when four or five major organizations like PETA, Save the Whales Blackfish, Mission Blue all contacted me. I sat at my desk and I cried my eyes out. I realized that this, this was my moment, meaning that this was my sign that my hobby needed to turn into my life’s work and I essentially needed to spend the rest of my life working to help solve the challenges that the ocean, and the environment, face.

Many people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

This is what led to the creation of my book, Blue Laguna. Everybody had told me for years I should make a book but I always resisted creating a book because I didn’t want to commingle the ocean, which is my church, my sanctuary, with anything business-related, but I decided that it was time so I created the book Blue Laguna, and at the same time created the nonprofit project.

I created my nonprofit, and honestly, I had no idea what the heck it was for about the first 18 months. It was very frustrating because I knew I needed to do and wanted to do something but I didn’t know what I was supposed to do. And then one day I had the idea to create a certification program where we would work with cities starting here in California, to help them become true champions of the environment of the ocean. And then we would go across the country and around the world.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

So I had this idea, and I kind of put it on the side for a little bit. And then one day I got a phone call from a very close colleague of mine who works for a large organization that funds ocean projects. She called me up and said, “Hey Rich, come over to my office. I have an idea.”

Her office happens to be about 100 yards from where I live. So I ran over there and she goes, “Okay, here’s my idea. What if we certify cities for being ocean friendly, for following protocols when it comes to protecting the ocean.”

I said to her,”You have to be kidding! This is the exact same idea that I just recently came up with!”

At that moment we knew that this was something that was supposed to happen. Over the last few years, we created the Blue City Network. We just launched the pilot program in 2020. We’re going to be scaling this program, starting with cities that are right on the coastline of California and then moving farther north, and then across the country, and ultimately around the world.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

When I started I didn’t know what I was doing. So there’s a lesson in that — you don’t need to know everything to begin something, you just need to begin. I’d never run a nonprofit before, but I knew that everything that I had done in my life, especially professionally, had led me to do this work so I was trying to take everything that I learned as an entrepreneur and move it into this nonprofit world.

So the lesson, I believe, is to first discover and then follow your passion. A lot of people struggle with figuring out what their passion is. For me, anytime I have a question, anytime I’m struggling with something, I simply just walk down to the beach. I’ll go on to the ocean, and whatever the problem, whatever the struggle, I will just ask for an answer. I will ask for what to do, essentially just giving it over to the ocean.

I always recommend people to do the same, either go to the beach, get to the ocean, go to a park, get in nature, and just ask. Then once you discover what that passion is, my advice would be to stay in your lane. Figure out what you’re great at, what you love to do and just do it. Then find other people that can stay in their lane to handle the other things that need to be done while you stay in your own lane.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I’ve always had mentors and cheerleaders, people to guide me, and also help to keep my ego in check. Honestly, the greatest influence for me has been the dolphins. They live in a state of joy. If I feel lost or confused, they remind me that we all need to come together and do what is necessary to protect our ocean and our planet. They’ve saved me so many times during hard times, they seem to always show up when I need them.

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Number one, consumers need to be made aware of how the products they consume impact the environment so that they can be empowered to make better decisions and become a part of the solution. Number two, businesses can take on a triple bottom line approach, where all decisions are based on what is best for the planet, for their people, and for profit. Historically, businesses are mainly focused on profit but with a triple bottom line approach, it’s the three P’s: what’s best for the planet, what’s best for the people, and also for profit for the business. Number three, policymakers can treat the climate crisis, like a crisis, and create legislation that will help to heal the planet. It’s not too late, but we no longer have the luxury of time. We all need to come together at this critical moment in time.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

I suggest that we follow the lead of others that are doing it right. My recent interviews on podcast included David Bronner, the grandson of Dr. Emanuel Bronner. David is the CEO of Dr Bronner’s soap. They are a wonderful example of a triple bottom line business that I mentioned before. I also interviewed the co-founder of Sambazon, Jeremy Black. Sambazon is a great example of a triple bottom line business. He recently produced a film made by Richard Yelland called Seeding Change:The Power of Conscious Commerce, which is really focused on how businesses can not only be profitable but even more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Find your passion. Follow your passion Trust that if you were doing the work that you’re here to do,that the Universe will have your back. Figure out what the highest and best use of your time is, and focus just on that. Stay in your lane Always focus on balance. You have to focus on your own personal health, both physically and emotionally, as well as your spiritual connection and the relationships in your life. Remember that this is a marathon we are running, not a 100 yard dash.

Find your passion, follow it, trust that the Universe will have your back because you’re doing what you’re here on this planet to do. Figure out the highest and best use of your time and focus on that and always stay in balance.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

It was my generation and previous ones that put the earth into the troublesome situation that it is in right now. And now we need everyone, especially young people, to step up and help with solutions. I believe we live on the most beautiful, magical planet known to man, rich with so much life and incredible resources, and that we need an all hands on deck solution to protect the ocean and our planet. I believe the time is now.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have loved Jacques Cousteau, those famous quotes where he said “we protect what we love.” My work and all of the incredible people out there that are doing similar work, is really just about that. It starts with creating more awareness, more love so that people will begin to naturally take actions that will make them a part of the solution versus just feeling like they’re just adding to the problem. We protect what we love, the more awareness we can create, the more love is created, and we protect what we love.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Dr. Sylvia Earle. She is one of the most amazing not just female oceanographers of all time but oceanographers, of all time. What I love about Sylvia is that she represents the empathy that we need as a species right now. What I’ve discovered in connecting with so many incredible people, especially through my podcast in the last several months, is that when I asked them what it’s going to take to solve these challenges that we face as a species and as a planet, they all pretty much say the same thing — and these are filmmakers, these are scientists, these are people from all around the world with all different focuses. But they all say the same thing — and that is that we really need an elevation in consciousness. I believe that Dr. Sylvia Earle embodies this consciousness, this empathy, this love, this compassion that we need. I would love to sit down and have lunch with her.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://ourepicocean.com/ — our podcast

https://youtu.be/EUzDs3lxNZc Youtube Channel

https://www.instagram.com/richgermanLB/ — Rich’s Instagram

