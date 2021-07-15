If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption.

This week’s content is Return On Decision(5:07).



The goal is for each of your decisions to have a positive return.

Habit: When you are unsure of a decision ask yourself:

What will the return on your current decision (action) be in a day, week, year… What will the return be on the inverse of that decision (action) be in a day, week, year… Pick the decision (action) that will have the greater future return

This may seem like common sense but adding the extra step can make the difference between an unconscious choice that does not serve you and an intentional, positive choice that creates the momentum needed to get you to your next level.

Habit change can be hard in the beginning so remembering the return can be a game changer.

Rooting for you,

Gabriella



GABRIELLA OM

OM