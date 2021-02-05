Revealed: How Much a Fully Subscribed Life Would Cost

Public freedom has once again been limited as we start the new year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many rushed out to panic-buy toilet rolls and every canned good under the sun, another phenomenon was growing exponentially – subscription services.

The UK Government is encouraging us to only visit supermarkets when absolutely necessary with non-essential retailers shutting their doors. So it should hardly come as a surprise that many took to the internet to seek alternative options. The result? A 52% increase in searches for subscription boxes in the UK and, amazingly, a 2044% increase in boxer short subscription boxes.

Regardless of if we’re experiencing a pandemic, subscription boxes offer far more than the content of what’s inside – they present a copious number of benefits. Whether it’s personalisation – a point drawn upon by a McKinsey study – unpredictability, or simply choice, there’s no arguing that subscription isn’t going anywhere.

That made us think: what if you wanted to turn your whole life into a subscription service? Think of everything you go to the shops for – what if you were to able to get that delivered straight to your door on a subscription basis? Well, we’ve calculated it for you. Let’s take a look.

Clothing

In terms of t-shirts, we’ll be getting a monthly delivery from the aptly named Monthly Tee Club, setting you back £9.99. Shirts, alternatively, will be coming from the luxurious Charles Tyrwhitt, with two new shirts every three months for £59.

It goes without saying that you won’t be going anywhere without underwear. That’s why we’ve paired On That Ass at £8.99 and BRYT at £24.99 to ensure that you’re never caught out. The Gentleman’s Box weighs in at £30 a month, but in it, you can expect a number of accessories, gadgets, and even the odd surprise. Finally, Cyclon is currently working on a subscription service that allows you to rent running shoes made from castor beans – after the month you send them back and get a new pair. Because it’s not launched yet, we’ll not include them, but you’d be able to include those for a further £23.

Beauty and health

If you’re dressing well, you need to look the part too. Therefore, you’ll be looking to invest in a couple of health and beauty subscription boxes too. We’ve kicked things off with a protein subscription box from Neat Nutrition that costs £20 a month. Pair Neat with Vitamin Buddy that supplies all the possible supplements you could need — it’s an additional £20 a month.

Additionally, Gillette has set up a subscription razor service by paying £3.95 a month for postage and packaging which you’ll be able to complement with a box from Topp Box at £27.35 – ensuring your skin stays pristine!

Groceries and alcohol

Onto the essentials — food and drink. Get your freshly prepared, healthy meals two times a day, seven days a week from Nourish Fit Food at a cost of £372 a month. Honestly Good offers a host of delicious smoothies delivered on a subscription basis at £53 a month, while you can get your fruit and vegetables from Odd Box for £51.97 a month.

Rave Coffee is priced at £7.99 a month — pair it with chocolate from BoroughBox at £14.99. Now, the number of alcohol subscription services on the market are rather astounding, but for simplicity, we’ve opted for beer and whisky. Beer52 offer a monthly beer subscription for £24 a month, while the Dram Club provide your spirits at £24.95!

Entertainment services

This part of our lives we probably already have a subscription. Your evening viewing will be catered for by Netflix at the cost of £5.99 a month, while easy listening throughout the day will be brought to you by Spotify for £9.99. For an additional £10 a month, sign up to Contemporary for a constant feed of great reads.

Home purchases

Bloom and Wild’s monthly subscription service of flower bouquets is priced at £23.75, meaning you can bring some welcomes aromas and colours to your living room. You might be thinking that we’d forgot about loo roll for you – we haven’t. Cheeky Panda offer a subscription service of sustainable, bamboo toilet roll, costing £19.99 for 24 rolls – a donation of every product sold goes to helping the rainforest.

A fully subscribed and luxurious life would cost around £845.89 a month.