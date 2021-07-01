Ricardo Pagan: “How difficult the struggle to succeed”

I think that we as an industry, not just the builders and developers but also the financiers etc. should look at affordable development as an asset and not a detriment. a lot of people in the industry look at affordable investment as something they wouldn’t touch due to its complexity, but the reality is that affordable is probably one of the best asset classes to hold, and many times one of the best performing.

Ricardo Pagan is the founder and CEO of Claridge Properties, a 100% minority-owned real estate investment, and development firm. With over 18 years of experience acquiring, developing, and repositioning real estate assets nationwide, he is the maverick of investing in emerging urban markets. His success revitalizing communities with affordable housing and saving iconic building projects can be seen in New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Texas, and Miami.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

After my family migrated to the NYC in 1990, my father purchased a small business (a Laundromat) in Williamsburg Brooklyn in 1993, where he worked many hours, I used to work there after school hours. I quickly understood that there had to be a better way, housing was an issue for us very early. In my first year in college, while working as security guard for UBS, I was offered to join a team as a rental agent in Corona, Queens, on the weekends, by a broker friend of my dad’s. I also spent many late nights watching informercials about flipping houses in which i attended seminars. There i got my first taste of the business, I learned canvasing, listing, finding owners and their properties and most of all pursuing them. I later went on to list and sell my own houses under this broker. It was with the small amount of capital made in first sale and my understanding of areas that we covered that I purchased my first investment in Bedford Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn in 1999, from one of our current clients who couldn’t sell it. I learned what it was to be a landlord in NYC from that deal very quickly, while completing my administrative degree. I went to school in the Met Life Building in midtown and worked security for UBS at 48th and Park at night, there I used to see all the development and activity around me, given that I was already working with my first small asset I wanted to learn about who owned and how all of these super large buildings went up, I wanted to be a part of the group that transformed the skyline, from there my goal was set and the path to eventually becoming a Developer (by 2006) had begun.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

To me my most interesting story is when I first landed the Book Tower transaction in Detroit in 2005. I had already spent the last few years (2000–2004) buying and selling assets thru out the NYC metro area, I was heavily involved in transactions in Harlem where I had 3 assets by 2003. During a closing I met a broker who told me about the great deals that he was buying in the city of Detroit (apartments) and how I should visit. this is mid 2003. I listened and, on a whim, took a flight to Detroit along with him (I don’t like to fly) he took me to Highland Park which at the time was a very rough part of town and showed me some deals that were available, even though they were very inexpensive I was certain that they weren’t for me. At that point, before i left he took me to dinner at the RenCen (GMs headquarters), as we drove into Downtown thru Woodward, I was able to see how empty, deserted and dilapidated the city was, I didn’t know why or what had happened there, but as we drove by i just wanted to learn more. after dinner I asked him to drive me around the city, it was now later at night, no one was around, no public lights worked, not even the signal lights in many places. he then proceeded to take me thru Washington Blvd and that was the first time I sent my eyes on The Book Tower. I extended my stay for 2 more days, there I started to dig in a bit more with the help of the broker. He brought me to the office of a high powered RE lawyer, in that meeting I mentioned the asset to him, and he stated that the Lambretch family owned and set up a meeting at its then owner, Susan Lambretch. I was 24 or 25, she had just inherited the assets after her husband passed away, and didn’t give me the time of day. I honestly didn’t have the money to even put a deposit into such a purchase, but I wanted to at least get in front of her and attempt to make a case. I learned in my broker days that we never know what well find after meeting someone face to face. I met Susan at the Detroit Athletic Club, i made my case but she didn’t buy it, she told me that my “idea was cute” but that she wasn’t a seller. I then proceeded back to NYC, but i kept tabs on the situation as something told me that she wasn’t in as good a footing as she represented. Months later, I read an article in the Detroit Free Press that Lambretch had missed payments on her Utility bills to Detroit’s largest utility, DTE Energy, and that DTE was aiming to shut the asset down for non-payment, I saw that as my opportunity and proceeded to call her back and ask if we could speak. In those conversations I convinced her that I could help her pay for the back utility bills and in exchange she should allow me to obtain an option to purchase the asset from her in exchange for paying it, she agreed and that point I had my option to purchase the tower. From there I fought all thru 2005 to find a lender who would believe in me and my vision for the asset and the city, no banks played ball but a family in New Jersey took notice and offered to finance my purchase. I effectively closed on June 26, 2006, for 6 Million dollars. This showed me that I could dream, act and execute, this showed me that the sky was the limit and that I could pursue a career as a large scale RE investor. I never looked back since.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

