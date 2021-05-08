Rhonda Sciortino of Successful Survivors Foundation: “Everyone who is with you is NOT for you”

Everyone who is with you is NOT for you. My right hand person had my full trust. I thought that she was with me and for me until she stole the American Express card out of my handbag and charged up furnishings for the new office she was setting up to compete with me. It turns out that she was with me for what I could do for her. I learned the hard way that although she had been with me, she was not for me. She was there for what she could get from me. Don’t assume that everyone is for you.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

Rhonda Sciortino, author of 30 Days to Happiness (featured on The Ellen Show and included in her Kind Box), used the coping skills from her abusive childhood to create personal and professional success. She built two successful businesses, then turned her attention to helping others to find their purpose and their authentic success. More info can be found at www.rhonda.org.

Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Like many people,I spent my childhood in poverty. The little shack I lived in with my grandparents was destroyed by fire when I was 8 years old, and we had no insurance, so we were homeless from June until November of my second grade year.

We slept in the park and fished in a local lake. We rooted around in the big trash bins behind fast food places to try to find something to eat. I wore the same clothes day and night for all those months. You can imagine how filthy I was, and how shunned I felt by kids at school.

The feeling of being alone and scavenging for food served me well later when I became a CEO because I always had the sense that I had to responsible for myself and that no one was going to show up to rescue me. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

When I was 15, I got a job in an insurance agency. I was stunned when I found out that if we had had insurance, we wouldn’t have been homeless. I became totally obnoxious in my zeal to tell everyone I knew about making sure they had the right insurance so they didn’t become homeless. At 15 years old, I was the #1 telemarketer in the nation for Farmer’s Insurance!

It wasn’t long before I realized that it was the licensed agents who were making the money while I was in the office earning minimum wage. I emancipated from the child welfare system at 16 and appealed to California’s insurance commissioner to allow me to test for my license. After all, I was an “adult!” After multiple declinations, I was finally approved to take the test. I passed, and spent the next 40 years in insurance, most of those years in my own brokerage.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Zig Ziglar said, “You can get anything in life you want if you’ll help enough other people get what they want.” This has influenced me since the day I read those words nearly 40 years ago. I worked hard to earn financial success be helping others. Both of my businesses were established to help protect the good people and organizations that care for children in foster care. Every deal I closed meant that I was helping protect “the protectors.”

What they wanted was more money in their budgets to care for the children and families within their influence, so my motto was “spend money on children, not insurance.” By working hard to give my clients what they needed and wanted, just as Zig Ziglar predicted, I earned what I had hoped to have.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I feel so strongly that our good character traits drive our success that I wrote a book about it, Successful Survivors, the 8 character traits of survivors and how you can attain them. There are many character traits that helped me create personal and professional success, but if I had to choose one that stands out above the rest, it’s work ethic.

We don’t hear much about work ethic anymore, which is unfortunate. I am fully persuaded that work ethic is the key to success. We can make up through work ethic what we lack in formal education, training, and experience. I define work ethic as the willingness to learn and to do whatever it takes to do the job and do it well. It’s showing up early and staying late, and giving 110% in between. It’s never stealing back the time that we’ve sold to an employer by surfing the internet, checking social media, or making personal phone calls or texts while on company time. For me, what drives work ethic is that deep seated desire to hear, “well done.”

Passion, determination, and positive attitude are inextricably entwined as the second character trait that resulted in my professional success and the wealth that accompanied it. I was passionate about protecting the good people and organizations that care for children who have been abused. I was not just running a business of selling insurance policies. I found meaning in my work, and I was absolutely determined to do a good job of it or die trying to do so. Importantly, this was all with an intentionally positive attitude. There is no negativity in fulfilling your passion.

Last, but certainly not least, is the character trait of resilience. I learned resilience in my childhood, and it has served me well throughout my life. I have had setbacks throughout my career that would have done me in if I didn’t have a robust degree of resilience. Resilience is that character traits that empowers you to get up, gather and analyze your data, come up with a different approach, and try again. I feel so strongly about the power of resilience that I launched a podcast called Empowering Resilience in which my guests and I share strategies for resilience.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I started my first business when I was 27. It was a retail insurance agency that protected private, non profit child welfare providers. I began my second business 6 years later, which was a national insurance organization that operated as an administrator for an insurance program that I created that worked with insurance brokers al over the US to protect the private non profit child welfare organizations in their areas.

