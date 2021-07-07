Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Return on Culture

How do you create a return on Culture ? Culture has become teh buzzword of the decade. How are we measuring culture and more importantly is it yielding a return for organizations ?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I was at a breakfast recently and someone asked me to define culture.

The definition that I offered was that culture is a combination of purpose and values that defines the relationship between the organization and its people and everyone around them.

The questioner, now retired with many years of corporate experience asked me if I could boil it down to communication.

And fundamentally that is the answer, but there is a deeper connection to understanding the role of culture.

Culture has become the buzzword of the decade and organizations still struggle to find a path to creating rich and robust culture and business excellence. Once achieved this yields a measurable return on culture.

The question is around what components go into making up this return of culture. I believe there are three core elements that every organization needs to achieve this.

Leadership

Leadership is the first of these. This links very closely with the idea offered at breakfast – being that fundamentally good leaders, communicate well.

There is however much more to leading in the new world including challenges that were never imagined, even a few years ago.

Strategy

The second fundamental component of success on this journey is strategy.  The team needs to understand the direction they are heading. This is at its most basic level the definition of strategy. The definition of culture that I offered earlier had as a fundamental component the idea of purpose. Purpose is something that binds the organization together and is akin to a strategy.

Culture

The third of these interlinked components is culture. At its core, culture is the glue that binds the leadership and the strategy to work in harmony to create a return on culture.

When all three of these components are working in unison, the organizations can create and achieve a return on culture.

In the next few weeks, I will unpack this model in some detail, exploring all the components and how those translate for business leaders to create business excellence and rich and robust cultures with measurable results. 

What are you doing to create a return on culture ?

    Rael Bricker, Culture Futurist & Business Excellence International Speaker at raelbricker.com

    From being 6000ft underground, to starting an education business (that grew to have 4000 plus students) to spending years working in venture capital, Rael has seen it all. He's listed companies on two international stock exchanges, and his financial services group has settled more than $3bn in loans over 18 years. Rael has a diverse work history combined with his unique global research interviews with companies in more than 25 countries. This makes him perfect to advise businesses on growing and achieving business excellence as he has experienced the rollercoaster himself.

     

    With over 30 years of experience in organizations and as a serial entrepreneur, Rael Bricker helps businesses succeed by delivering a series of dynamic workshops on building businesses excellence by thinking outside the box. Rael has been presenting for many years on business, culture, finance, investing, diversity and ethics.  The learning is best practice combined with practical experience to achieve business excellence. Participants have found inspiration in the simple and practical approaches to running, growing and succeeding in business and creating business excellence.

     

    Rael works with participants to develop actionable outcomes for their organizations, no matter the size, scope or stage of organizational growth.

    Rael Bricker holds two Masters degrees, an MBA and MSc (Engineering) and is currently a Fellow of the MFAA. (Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia), a Cerftified Speaking Professional (CSP)  of PSA (Professional Speakers Australia) and a Member of AICD (Australian Institute of Company Directors). Additionally, Rael is a Mentor with Mentored With Mark Bouris and the author of “Dive In – Lessons learnt since business school”.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Eric M. Bailey of Bailey Strategic Innovation Group: “Lead by example and acknowledge mistakes that you make”

    by Ben Ari
    Disgusted man with finger in mouth displeased wants to throw up. Hipster male with beard in blue plaid checkered shirt Isolated on gray grey studio Background. Negative face expression, human emotion
    Community//

    Most Marketing Sucks: How a Culture of Empathy Can Save It

    by Michael Brenner
    Human Revolution//

    Here's Why Culture Is SO Important at Work

    by Brad Deutser
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.