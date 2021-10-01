Rex Ahlstrom Of Syniti: “Make better decisions as you up-level your company”

Make better decisions as you up-level your company: for example, let’s say you’re expanding to a new region and need to have additional language capabilities. That process can be made so much easier by introducing data and digital transformation.

Rex Ahlstrom, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer at Syniti, has over 32 years of technology industry leadership experience. He specializes in enterprise software within the data integration and information management space. Rex is responsible for Syniti’s current product strategy and technology in addition to analyst engagement and partnership development.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As a kid, I was always interested in the sciences and like many kids, wanted to be an astronaut. I graduated from Drexel University with a BSEE in Electrical Engineering and a MSEE from The Johns Hopkins University. That love of space was fulfilled when I got a job in the aerospace industry building satellites. The rigorous schedule and entrepreneurial attitude of the CEO taught me a lot about work ethic, building teams and delivering against deadlines when it matters most. I worked at other large companies and then started several companies of my own, the last one focused on complex data integration technology. That company, SOALogix, was sold to SAP, where I focused on the information management space before joining Syniti.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

What mistakes don’t you make when first starting out? Engineering school gives you the base understanding of engineering but more importantly, it teaches you how to solve problems. Those problems come at you more frequently in a large company. I had to learn how to reach out to those with more experience versus doing things on my own. This taught me the power of teamwork and the results were always better.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would go back to my career in Aerospace and the CEO, Dr. George Sebastian. He would give a lot of responsibility to people that showed aptitude and drive, regardless of where you were in the corporate hierarchy. If you had a good idea, he wanted to hear about it, and if he thought it was a good one, he would put you in charge of seeing it through. He was a true entrepreneur, and without knowing it at the time, he was a big mentor early on in my career.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

That’s a tough one, there are so many that have touched or influenced my personal and professional life. From a career perspective in engineering and leadership, I would probably point to The Innovators Dilemma. I’ve seen a lot of the theories in this book play out in real life corporate situations. Managing disruptive innovation has been a lifelong career pursuit.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Absolutely; you have to have a mission for your company to be successful. It serves as the rudder to keep you on the right track. Syniti has been around for a while — over 20 years — which isn’t something you hear about as often in the data/tech space. We haven’t always been called Syniti, and our company has made a lot of changes to adjust to the needs of our customers; but, having a consistent purpose for all of that time has been a big driver of our success.

Syniti’s purpose has always been to enable the effective management and use of data to drive enterprise agility and improve business outcomes. To that end, we’ve created a unified learning platform and gathered one of the world’s largest teams of data-focused experts to help our customers meet their data, digital transformation and, by extension, business goals.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We’re always working on something exciting! We recently launched Data Jumpstart, a three-week solution to help businesses by giving insights into precisely where data quality is impacting their business. The first step in a digital transformation is understanding your data shortcomings so you can address them and get on that journey with the right tools at your disposal, and this cloud-based software solution “jumpstarts” that process. It then gives a clear roadmap for how future data quality improvement initiatives can impact key business metrics such as EBITDA and working capital.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation initiatives integrate data science and technology into every aspect of a business, from HR to marketing to operations to anything else you can think of. By getting that data under control and implementing technologies to process it — like artificial intelligence and machine learning — you can get real-time, valuable information about what’s going on across your business. This helps inform your decision-making, so you’re not flying blind when deciding things like what kind of inventory to order, to give just one example.

This is a huge undertaking, especially for larger companies. We deal with the foundational part of engaging in a digital transformation, which is a data transformation. Think of that as the foundation upon which you can build a successful digital transformation. First, you need a handle on your data. That means that it needs to be high quality, easily accessible by multiple departments, and easy to digest for any reporting. The eventual goal is to improve your business as a whole — operational processes, reporting and regulatory compliance, agility, you name it.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

We work with companies of all kinds, from pharmaceutical to financial services to manufacturing. The bottom line is, if you want your company to do well in the modern world, digital transformation has to be a priority. However, in a recent survey we conducted, 90 percent cite data as a critical success factor, but only 5 percent of C-level enterprise executives were able to say that they trusted their data.

The consequences of a lack of attention to data were highlighted during Covid-19, when businesses were severely limited in their ability to generate the insights required to make critical changes quickly. Since that wake-up call, there has been a massive shift in data prioritization. In the same report, 80 percent of executives agreed that by 2022, data will be a top one, two or three priority investment area.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Something as simple as getting your data under control (which, as mentioned previously, is the foundation of developing a digital transformation strategy) can have an amazing impact on a company.

Let’s take the example of a manufacturing organization we worked with recently. The company wanted to streamline their stock of spare parts and increase central purchasing power across the entire enterprise. They were looking to get started with a data quality initiative as part of their planned data migration.

Within two weeks, the teams had access to hundreds of reports on initial insights and opportunities for improvements. Building off of those, they developed “Actionable Insight” reports to identify where millions of dollars in savings could be found via data harmonization and standardization. This resulted not just in a one-time inventory reduction of over 2 million dollars, but also in more than 1.5 million dollars in ongoing operating savings.

This example is just from the beginning of the data transformation/digital transformation process. Once technology and intelligent data management solutions are layered on top of a sound data strategy, the results can be even more dramatic.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Historically, there has been a lot of reluctance to acknowledge the importance of data quality and the potential of digital transformation to justify that initial investment. There just hasn’t been much awareness about what digital transformation can do for a business. We’re seeing much more interest than we did previously, especially from the C-suite. But, many still don’t know where to start.

We help companies get their data bearings so that they can see where data quality is affecting their business, develop actionable insights and identify what their desired business outcomes are. Once that process has begun, they can begin to determine what KPIs will show the most success, and lay out their roadmap for what technologies and strategies to implement as part of their digital transformation approach.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Make better decisions as you up-level your company: for example, let’s say you’re expanding to a new region and need to have additional language capabilities. That process can be made so much easier by introducing data and digital transformation. Avoid the pitfalls of a lacking data / digital strategy: let’s say you’re manufacturing something — it could be anything. If you don’t have insight into buying patterns from customer data, it’s absolutely possible that at some point you’re going to order the wrong amount of raw materials, complicating the supply and resulting in wasted money and headaches that employees across multiple teams will have to work through. Keep your employees and customers happy: if you can avoid consequences of bad data / a lack of digital transformation, it means that your employees can focus on customer experience without getting derailed. Be ready for regulations: think of a pharmaceutical or life sciences organization. They’re subject to all kinds of regulations from different organizations and governing bodies. Being able to streamline what they need to be compliant — and, more importantly, notify them if they’re getting on a track to noncompliance — can help avoid costly fees and fines, as well as reputational damage. Drive sustainability: we need to be doing more for the planet. That much is abundantly clear. Data transformation and digital transformation are part of that. Being able to set carbon emission reduction KPIs and accurately report on them is just one example of how digital transformation can help there.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

From the top-down, it’s important to be excited about the potential that data and digital transformation can make in the lives of employees, the health of the business and even for the planet. Showing everyone across your organization how this will help them do their jobs more effectively, cut down on headaches and improve the overall health of the business makes them personally invested in the success of the digital transformation effort.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Benjamin Franklin — “never confuse motion with action.” Early on in my career I encountered fellow employees that always burned the midnight oil, and always made sure everyone knew it. In many cases, it was more of a façade, meant to impress others, versus hard work that lead to a meaningful result. Don’t get me wrong, there are many times when burning the midnight oil is required, but working efficiently and with a goal in mind is more important. Bottom line is that the results matter, not how fast you had to peddle to get there.

