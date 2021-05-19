Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Return on Decision

Decisions That Pay Us Back

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Hello!

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a habit strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption.

This week we will be focusing on one of my favorite speeches, Matthew McConaughey’s University of Houston Commencement Speech.

In the speech, Matthew McConaughey says, instead of creating outcomes that take from us, create outcomes that pay us back. Delayed gratification. 

What he mentions is something I call ROD (5:10). 

Based on the above you can implement a few different habits:

  1. Scheduling your personal & professional life on your calendar a day ahead of time
  2. Practicing for a presentation 10 days before you have to give it 
  3. Doing one thing that is uncomfortable today, that you know will pay you back in the future 
    1. I.E – brushing your teeth with the opposite hand (training your brain in a different way), turning off your phone during work, working out for 10 extra minutes 

Please let me know what habit you implement.

Excited to hear about your progress,

Gabriella

    Gabriella Rosen

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Habits take time to develop” With Akshay Ahooja

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Community//

    “Examine your limiting beliefs and self-talk”, Katy Kvalvik and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Community//

    “Eat. Sleep. Move. Repeat”, Erica Marcano and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.