To me the “tipping point” was as a i explained above, the time when i went from being a very small investor in the boroughs in NYC to being very large, the purchase of the Book Tower was pivotal, and it gave me a huge early win which would teach me many lessons which I use until today. it also lights the fuel for me to continue even in the hardest of times. what i did different was believe in myself and not put walls or obstructions in front of me just because I didn’t have money, or relationships, or background in the business, I also didn’t allow the larger players to scare me from pursuing the type of transactions I wanted to pursue. Right after landing the Book Tower transaction for example, I right away used the same tactic and landed my first large acquisition in New York, the purchase of the Pencil Factory in Greenpoint Brooklyn, 2 acres in the waterfront for 83.5 Million dollars. This follow up transaction cemented my position as a player, not only in NYC but in the Midwest, I was 26 at this point and well on my way.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Unfortunately for me I didn’t have any mentors, but I would say that my father, even though he was never in the business, acted as my biggest role model, given his tenacity, having nothing in this country and levering his way to modest success told me that anything was possible. From there, I started to read on many of the large family dynasties and investors in NYC and used those as my mentors, even though i never met any of them. For example, I always idolized Larry Silverstein and read and learned a lot about him and copied his ways as i could, same thing with the Durst Family and Fisher family, I understood that their way or long-term investment and impact was something I wanted to emulate and in my own way I did.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Yes, I have read almost every book there is on Warren Buffett. From the first time I learned about him in 2001 on an article i read, I was enamored, I started reading everything there was on him. Never knew that such success was even possible. To see his humility and the way they did things was amazing to me. Once i learned how he did things, his style of investing etc., I knew i could never copy or do what he does but i could employ some of his tactics into what i wanted to do. For example, he is a long-term holder of assets he amasses, I copied this, and I look to purchase and keep my assets long term instead of being a short-term investor. This in the end produces better results for the investment and the communities I impact.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I would say that my most relevant quote would be “Respect is not given, is earned”, this quote was given to me my a partner, one of my first, I was 26 and had just formed a partnership to buy the Pencil Factory in Greenpoint, my partner who was a high profile RE lawyer in NYC told me that I needed to go to the office of the Army Corp of Engineers, who govern the waterfronts of NY, in Downtown Manhattan to find live copies of microfilm showing what the Brooklyn waterfront looked like in 1950 to prove that there were existing waterfront piers in each site, including ours, reason for this was that by having a pier our max air right grew 5 fold and we needed it. when I visited the Army Corp of Engineers office, they sent me to their basement and instead of guiding me into where their files were, they left me along with over 4,000 files to preview and no guidance. My partner told me the quote to explain, that once people knew what we were plotting to do in Brooklyn that we would gain respect, which at that point we would earn and from that point won’t need to go thru these roughs to attain certain things. He was completely right, as the result of that I’ve felt to this day as folks know what I am capable of putting together and executing on specially in a city as tough as NY.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

The affordability crisis, predominantly in cities like New York and here in Los Angeles has mainly come from very poor planning and policy decisions in my view. In New York for example, at least since the time I started my career in 2000, there have been 3 real estate booms, mainly during the Bloomberg years, with all the rezoning and gentrification that followed. During those years the in-place governments made great efforts to take advantage of the boom in the markets, the over development etc., but it didn’t go far enough. In New York they did institute policy to build affordable as part of every new market rate asset built above a certain threshold but that wasn’t enough, to me they should have created or rezoned certain areas to create only affordable housing, as they recently did with the rezoning/up zoning of East New York. They should have done that when the markets were very hot and sites were being snapped up for large scale development left and right, they should have also implemented better housing policy to spur the development of affordable housing only, not mixed (height and lower). The issue always came down to land costs, which in NYC is steep and usually doesn’t allow an affordable project to be financially feasible. The same situation occurs in Los Angeles, but its more dire that NYC, unlike NYC, LA didn’t employ an affordability act as part of the development of new large urban projects or in areas of hight growth such as Santa Monica, those areas do have rent control laws and other things but none of those initiatives spur the development of new or the preservation of existing affordable housing, this lack of initiative created a void where most of new projects where market rate and almost none were affordable. Major cities must do better to employ new tactics to spur the development of affordable housing, thru better zoning, financial incentives, availability of public lands and PPPs, we must get creative as the solution is not one size fits all.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