For over twenty-five years I analyzed the ways that children and caregivers get injured or killed in the foster care system. We learned the hours of the day, days of the week, and two months out of the year when children are most likely to be injured, and then we worked with mental health professionals to create training programs to avoid the top 7 triggers that can lead to tragedy.

Because we were able to help keep kids and staff safe, the dollars spent on insurance claims were significantly lower than the national average. Consequently, we were able to negotiate reduced insurance premiums for our clients. Additionally, we donated over a million dollars back to the child welfare organizations that exhibited excellence in professional practice in the care of foster children.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I thought I would protect child welfare organizations for the rest of my life. I had no intention of ever doing anything else. AndI certainly never intended to be an author and speaker. I have no training in writing or speaking, and I’m a very private introvert. If someone would have told me that I would be sharing my story of childhood adversity in national media, I would have thought that they were delusional. But that’s precisely what has happened, and it all began because of a 17 year old who was making wrong decisions at 100 miles per hour.

A teenage girl’s foster mom asked me to speak to to the teen to try to get her to make better decisions for her life. I refused. Not because I didn’t care, but because I knew she wouldn’t listen. I preferred to write her a letter. That letter became my first book, From Foster Care To Millionaire.

I am years into my second chapter, and the “reinvention” that happened continues to amaze me. I founded a non profit organization, Successful Survivors Foundation; launched the Love Is Action Community Initiative; written 13 books (with my next book, 30 Days To Love, coming out in late 2021), started the Empowering Resilience Podcast, and I’m just getting started.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I was approached out of the clear blue with an offer by an insurance company to buy my business that I couldn’t dismiss. Instead of saying, “We’d like to buy your company,” the CEO asked, “what could you do for child welfare organizations with a billion dollar, multi-national company behind you?” They had me at “what could you do?”

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

A dear friend asked me to come speak to her ladies group at church. I would have done just about anything for her, so I agreed, thinking that her “church ladies group” was probably no larger than 10–12 ladies. There were over 900 attendees at that event!

I probably didn’t sleep more than 30 minutes the night before. As I approached the platform, my mouth went dry, my palms were sweating, and my heart was pounding. But when I opened my mouth to speak, something bizarre happened. I started talking and moving very animatedly. I had those ladies laughing, crying, and then laughing again. It felt like I was having a conversation with an old friend.

Since then I’ve given hundreds of talks and many media appearances. As an off-the-chart introvert, I never would have guessed that I’d be comfortable on stage, but the truth is that something comes alive on the inside of me when I step on stage and the mic goes hot and the spotlight is on me. In fact, that is when I feel most vibrant, most alive.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Some aspects of the new initiatives were hindered by the pandemic, but others are going well.

Just before the pandemic, our all-volunteer led non-profit, Successful Survivors Foundation, established a speaker bureau made up of a cadre of subject matter experts in risk management, brand building, philanthropy and fundraising, thriving with disabilities, overcoming adversity, and more. Unfortunately, the pandemic brought that work to a near stand-still. We hope to pivot from keynotes to virtual training and consulting because these remarkable individuals can serve as force multipliers in helping non-profit organizations and ministries to do what they do best.

Through the Love Is Action Community Initiative we have monthly virtual meetings in which excellent presenters provide insights and strategies for helping people emerge successfully from adversity. We give people specific steps for connecting with others in their communities and reaching out to those who are at the greatest risk of domestic violence, child abuse, trafficking, depression, suicide, and more. It’s really all about helping to eradicate social isolation and the societal ills that emanate from it.

One of the programs of Love Is Action that is making great strides is The Game Changer Opioid Awareness and Substance Misuse Initiative, which is a youth-led program to help kids make healthy choices for their lives. Sponsors like Walmart and AT&T, leaders like Governor Jim Justice and Senator Joe Manchin, educators, child welfare professionals, substance misuse professionals, and more have come together to engage with EVERY middle and high school student in West Virginia to help them deal with parents who are dealing with addiction. They’re definitely changing the game in West Virginia. We hope to take the initiative into every state in the US.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful to my husband, Nick, who married a hard-driving entrepreneur and wound up with an author, speaker, and child advocate. He’s a very private guy, so the fact that he’s supportive of me sharing on stage, media, and print is huge!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

It’s not just one story, but a multitude of times that someone has reached out to me to let me know what the message in one of my talks or one of my books has meant to them.

