Reunited With My True Love

I was happily distracted taking heaps of videos of my gorgeous nephew while he was playing in the swimming pool (in Phuket over Chinese New Year holidays) and later I thought, why not share this with the Italian? So for those that haven’t been reading my previous blogs, I’ve written about him and this soul connection we share despite us not being together.

So off I sent it to him and I didn’t think he’d reply but he did. Prior to leaving for Phuket, I had postal mailed him a letter and a Quest bar (he’s into protein bars and shakes like me!). I wrote, saying I needed encouragement from him to do what’s needed because we are meant for each other. I doubt he got that letter because he left for Italy soon after I had mailed it. Perhaps telepathically he knew because I’m now braver in telling him how I missed him (and still do!) and that I love him (without feeling embarrassed or wanting to delete the message after sending it!). I’m more comfortable with expressing my feelings even if he hasn’t reached that comfort level yet.

Besides the certainty that he is my soul mate, my true love, I have never smiled or felt this sure about anyone in my life. Despite the fact that our personal lives aren’t in the best place and that definitely makes being together now harder but I believe in time we will.

How do I know he is my true love? That is a good question. When I first met him and we hugged, I felt I was ‘home’. I felt safe and it’s not like I wasn’t before that. I remember when we were chilling at his apartment; I turned to him and said, “I know you. This is so weird.” To which he smiled, unsure of what to say. I thought this feeling would subside over time. I dated other guys trying to work out if I was making this up or if I can feel this connection with someone else but I soon learnt that what I was feeling was as real as it got and I definitely couldn’t create a connection like that with another guy. What I have with this Italian was there from the get-go. It was like we had finally found each other. It was as if we had been spending half our lives unknowingly looking for each other and now we just fit together. He was that missing piece that I didn’t know was missing in me!

Since I sent that cute video of my nephew, we’ve been messaging each other and spoke a couple of times. I know now to take things slow even though I’d love to spend hours talking to him and be with him as much as possible. But it’s also important that he spends time with his family in Italy because he doesn’t get to do that enough.

Even though I miss him and our times together. The yearning to hear from him makes it exciting. I look forward to each day knowing that today he is slowly back in my life unlike a month ago. So for that I am grateful.

To my soul mate, today and forever.