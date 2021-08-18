Rhiannon Menn of Lasagna Love: “Not everyone will agree with your brand of “good”. And that’s ok”

Not everyone will agree with your brand of “good”. And that’s ok. Early on I remember getting a message from a woman who wanted to know why I was making meals for families in the US when there were so many people around the world struggling “even more” from the pandemic. My immediate reaction was an uncomfortable mix of indignation and guilt. But ultimately it doesn’t matter what kind of social impact you’re making, so long as you’re doing it with passion.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rhiannon Menn, Founder and CEO Lasagna Love.

Rhiannon Menn is a mama, chef, and adventurer. She loves decaf coffee, traveling, and super fuzzy sweaters — which she, unfortunately, can no longer wear since she left New England.

After the birth of her second child, she had an epiphany: When she took good care of herself, she was much better at taking care of those around her. She founded Good to Mama as a way of changing the narrative about what it means to be a mom.

In 2020, prompted by the COVID-related struggles of families in her community and her own feeling of helplessness, she founded Lasagna Love. A platform that connects neighbors for home-cooked meal delivery, Lasagna Love has transformed into a national movement of kindness, impacting thousands of volunteers and recipient families each week.

Rhiannon is a graduate of Berkshire Community College, Brown University, and MIT Sloan, and is a StartingBloc fellow and Siebel Scholar. She lives in Kihei, HI with her husband and three children.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started Lasagna Love at the beginning of the pandemic, quite by accident. I was watching people around me lose jobs, lose childcare, and try to navigate an entire world of changes. Instead of focusing on what my family had lost, I focused on what we had: time, grocery deliveries, and a love of cooking. In the midst of helplessness, cooking made me feel like I was doing something useful. My daughter Cimorene and I started cooking extra meals, and I would post in local moms groups on Facebook asking if anyone could use a free home-cooked meal. Unexpectedly, people who saw my posts started reaching out asking if there were enough families to go around, and could they cook too? We went from just Cimorene and me, to ten volunteers, to a hundred… and now we have over 20,000 across the entire country in less than one year!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading Lasagna Love?

There was a moment during this past winter when I realized the full power of the kindness we’re spreading. A gentleman who had received a lasagna reached out to me. He was so inspired by the kindness of the woman who had brought him a meal that he wanted to pay it forward. He decided to pay his neighbor’s heating bill. This was the moment when I realized that Lasagna Love truly is a kindness movement, it just happens to be delivered through food.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember very vividly the day I had live cooking demonstration celebrating Lasagna Love’s first anniversary. Three minutes before it was supposed to start, my 2-year-old son split his chin open on the bathtub. My husband ran out to get butterfly sutures, and my son joined me for the cooking show, with red smudges all over his chest. (I gave him tomato sauce to play with to blend in.) What lesson did I learn? You never know what’s going to happen — just go with the flow.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

What’s unexpected about Lasagna Love is that we’re making an impact on multiple fronts. I thought we would simply be helping people who were facing food insecurity by putting a meal on the table for a night, but we’re doing so much more than that. We’re impacting the emotional well-being of the people we deliver to simply by being kind. While we certainly have recipient families that are struggling financially, we also have recipient families struggling in other ways. Parents facing stress and overwhelm. Families that have lost a loved one. Entire towns that have lost homes to wildfires. We’ve seen just about every struggle a person can face. In turn, we’re creating a web of kindness that can lift someone up, no matter what they’re going through. Kindness is at the core of our impact, and it’s powerful. And it’s not just our recipients that are being impacted, it’s our volunteers as well. Countless volunteers have shared how being a part of Lasagna Love has gotten them through the bleakness of the pandemic by offering connection, community, and a way of combating feelings of helplessness.

Can you tell a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

One of my very first deliveries still stays with me to this day. A mom messaged me saying that not only had she lost her job early on, but her refrigerator had broken and they couldn’t afford to have it fixed. She had been taking care of her mom, her sister, and her six-month-old baby, and they had been eating ramen noodles for the last two weeks. A hot meal sounded like such a blessing for them. When I drove up to her house and saw the broken fridge sitting outside their door, I broke down crying. She was so grateful for the meal, and in that moment, I knew I had to keep cooking. She received a few lasagnas in those early months, and I know it not only helped her feed her family it also helped her to know that there are people that truly want to help.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Cook a lasagna! But it’s not actually about the lasagna, it’s about kindness . We’re working to weave kindness back into the fabric of our communities, and most of us are accomplishing that through lasagna delivery. But there are members of the Lasagna Love community that have signed our Kindness Pledge and are showing kindness in other ways — leaving bubbles with a note for a child in a park to find, mowing a neighbor’s lawn, or delivering care packages to a local shelter for example. Commit random acts of kindness, whenever and wherever you can.

But it’s not actually about the lasagna, . We’re working to weave kindness back into the fabric of our communities, and most of us are accomplishing that through lasagna delivery. But there are members of the Lasagna Love community that have signed our Kindness Pledge and are showing kindness in other ways — leaving bubbles with a note for a child in a park to find, mowing a neighbor’s lawn, or delivering care packages to a local shelter for example. Commit random acts of kindness, whenever and wherever you can. Ask for help. There’s such a huge stigma around asking for help when it’s needed, and it’s part of what’s contributing to our mental health crisis. We’re working to eliminate that stigma through our model and our messaging. How can we normalize asking for help? By being open and honest about when we, as leaders, need help.

