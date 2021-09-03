Rhonda Forrester Of Meraki Healing Energy: “Keep ahead of the curve”

“Keep ahead of the curve.” While we all spent time learning our craft in building our business, we don’t always keep up with the latest trends. You need to make time to keep up with the latest tips and tricks in your field. Many times, you can use what you’ve learned and make it yours by adding your own flare, spice, and creativity!

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rhonda Forrester.

Rhonda Forrester is a Level I and II Certified Reiki Practitioner and Owner/ Founder of Meraki Healing Energy LLC. With her business, Ms. Forrester provides healing services and an array of natural Reiki-infused holistic health and wellness products. Rhonda also holds a Tantric Massage Healer certification and is an herbalist and astrologer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Sure, and thank you for having me. I should start by saying that helping others has been a passion of mine ever since I can remember. I began my journey in the field of physical therapy back in 2004, working diligently for 5 years before I had my daughter in 2009. While this gave me a good foundation in a service-based business, I can’t say I was passionate about it. My passion came later, after having my daughter, when I experienced a spiritual awakening and began my journey to discover my true life’s purpose. I began reading and researching studies of the mind, body and spirit, opening the doors to immense personal growth and ultimately pointing me to my true calling — becoming a Reiki Healer. I can only say that it was by Divine grace, my studies allowed me to cross paths with reiki masters and practitioners who continued guiding me on my path to becoming a Reiki Healer. By 2018, my hard work had paid off; I had earned by certifications and was now a certified Reiki Healer, Tantric Healer and Herbal Practitioner.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

By far the most interesting story has to be the one about me getting fired. Yes, my steady paycheck fell victim to the recent COVID pandemic that swept the nation, forcing me to make some tough decisions. I had been working as a training and development specialist with a company that offered physical therapy when the pandemic hit and my job switched to remote work. Trying to juggle my remote work and help my 3 children with their remote schooling proved to be too difficult a task and I was laid off in mid-August. As you can imagine, panic and worry immediately set in as I was faced with no steady income. It was during this time I really gained introspection. I knew that now, more than ever, I wanted to help others who were facing mental, emotional and physical struggles in their lives. With this in mind, I gathered all of the strength and courage I could muster and dedicated my full energy and attention into launching Meraki Healing Energy. I really learned through all of this that sometimes it’s the struggle that teaches us more about our purpose than anything. It is in those moments, when we are forced to focus on the person we truly are, without the din of life drowning it out, that we learn our true calling. For me, it meant the launch of a new business and a new way of life. By November my website and business were a reality, complete with an array of healing services and holistic wellness products to service those in need.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think my biggest mistake in starting was not having a strategy. While I had all of the passion and willpower needed, the actual launching of a business was wrought with difficulties without a plan. I found myself implementing new systems and adapting to changes at break-neck speeds and many times it was really all I could bear. I really learned to ask for help if I need it; to lean on those with expertise in strategy rather than go it alone. Ultimately, I learned that being more organized, detailed and efficient in how I do things, allows me more time to be effective in what I do.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely, I know I couldn’t be where I am today without the help of others. More specifically, Marina Simovic owner of Flex Healing, has been a tremendous mentor and friend throughout this process. I met Marina as her student, and as my Reiki instructor, Marina not only guided me on my path, but also poured her knowledge into me. My career has benefited greatly from her experience and knowledge but at the same time she has become a trusted friend and colleague. I really can’t imagine where I would be now without her guidance, and for that I am eternally grateful.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

When it comes to impact on a global scale, holistic wellness is in the forefront of discussions. The recent pandemic has tossed an under-prepared society into a realm of social unrest. The social solitude alone, has shown a magnifying glass on people’s lives, and many don’t like what they see. Individuals of all ages are experiencing anxiety, stress, depression, strained relationships and other symptoms associated with not being wholly well. What I provide is healing for the mental, emotional, physical and spiritual realms. By centering yourself holistically, you are better equipped to handle the stress and strain of daily life. My work also helps to reconnect you with the peace, love and clarity you truly deserve. For those that are more spiritually inclined, I help awaken your Divinity in a way that leads to a renewed self-awareness. My work is important and very necessary. I make an impact on the world by helping individuals clear out the mental noise; allowing them to be more centered and better able to achieve their goals, dreams and desires.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

My top five “lifestyle tweaks” that I feel support a journey towards a better wellbeing include:

1) Eating Well: Plainly said, you are what you eat. The foods you choose to intake into your system, affect the output of that system. They affect us on a mental, emotional and physical plane. A perfect example is just to think back on the last junk food meal you ate. Chances are, after the euphoria of the taste wore off, your body rebelled in some fashion. Whether it was physical (upset stomach), or mental (crankiness, fatigue), there is a good chance your body let you know right away that it wasn’t happy with your choice. Bottom line, the cleaner the food is when it’s going in, the cleaner it will be as a fuel option. I teach that fruits and veggies are a must to maintain a healthy balance.