We have affordable assets in New York, Los Angeles and the Sunbelt states, predominantly in Texas. We recently acquired a portfolio of affordable assets there with a total of 1,097 units. We are very careful of the impacts we bring to these communities. as I mentioned earlier, we like to invest long term, this strategy allows us to implement short- and long-term value-add strategies to our communities. The main way that we are impacting this crisis is by maintaining and preserving the affordable housing stock that we control as affordable and the ones we are currently buying, by providing a safe, secure and comfortable living conditions for our residents. Our business plan has never been to acquire and deregulate these assets which is a primary reason the affordability crisis has worsen, as many affordable units have been deregulated and taken out of service. We aim to procure our returns by holding on to our assets long term, providing real value add to our communities and creating loyalty among our residents who often reside with us for many years.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

I would say that my most proud achievement is in putting together and maintaining the superb team that we have. I am very big on minority inclusion, and I’ve made sure that many of my top execs fit this mold as many in our industry aren’t given the chance to shine in higher positions. This in turn has translated all the way down to our portfolio properties/communities who benefit from a team that knows where they come from and how to properly meet their needs.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

I think that we as an industry, not just the builders and developers but also the financiers etc. should look at affordable development as an asset and not a detriment. a lot of people in the industry look at affordable investment as something they wouldn’t touch due to its complexity, but the reality is that affordable is probably one of the best asset classes to hold, and many times one of the best performing. I think the industry as a whole should face it head on and work with the public and elected officials to create further opportunity in the creation of affordable assets. In the end I believe it should be our civic duty to move the needle forward in this regard.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

Here are three examples: 1. Create and implement better public policy to allow affordable projects to be financially feasible, for example, strengthen LIHTC policy to make it easier to access the credits and faster to implement. 2. Offer greater incentives to builders and landowners predominantly to build and or preserve affordable housing stock, for example, give larger zoning variances and easier approvals to projects which are completely affordable. 3. Expand financial markets to give builders, developers and landowners greater availability of financing for the construction of such assets, the financial markets are still niche when it comes to affordable housing, it should be as robust if not greater than the regular RE financial markets.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

As far as legislation, yes there would be. I would like to have introduced a bill that creates protected areas for affordability, for example in Downtown Los Angeles Skid Row area, which is bounded by Los Angeles Street, 3rd Street, 7th Street and Central Avenue. The homelessness issue here in LA has quadrupled since I moved to LA in 2011 specially in Skid Row and not much has been done about addressing this crisis, which is a human and mental health crisis along with an affordability crisis. If I had influence, I would introduce a bill to create protected areas in locations such as Skid Row, this would create “affordability zones” where the government would rezone the areas to provide affordable assets, given the owners of such assets (which are now predominantly industrial) incentives to pursue and create affordable projects thru tax abatements, easier path to approval, lift restrictions on parking, ease the path to obtaining tax-credits (for equity) and lastly open the door to the financial markets.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The things I wish someone told me where as follows: 1. How important education is to success in the field (I didn’t finish college). 2. How difficult the struggle to succeed is. 3. How I would have very little help along the way and how to properly manage that. 4. How to properly pick the proper partners along the way, an issue which can bring you many unnecessary issues. 5. How long it would take to achieve what ive achieved today, when I started, I was certain that by mid late 20’s i would be where I am now, not knowing the difficulty and long hard climb i had ahead of me.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I truly believe that the best thing I could do for a person is to put them in a position to change their life, in this vein, I believe that the best influence I could make is to offer others who come from the same walk of life as I did the chance to become an entrepreneur, follow their dream and become leaders at some point in their lives. I was adopted at birth and had everything against me when I first tried to pursue this career so I believe that anything is truly possible, I would like others to see that passion and possibility and act on it for the better of themselves and their families.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would say that I have 4 favorite people whom i would love to meet or have breakfast with, my first would be Barrack Obama who inspires me to this day, the second would be Warren Buffet who I’ve looked up to since my inception, and lastly Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan, to me the brightest banker there is and Larry Silverstein who to me is the best at what he does.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow our work by looking at our website: www.claridgeproperty.com. Or by looking at my Instagram page: rickcp_official, and lastly at our LinkedIn page under my exact name, as we always have updates on our activities.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success.