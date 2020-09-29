Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ricardo Maisonet: “I’m focused on family time, supporting my wife and being consistent with my choices and changes.”

Ricardo’s adding money to his savings and more strength training to his exercise routine.

We have a strong Thrive ZP community in our warehouse and seeing the changes coworkers have made with the program was inspiring to me. Former Winner Jessica Ocampo was really helpful in getting me started, and the app is helping me hold myself accountable so I can be consistent with my choices and changes. I get a lot of exercise during work already, but I’ve added in more workouts at home too. My wife and I also changed our eating habits, like cutting back on fast food and grilling chicken instead of frying it when we cook. We’re even saving more money each month and have really focused on adding in more family time. When I started in the warehouse, my weight was 245 pounds. I’m now down to 198, am stronger and feel healthier overall.


● After losing almost 50 pounds, I feel like I can do more each day.
● Getting rid of unused subscriptions is saving about $30 each month.
● I’m using less sugar in my coffee and we’ve cut way down on soda.
● Adding more strength training at home has me feeling fitter than ever.

My biggest Thrive ZP focus has been on family. We have three kids, so my wife and I are both really busy. But we’re doing whatever we can to support one another and help each other out. I want my wife to know how much I appreciate everything she does. I’m also connecting more with my parents and siblings, like making sure to video call my mom every weekend so she can see the grandkids. We’ve even booked a trip back to Florida to take the kids to Disney World and spend time with my family. It’s going to be the first time I’ve seen my sister since 2014! It’s up to you to make it better for yourself. I just always try to take
advantage of the opportunities given. I can’t wait to see what’s next.

Ricardo Maisonet, Distribution Center #6094; Bentonville, AR; National Thrive ZP Challenge $25K Champion

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Ricardo Maisonet, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.