2) Staying Grounded: This may be more difficult in practice than in spoken word, but it is vital. Wherever you are, you need to find a way to either stay grounded, or regain your ground when under turmoil. I feel coming up with rituals that help you remain focused on your well-being are the most effective for this. Whether its meditation, prayer, yoga, or simply spending time in nature, you need to find a daily time and place set aside for your ritual. This may be the hard part, but the payoff will be worth it. Think of it as a way to find peace wherever you are.

3) Journaling: Sometimes we find ourselves facing things we don’t feel comfortable discussing out loud or with other people. Journaling can be the catalyst for this expression; a form of healthy release. Writing things down can also give you an opportunity to reflect on what you’ve written. This is a healthy option for pent-up emotions.

4) Self-Care: One thing that gets passed over more often than not, is our own self-care. Whether it’s a sauna, a manicure or facial, a massage, or just a nice hot bath, time spent on caring for yourself is some of the most valuable time you will spend. You can’t help others if you don’t help yourself first, so get that self-care in ladies and gents!

5) Exercise: This is an area that divides most audiences because there is a misperception of what is meant when we say exercise for “wellness.” This type of exercise really just involves moving your body in some fashion. Keep in mind that basic human biology tells us that movement helps circulation, and that benefits our entire body. From simple stretching and weight lifting to jogging and aerobics, exercise allows us to remove stagnant energy within the body. It also releases endorphins, giving you an overall sense of wellbeing.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would definitely start a Family Wellness Movement. I’d want to develop simple practices or rituals that would foster connection and bonding within the family. The family unit is really the heart of many individuals’ support system and thus the biggest impact on their wholeness. I would want my programs to become life-changing routines that are found within the homes of families all across the country. Just imagine, guided meditations, group discussions, nature walks, and other fun activities designed to create a healthy, and whole family.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1) “Find a healthy work/life balance.” I learned the hard way, that not maintaining a good balance between your work and the rest of your life can lead to “burnout” and in my case the loss of income. Now I focus on my purpose and make time for my life and it all just seems to fall into place. It doesn’t mean your life will be perfect, but it does mean you’ll be better equipped to handle it when it’s not.

2) “Network. Network. Network.” Up until I started my business, I found comfort in keeping my lifestyle very private. This was one of the main things I was forced to change if I wanted my business to succeed. I realized that me, my energy and my experiences, were all a part of my brand. I got comfortable being uncomfortable. I started to network more frequently and put myself in various positions for people to get to know me better. This made all the difference in my success.

3) “Have a plan.” Planning is such a major component when starting a business. This was a stumbling block for me in the beginning, but now I have a clear plan. At the top of the week I organize and structure my calendar for the entire week; from marketing deadlines and orders to services and appointments. Implementing this simple plan has had such a huge impact on my business.

4) “Have a support circle.” I’ve learned it’s so important to surround yourself with the right people. We are influenced by those around us, and it’s important to make sure they are like-minded, understand business, and can be there for advice and further guidance. This could mean the difference between succeeding or just existing in business.

5) “Keep ahead of the curve.” While we all spent time learning our craft in building our business, we don’t always keep up with the latest trends. You need to make time to keep up with the latest tips and tricks in your field. Many times, you can use what you’ve learned and make it yours by adding your own flare, spice, and creativity!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Well I can tell you that mental health is a very dear cause to me. Many people haven’t been taught that it’s ok to express yourself or to be vulnerable enough to speak your own mind.

We as a society hold so much inside that can lead to mental clutter. This can make you feel unproductive, take away from your happiness, affect you physically, lead to worry, anxiety and ultimately depression. Throughout my work I deal with clients suffering from many if not all of these symptoms. This is why I am such an advocate for mental health and work to make my clients aware of it as well.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Meraki Healing Energy LLC is available on most social media outlets and the web. You can find us on Instagram @merakihealingenergy, Facebook @merakihealing3 and Twitter @merakihealinge1 or just visit our website at www.merakihealing.online

Thank you for these fantastic insights!