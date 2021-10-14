Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Rethinking Our Relationship with Our Business

We don't have to wait until our business is perfect to love it.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Business ownership can feel like it takes a heavy toll, costing us time, energy, and money. 

It can leave us frustrated and drained. 

If that’s you, it’s not only time to change your business, but your mind. 

I learned the hard way that if I let my business take up all my time and energy, it would. 

My business became my personal adversary. 

Running my company while feeling resentful caused collateral damage.

Depleted energy, unhealthy habits, damaged relationships, lost years. 

I felt disconnected from my business and wanted to rediscover my passion for it. 

I learned two things:

First, our thoughts and feelings define our relationship with our business. 

If we complain and feel trapped, the relationship will be unhealthy. 

We can make a conscious decision to think differently about our business.

We don’t have to wait until it’s perfect to love it.

We can look for all the ways it’s working for us already and build from there. 

Second, we can treat our business like an investment. 

Turn it into an asset other people would want to buy. 

Transform it into a business that can scale and run without taking up all our time. 

When we make these changes, we won’t feel the need to escape.

Instead, we rediscover our love for your business and enjoy the process of growing it.

    Debbie King

    Debbie King, Mindset Expert for Business Owners at Loving Your Business

    Best-selling author and mindset expert Debbie King founded and grew a technical consulting business for years before she realized she was creating a trap - the business didn’t scale and it took all her time. Resenting the price she was paying for “success” and feeling trapped by the business, she went in search of answers. She discovered a way to rethink her relationship with her business and increase its value so that it worked for her. After scaling and selling that business, Debbie created the company Loving Your Business and now teaches her proven approach to other business owners. To connect with Debbie, visit LovingYourBusiness.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Resenting Your Business Costs You Time, Money, and Freedom

    by Debbie King
    Community//

    Ever Wish You Could Escape from Your Business?

    by Debbie King
    Portrait of middle aged businesswoman in modern office looking at camera. Confident business woman with arms crossed standing while leaning against glass wall. Proud brunette woman smiling in formalwear with copy space.
    Community//

    Why Loving Your Business is the Fastest Way to Grow It

    by Debbie King
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.