I’ve been told by by several people that they were considering suicide, but changed their minds after hearing from me.

Imagine that. People I have never met heard something from me that gave them hope and empowered them to keep going and to try again.

It is for those people that I do what I do. As long as I have air in my lungs, I’ll keep telling people how truly remarkable they really are, that they have a purpose, and that their life has meaning. And I’ll keep trying to help them find and fulfill their purpose that is accompanied by all five facets of real success — good relationships, health, peace, joy, and financial provision.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Oh goodness, yes, I struggled. I thought I was just an accident of biology that no one loved and that no one would ever love. When your own parents don’t want you, it’s an automatic assumption that no one else will ever want you.

Because of the wonderful people, like my husband and two close girlfriends, who loved me when I was difficult to love, I can honestly say that I am now healed and whole and able to love others.

Limiting beliefs are like holes in the bottom of a bucket. No matter how hard you try to fill the bucket, the contents go right out the bottom because of those holes. But when someone comes along and takes the time to fill the holes (and it does take T-I-M-E), healing and wholeness can happen. We’re harmed in bad relationships, and we’re healed in good relationships. The trick is being willing to take a chance to let someone close enough to us to heal the hurts.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

WhenI started my business, in addition to my boyfriend (husband now), I had the two girlfriends I mentioned, who were there for me. They believed I could succeed, which empowered me to believe that I would, indeed succeed! Everyone needs at least one person who believes in them and who will help them get back up when they get knocked down.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I had never told anyone that I had been abandoned and abused as a child. There’s a great deal of shame associated with that. So, it was a huge leap for me to share my story in my books, on stage, and on the Today Show.

For me, the way to overcome any huge discomfort is to think of the reward that awaits on the other side. The reward on the other side of me making myself enormously vulnerable was the hope that sharing my story of going from foster care to millionaire would encourage others that remarkable transformation is possible for them too.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Everyone who is with you is NOT for you. My right hand person had my full trust. I thought that she was with me and for me until she stole the American Express card out of my handbag and charged up furnishings for the new office she was setting up to compete with me. It turns out that she was with me for what I could do for her. I learned the hard way that although she had been with me, she was not for me. She was there for what she could get from me. Don’t assume that everyone is for you. Many will care, but no one will care as much as you do. We were engaged in good work, significant work that was helping people. I never asked anyone to do anything that I wasn’t willing to do. But I was willing to work 60+ hours a week so I thought everyone should be willing to work as long and as hard as I did. In so doing, I burned out some good people. Don’t burn people out. The power of agreement cannot be understated. Instead of listening to people with the intent to hear and understand them, I would hear just enough to get the gist of what they wanted to say, and if I found anything wrong with what they were proposing, I would argue. I shut down some smart people and probably missed out on some good suggestions because I argued instead of giving people dignity by trying to understand what they were saying. Don’t argue — find common ground. There is power in finding someone on which to agree. Find people’s genius and let them use it. I hired smart people but I too often didn’t let them use their intelligence and wisdom to find solutions. Every time there was a problem or a challenge, I would jump in to try to solve it as though I was the Wizard of Oz who had all the answers. I overworked myself by getting involved in every little detail of the work. Don’t micromanage. Reward what matters, not what doesn’t. “What gets rewarded, gets repeated.” When you reward every staff member for the bottom line performance that you hope to achieve, every staff member will work together as a team to produce the bottom line performance that earns them all a bonus. Bottom line performance bonuses that are equally divided among everyone reward the entire team, not just the superstars. This encourages the entire team to pull together to support one another.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m hoping that the LOVE IS ACTION COMMUNITY INITIATIVE will empower people in every community throughout the US to connect with others to uplift the most vulnerable among us.Love Is Action is a collective impact initiative that brings together community stakeholders for the purpose of eradicating social isolation and the societal ills that emanate from it — societal ills that include depression and suicide, homelessness, substance abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking, and everything else that harms children and families and communities. We are in the midst of an epidemic that is even greater than the COVID-19 pandemic — it is that of social isolation. The good news is, it’s curable through connection.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet with Melinda Gates, Susan Wojcicki, Kamala Harris, Sheryl Sandberg, Michelle Obama, or any other woman who has the following and the desire to help make the only truly sustainable change agent, LOVE, a priority in our world.

