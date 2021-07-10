Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Retta Abraham of LilyAna Naturals: “Listen to our consumers’ feedback”

As a part of our series about "Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry", I had the pleasure of interviewing Retta Abraham.



As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Retta Abraham.

Retta Abraham is the CEO and Owner of natural skincare brand LilyAna Naturals, and is also the General Partner and Founder of RDM Partners, a company dedicated to the acquisition, operation and growth of e-commerce businesses. Leveraging his business acumen and career in investment banking and education in engineering, Retta has partnered with his sister, Menna Samaha, an Owner of LilyAna Naturals. Together, they are pioneering the next phase of this clean, natural and efficacious product line.

Of Japanese and Ethiopian descent, hard work, family tradition and inclusivity for all were instilled in Retta through his upbringing. Paired with his childhood aspiration to own a business representative of his family’s beliefs, that embraces simplicity and makes a positive difference in people’s lives, Retta acquired LilyAna Naturals in 2020 and has since been instilling these values across the brand’s diverse community of brand employees.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

“I always have dreamed of building something of my own, and after a decade on Wall Street I decided to venture out on my own. Making that initial move was the hardest, as I had spent my entire professional career in structured environments. After founding RDM partners in 2018, a firm focused on the acquisition of direct to consumer businesses, and acquiring one business, I focused my efforts on a larger opportunity that spoke to who I am as a person. In 2020, we acquired LilyAna Naturals, a brand born out of family and community. In fact, our brand name actually comes from the daughters of our Directors of Manufacturing Operations; these two sisters, were the inspiration for our products — Lily and Anna Belle. We’ve now grown our team to include people from all walks of life and from all around the world — all of us devoted to delivering the highest quality, clean skincare products and world-class customer experience. I put a lot on the line taking that first step. It wasn’t easy and it challenged me in many ways, but I’m glad we are where we are today.”

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

“It is probably the closing of the transaction last summer. This was such a great vision that I had and it was far more work than I ever imagined to get it over the finish line. I was able to assemble such an incredible team — the financial team, the investment banking team, the operating team and the marketing team. It was a dream come true and it took so many months, actually years of work. This was a wonderful milestone for us.”

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

“At LilyAna Naturals, I’d say this was around the time that our Eye Cream TikTok video went viral. We had acquired the business in July of last year and given the timeline, the close, and the changes in the e-commerce landscape, there were a lot of pressures. Right out of the gate, we were fighting an uphill battle on ecommerce. After months and months of work across all of the business: product formulation design, packaging redesign, launching our direct to consumer store, launching our social media efforts, and launching our paid media team, we were still feeling a lot of pressure. Finally, we saw the tipping point, and that TikTok pushed us over the top, but it only had that positive outcome because of all of the work we had put in up to that point.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

“I’m fortunate to work alongside my sister, Menna Samaha. Growing up, Menna and I had always dreamed of doing something together. Fast forward to now, we are working on an incredible brand, LilyAna Naturals, together and ensuring that our core values of family and tradition are instilled into everything we do.”

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

“At LilyAna Naturals, we know our consumers don’t want nasties in their skincare products, and neither do we. We use natural and organic ingredients whenever possible, and guarantee you’ll never find anything unnecessarily chemical. This is why so many ‘LilyAna Lovelies’ rave about our products all over the world. We can deliver clean, effective skincare at an attainable price point and to every skin type, while still upholding product integrity. We stand behind our thousands of positive, organic reviews.”

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

“The beauty industry is always evolving and customers are always looking for new and better ways to take care of themselves.

The consumer standard has gone up as they seek more cost-effective products that are highly efficacious, which challenges us to keep ideating and creating.”

We continue to innovate and raise the bar on clean beauty, inclusive of all skin tones and types.”

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

“The main thing that concerns me is the number of brands that are popping up and joining the space. It is very competitive and continues to be more competitive. To combat this, our goal is to truly overdeliver both in quality of the products and in the customer experience.”

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

“I’d say really starting with self-care and taking care of yourself. Beauty comes from the inside out. If you are doing things to take care of yourself like sleeping well, eating well, and exercising, these things then translate into external beauty. Self-love, and self-care equal internal and therefore external beauty.”

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”.

  1. Constant attention and focus to overdeliver
  2. Challenge ourselves to better serve our customer
  3. Continuously seeking to improve and grow our offerings in unique ways — offering new products and new services
  4. Listen to our consumers’ feedback
  5. Be ready to adapt to a quickly changing landscape

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

“Raising awareness of consciousness and self-awareness. That self-awareness translates to external awareness, which then translates to empathy and ultimately love. I think a lot of issues in the world can be resolved by raising levels of empathy and love for fellow human beings.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!” — Hunter S. Thompson

Life should be fully enjoyed and pursued and there should be nothing left at the end because you’ve put it all out there.

How can our readers follow you online?

Website: www.lilyananaturals.com

IG: LilyAna_Naturals

FB: LilyAnaNaturals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/retta-abraham-00663315/

RDM Partners: https://rdmpartners.com/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational

Jilea Hemmings

Jilea Hemmings is a staunch believer in the power of entrepreneurship. A successful career revamping Fortune 500 companies was not enough for her entrepreneurial spirit, so Jilea began focusing her passion into her own projects—beginning with the formation of her own consulting agency, Eshe Consulting, and the development of the innovative meatless entrée line for kids, Greenie Tots.

Her passion for entrepreneurship and technology continues to flourish with the development of Leaf Tyme, a tech solution that connects dispensaries, brands, and medical clinics to customers within the Cannabis industry. With the Leaf Tyme App customers connect to licensed dispensaries and brands, learn about the cannabis laws in every state, and explore how Cannabis can help with common health conditions. Leaf Tyme supports business to business growth within the cannabis industry through streamlining the appointment setting process between brands and dispensaries. 

Jilea is also an advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace and is an influential speaker promoting the important role of women in technology. She believes that there should be no boundaries—neither class, race, nor gender—that should stand in the way of being able to use one’s purpose, passion, strengths, and talents to fuel entrepreneurial endeavors.

