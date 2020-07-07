Revealing Opportunities In Chaos With Practical Advice

We all know the saying: The only things that are guaranteed are death, taxes and change. In relation to all three, but particularly the last, along with change comes the biological and neurological response known as fear. As a leader, you and I are expected to have a constantly evolving plan. We are supposed to know how to pivot and pivot fast. In the words of Ferris Bueller “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

However, what happens when you don’t get a chance to look around, and that plan you had falls through the cracks? What happens when you are looking around and suddenly; life punches you in the face? No matter how much you prepare, life will always have the upper hand. Sometimes there’s nowhere to go, and we just have to stare down the wolf of fear. Because let’s face it; it’s not what happens it’s what we do with what happens that matters.

Recently I had several amazingly insightful conversations with Mark Divine. Mark is a Retired Navy SEAL commander, New York Times bestselling author, and successful serial entrepreneur, and in my terms a Dragon Leader!

Let me tell you a little about this guy: He’s an expert in elite performance, mental toughness, and leadership development for teams.

His renowned SEALFIT and Unbeatable Mind training programs have transformed tens of thousands from all walks of life. Mark’s leadership skills were initially honed in the SEALs, where he was Honor Man (#1 graduate) of his BUDS.

He later built several successful businesses, two of which have scaled into 8 figures. Mark teaches this unique warrior-leader philosophy to executives, corporate leaders, elite sports teams, and entrepreneurs with a mission to lead 100 million people to the path of integrated five-mountain development by 2045. Mark also is the host of the #1-ranked iTunes Health podcast, “Unbeatable Mind” Find our more: http://MarkDivine.com & http://SealFit.com

You’re Never Too Young for a Mid-Life Crisis

Mark Divine was headed for a cushy job on Wall Street when he had an accidental encounter with Mr.Nakamura, his first mentor. Before meeting Mr.Nakamura, Mark was on his way to becoming a certified personal accountant on Wall Street. He was studying at NYU School of Business and headed toward a successful career. He was raised to follow the classic storyline of graduating college, living life, and returning to the family business. He had a mid-life crisis at age 21. He realized that if he continued on this path, he would have a growing sense of loneliness, incompleteness, and lack peace of mind.

Revealing Opportunity

Mark transformed after he began zen meditation. It was an awakening, and he almost immediately felt as though something was missing in his life; that he was following the wrong path. He was always labelled as a ‘thinker’, ‘planner’, and ‘strategist’. Continuing on his meditation path only confirmed this. However, Mark realized he was identified by those labels but not confined or limited by them. He began to question who he was and how he could embrace his identity. This inner turmoil continued until Mark realized he was meant to be a warrior and joined the U.S. Navy SEALs.

Through his experience with the Navy SEALS, Mark learned that leaders need to use both their head and their heart. He began SEALFIT KOKORO Camp, which includes 50 hours of physical, mental, and emotional team training. The term KOKORO is a Japanese word which means heart and mind. Mark interprets this as merging your heart and mind. The brain and heart work differently. The brain is wired to think negatively, while the heart is made to be positive. You have to rely on both of them to make sound decisions. Mark believes the merging of the heart and mind reveals the true power of a leader.

Mark believes there is no one word to describe the myriad of experiences the heart can give you. He teaches leaders how to connect to their heart and be open to honest love. He calls this type of leader a World Center Warrior. These individuals make decisions to better represent humanity on the battlefield. According to Mark, the true warrior is the first to look for another solution and the last to wield a weapon.

Seven Essential Leadership Commitments

Mark’s book Staring Down The Wolf, focuses on emotional awareness and development. In the book, he discusses the seven essential leadership commitments that genuinely transform both the leader and their leadership. The first three commitments are the foundations of leadership. The last four are skills to build upon the foundations. The first commitment is courage. This refers to the ability to stare down fear and extreme discomfort. The second is trust, and the third is respect. The next four commitments are growth, excellence, resilience, and alignment.

The Most Infectious Condition

Change is constant, and there is always a need to adapt. Mark advises leaders to take advantage of every opportunity available. Change can spark fear and panic in people. Mark and I spoke about how leaders can be carriers of fear, and it is the most infectious condition in the world. Fear crushes our ability to think creatively or with agility. Mark and I walked through the worst-case scenario process we both use to find a positive outcome. It doesn’t matter if it’s a promotion or just surviving another day. Finding one positive outcome allows us to shift away from the fear and uncertainty of change because we know there is at least one good result.

Consider how you can add to the conversation. What is one positive outcome for your worst-case scenario?

You can also hear Mark Divine interview Dov Baron on Mark’s “Unbeatable Mind” Podcast.

