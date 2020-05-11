Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

‘Revenge living’ after lockdown

Cool, or what?

By
Young people at wild partyt
Get it while you can!

After the earliest recorded pandemic of 430 B.C. in Athens during the Peloponnesian War,  people rushed out in a spirit of ‘lawless extravagance’, responding to their brush with death by what might be termed ‘revenge living’, enjoying life wildly, spending lavishly where they could and tossing aside any fear of God or man-made laws.

There was a feeling of anger towards the gods who had not protected the people no matter how devout they had been and no one expected to live long enough to be punished by the Courts, so they were prepared to defy the laws of the land in seeking pleasure and indulgence.

Fast-forward to 2020

If you are still in lockdown, you’re no doubt visualizing how things might be when the restrictions are lifted and deciding what you want to do – again?

Free to go outside, to breathe the freshest air you’ve experienced for a while, to take a walk, to meet up with a certain number of friends and family. These are now considered to be amazing liberties, a thought that would have been bizarre only a few months ago when we were totally unaware of the impending pandemic.

History tells us that liberation from a visible enemy, as in a military war, is exhilarating. Movies depict scenes of jubilant people singing and dancing in the streets, hugging total strangers, tossing anything that represents their recent restriction (face masks) into the air.

But what about when we’re coming out from quarantine following a pandemic? Will our reaction be more cautious out of fear of a second wave of the virus?

It’s one thing to have voluntarily distanced ourselves from others to prevent catching or spreading the virus. It’s another thing altogether to have been forced into quarantine in the first place.

Being suddenly freed from confinement brings its own issues

When we are released from our enforced confinement of several weeks, where we likely experienced a degree of fear, anxiety, isolation and perhaps loneliness, the situation can be compared to being freed from a hostage setting. There is ample research to show that released hostages don’t just hop, skip and jump into a new chapter of their lives. A period of transition is needed. And that’s something we should consider – both for ourselves and others – as we prepare for the Grand Opening of society.

Typical reactions to being released from enforced captivity range from:

cognitive issues: impaired memory and concentration, confusion and disorientation, heightened senses and a terror of the same thing happening again and being returned to confinement.   

emotional issues: Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) shock, fear, anxiety, anger, and depression – even guilt at having survived while others perhaps didn’t.

social issues: irritability, withdrawal from others and avoidance of reminders of what just happened.

If this is the framework we’re dealing with, clearly taking our return to liberty one step at a time is good advice.

But good advice that points towards disciplining yourself is not always welcome when you’ve just emerged from a dire situation where your life itself was threatened. The 1920’s are testament to that.

A repeat of what just happened is possible

In the so-called ‘Roaring Twenties’, after people emerged from the Great War of 1914-18 and then escaped the ravages of the pandemic of 1918/19, they grasped at the opportunity for extravagance reminiscent of the scenes in Athens centuries earlier.

As investment and consumerism flourished, the economy roared. And then it all came to a screeching halt with the Wall Street Crash of 1929, which led to the Great Depression of the 1930’s and a second wave of world war beginning in 1939.    

So, what will you do? How will you cope?

Will you defy the call for social distancing and head off in a big group to the beach or the countryside on vacation, max out your credit card, or will you opt for resilience, be thankful that you’ve survived,  and take this as a glorious opportunity to help create a better, more inclusive, caring, sharing world?

We now have the chance not only to open our economies, schools, businesses, and recreational venues, but also to open our hearts to each other.

And if we choose the heart-based route, we will be placing more value on being well-healed rather than being well-heeled.  

History is calling. What’s your response?

    Contributor portrait

    Eithne Kennedy, Entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups at Isle Of Us Productions Pte Ltd

    Eithne Kennedy is an entrepreneur, author, blogger, online course creator, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups. Her online course:  'Self-awareness - for people in a hurry' has just been released. You can find it on her website at: http://www.isle-of-us.com. In her professional career, Eithne has worked in the corporate sector, latterly as Director Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Tetra Pak Asia-Pacific. Currently, she is co-owner and CEO of a business specialist practice, focused on humanizing business transformation. In this capacity, Eithne and her associates act as trusted advisers to global companies across a wide variety of industries, cultures and geographical locations. She is a frequent speaker and moderator at global business conferences.

    Currently based in Singapore, Eithne has lived and worked in multiple locations around the world and thrives on cross-cultural interaction, inspiring and encouraging young professionals to make the most of themselves, both personally and professionally.

    She is author of: 'Smart Management for Ambitious Young Managers' and also author of: 'Rebooting Humanity; a Call to Awareness'.

    Some testimonials for: ‘Rebooting Humanity - A Call to Awareness’:

    ‘Rebooting humanity is certainly the most important task in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’ Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman World Economic Forum.

    ‘Very interesting and timely.’ Ben Pring, leader of Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work and co-author of: ‘What To Do When Machines Do Everything’.

    ‘Interesting and inspiring. I read it with joy!’ Peter Sävblom, Advisory Board Member: Geeks Without Frontiers, Washington DC based NGO,  focused on global connectivity issues.

    ‘A real analysis of what lies ahead from different perspectives. Very thoughtful, challenging and provocative. A very worthy contender to assuage the appetite for the questions which must be raised as to what will the scenario be like in 30+ years' Robert Grier, Former Member of The Labor Court of Ireland.

    ‘Highly inspiring. A very valuable contribution to the development of mankind.’ Dr Bruno Doenni, Former Executive Chairman, Schindler AG, Switzerland.

    Over the past fifteen years, Eithne has trained thousands of professionals in corporate workshops around the world in leadership and personal development programs.

    She holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, a Diploma in International Business from INSEAD Business School and a BA from University College Cork, Ireland.

     

       

     

     

     

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Social Distancing
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    From Social Distancing to Social Interaction

    by Patrick E. Boyle
    workplace cleaners
    Community//

    How Employers Can Spend the Lockdown Time Period

    by Micheal Well
    Asset Stripping
    Community//

    January Divorce Blues

    by CJ Grace

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.