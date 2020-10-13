Rewriting the Script: Jumper Media founder Colton Bollinger Breathes Life Back Into The Business of Instagram Growth While Simultaneously Lifting Up Communities

Obsessed with all things storytelling, Jumper Media founder Colton Bollinger, is rewriting the script by bringing life back into the business of Instagram growth within an industry fraught with algorithms, software, and artificial intelligence.

Last July, after automation and software growth on Instagram’s platform, grew more prevalent, Instagram growth agencies took a huge hit due to user concerns regarding the ability to cultivate organic growth when utilizing such services. As users pulled their accounts with agencies like Jumper Media, consequently, many employees got laid off and agencies were suddenly threatened with the looming possibility of going under with bankruptcy – and Jumper Media was no exception.

As consumers jumped ship, it became increasingly clear to Colton that something within the inner workings of Instagram growth agencies such as his needed a revamp.

“After automation and software growth on IG got such a bad rap last year, […] I flew to the Philippines to see how plausible [it would be to] outbound engagement for clients.”

Taking those words to heart, Colton managed to humanize the industry of Instagram growth.

“We managed to get it to work after many failures.”

Unlike other industries increasingly going digital, Colton employs real people to manage real phones to talk real time with clients. Turns out, that simple change makes all the difference in the world.

“Now we have a team of 1,000 people managing thousands of client accounts again. [And not only that, but] what we do now [is] provide thousands of stay-at-home moms in the Philippines with additional income and jobs for their families.”

In the process Colton has been able to connect his business with his passion to create impact. With a thriving business reaching every part of the world simply by bringing people back together, Colton applies his industry experience in prioritizing helping non-profits, service providers, and small and medium businesses alike to not only tell their own stories but amplify their voices and missions.