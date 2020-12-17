Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rewarding Employees in Unprecedented Times is Crucial, According to Eric Dalius

With remote businesses trending up, many business owners feel the wrath of lack of motivation from their employees. The limited revenue and increased efforts are putting employees to question their workplaces and industries. In light of this, below are a few ways you can motivate your employees without putting a hole in your pocket.

The Gifts Galore

You can send your employees a gift box to the remote areas, according to EJ Dalius. There are a lot of options, ranging from necessities, such as fresh produce, healthy snacks, prepared and frozen foods, to luxuries, including accessories. Since it is the time for festivities, one can also opt for a box themed around the employee’s hobbies and interests. However, this idea can become hectic for large firms, but you can always group your employees to better understand.

Focusing on Mental Health Issues

Coax mental health issues at work. Inspire your employees to take stands regarding any mental health issues. Conducting seminars, monthly meets, and group discussions is one way you can encourage a healthy and productive environment in your organization.

Social Recognition

A reward need not always attach a dollar symbol to it. Recognition can also come in terms of intangible factors. Offer recognition for the extra effort they put in their work. One way is to praise them on social media platforms. You can share their achievements and provide them with the spotlight they deserve. Since social media applications become an irreplaceable part of our lives, one can leverage them to inspire your employees. Moreover, recognition from the business owner or top management also plays a significant role in the minds of the employee. Such a step will result in increased loyalty of the employee towards the firm.

Expressing the Values of the Company

Writing a post offline and online about the deserving employee can go a long way for stakeholders to evaluate the values of your business. Eric J Dalius is of the opinion that such a move will make the employee feel valuable while simultaneously resonating with the reflection of your company’s goodwill to the customers and stakeholders.

Aiding in Continuing Development

Eric Dalius advises business owners to take the opportunity to help their employees focus on their professional and personal development. You can opt for several skill sharpening and personal training programs. In this digital world, you can select online courses for a month or two. Such courses are low-cost, and often introducing such subject matter can inspire the employees to a new level. For skill sharpening programs, you can evaluate your employees’ skill sets and analyze the missing part of the puzzle. In light of this, select a course that will fulfill the two criteria at the same time.

Employees are the hidden treasure for the success of a business. A business with loyal employees is more successful and tends to create more value than the ones with disappointed employees. Therefore, pay keen attention to your employees and motivate them for higher leads and conversions.