There’s such a huge stigma around asking for help when it’s needed, and it’s part of what’s contributing to our mental health crisis. We’re working to eliminate that stigma through our model and our messaging. How can we normalize asking for help? By being open and honest about when we, as leaders, need help. Be connected to your community. A big part of what we’ve done is raise awareness. Many of our volunteers have delivered to neighborhoods in their towns that they never knew existed, and some have even delivered to neighbors they never knew had been going through a hard time. Losing the connectedness we once had as communities is part of what has contributed to peoples’ struggling. By becoming — or staying — genuinely connected to your community, you can increase overall wellbeing.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, leadership is about empowerment. Part of the incredible power of Lasagna Love is our volunteer team. Beyond our volunteer chefs, we have over 300 people donating anywhere from 10–20 hours a week; sometimes more. They’re lending their skills in technology, operations, business development, partnerships, customer service — I call it fractional volunteer leadership. The reason we’ve been able to grow at the speed we’ve grown at is because we empower anyone who raises their hand and wants to help. As a leader I give them the structure, tools, and am available as a resource, but ultimately they’re empowered to run their regions or departments the way that’s best for them and their teams.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Not everyone will agree with your brand of “good”. And that’s ok. Early on I remember getting a message from a woman who wanted to know why I was making meals for families in the US when there were so many people around the world struggling “even more” from the pandemic. My immediate reaction was an uncomfortable mix of indignation and guilt. But ultimately it doesn’t matter what kind of social impact you’re making, so long as you’re doing it with passion.

Early on I remember getting a message from a woman who wanted to know why I was making meals for families in the US when there were so many people around the world struggling “even more” from the pandemic. My immediate reaction was an uncomfortable mix of indignation and guilt. But ultimately it doesn’t matter what kind of social impact you’re making, so long as you’re doing it with passion. There are people who have done what you’re trying to do. There were so many things I tried to figure out on my own in the beginning, having never formed or run a nonprofit. It wasn’t until almost a year in when I was trying to set up benefits for our one full time employee that I came across Facebook groups dedicated to nonprofit executives. Filled with people who have done everything and are happy to share their experiences, they’re now one of my first stops when I have what feels like a silly question.

There were so many things I tried to figure out on my own in the beginning, having never formed or run a nonprofit. It wasn’t until almost a year in when I was trying to set up benefits for our one full time employee that I came across Facebook groups dedicated to nonprofit executives. Filled with people who have done everything and are happy to share their experiences, they’re now one of my first stops when I have what feels like a silly question. Build systems early. They will save you time, headaches, and money. When I first started getting volunteers, I made each of them a google sheet to assign their families for deliveries. Well, that works for 10 volunteers but isn’t so great for 500, or 1000. I was drowning in spreadsheets! Once I started to build systems to replace my own individual reach and power, I had time to focus on things that were far more important, like how to reach more families in need. Now we have systems for everything, and the whole team is empowered to recognize opportunities to make things more efficient.

When I first started getting volunteers, I made each of them a google sheet to assign their families for deliveries. Well, that works for 10 volunteers but isn’t so great for 500, or 1000. I was drowning in spreadsheets! Once I started to build systems to replace my own individual reach and power, I had time to focus on things that were far more important, like how to reach more families in need. Now we have systems for everything, and the whole team is empowered to recognize opportunities to make things more efficient. Starting a movement takes a lot of time and energy. Be transparent with the people you love. There was about a six-month period when I was working 100 hours a week, and it put a huge strain on my family. I was pregnant with two little kids, we were driving across the country in a camper-van, and I was singularly focused on where we could find reliable internet instead of the beautiful scenery around us. I think if I had known ahead of time the impact it would have, I could have done a better job navigating the strain with my husband.

There was about a six-month period when I was working 100 hours a week, and it put a huge strain on my family. I was pregnant with two little kids, we were driving across the country in a camper-van, and I was singularly focused on where we could find reliable internet instead of the beautiful scenery around us. I think if I had known ahead of time the impact it would have, I could have done a better job navigating the strain with my husband. It’s OK to say no to volunteers. When I first started, I was so happy to have help, I said yes to everyone. But over time it became clear that there were some volunteers who didn’t subscribe to our core values of positivity and zero-judgement. Some of them simply stopped being engaged when it was clear that this organization wasn’t the right fit for them. But some stayed very active and started to negatively impact the culture we had worked so hard to build. In hindsight, I would have taken action much earlier.

When I first started, I was so happy to have help, I said yes to everyone. But over time it became clear that there were some volunteers who didn’t subscribe to our core values of positivity and zero-judgement. Some of them simply stopped being engaged when it was clear that this organization wasn’t the right fit for them. But some stayed very active and started to negatively impact the culture we had worked so hard to build. In hindsight, I would have taken action much earlier. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? If I could inspire any movement, it would be the one I’m at the forefront of now: a movement of kindness. Because kindness has a network effect, it can grow exponentially. And kindness is equal opportunity — everyone can find a way to be kind. If we can truly generate a global movement of kindness, we can inspire countless individuals to help in their communities and change the very fabric of the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Problems are not problems, they are gifts.” How many of you encounter a problem and get frustrated, or feel stuck, or overwhelmed? That used to be me. But a few years ago I started to really examine all aspects of who I was and think about who I wanted to be. I came across this quote, and it hit me in the gut. I believe that mindset is everything — if you see a problem as a problem, that’s exactly what it will be. But if you see a problem as an opportunity — that’s how Lasagna Love came to be. I could have focused on how my work was at a standstill, but instead I saw lots of free time and an opportunity to use that time to help those around me.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Lady Gaga. We’re both working towards a mission of kindness but doing it in different ways.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!