Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ret. Lt. Garry Jones Teaches Ways to Manage Depression Amidst Pandemic, Racism, and Financial Challenges

Amidst Former First Lady Michelle Obama "low-grade depression." Ret. Department of Justice Lt. Shares Struggles in Book “Still I Rise & Manage Depression: Learn to Live a Balanced Life”. COVID-19, social and racial tensions along with the economic downturn is negatively impacting people’s mental health. His tips to improve may be the answer.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she’s suffering from a “low-grade depression.”  “I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness,” in her ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’. “I try to make sure I get a workout in, although there have been periods throughout this quarantine, where I just have felt too low.” – CNN

As a world, we are living through a very intense time in history. With more than one thing happening at once, people are around the world are struggling to maintain good mental health. Garry L. Jones, a retired lieutenant with the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons, is all too familiar with the subject.

Suffering from depression since he was six years old, Jones uses such things as regular exercise to improve and manage his mental health. “I was just a regular kid. No different than any other kid, at least I thought I was. During that time, this heavy feeling came over me, a feeling of sadness. At six years old, you don’t really have any reason to be sad,” said Jones.

When Jones finally mustered up the courage to tell his family about the thoughts and feelings he was dealing with, he says it took them by complete surprise. “They were shocked. I have always been upbeat. The life of the party. A smile on the face. I was masking it.”

In his book, “Still I Rise & Manage Depression: Learn to Live a Balanced Life with Mental Illness,” he details his struggle with depression and ways he learned to fight it and live a balanced life. One of the reasons Jones thought it was so important to share his story and write his book to help others is because he says that depression can be a taboo subject in the African-American community. Statistics show only 1/4 of African-Americans seek mental health help, but they are 20% more likely to experience issues than the general population.

Live a Balanced Life

In the book, Jones shares ways to fight the feelings of depression, heal yourself from the inside out, and practice good mental health. The book can be used as a resource for Americans now more than ever before as the COVID-19 global pandemic grips the lives of countless people in America and around the world.

COVID-19 and the economic downturn that came with it is negatively impacting people’s mental health in addition to creating new barriers for people already suffering from mental illness. Recent data shows that nearly half of all adults in the U.S. reported their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over the virus.

Garry Jones Exercising in Isolated Area During COVID19 Pandemic

During the pandemic, people may not be able to or may be worried about traveling to the doctor’s office and speaking with a doctor or therapist about their mental health issues. It Jones’ hope that “Still I Rise” can be used as a resource for hope during these unprecedented, devastating times.

A lot of African-Americans, in particular, may also feel a sense of hopelessness right now in America as racial tensions escalate and police brutality continues to be an issue. This kind of atmosphere can negatively impact mental health and create feelings of despair towards the future. Turn to “Still I Rise” as a resource during these times and find ways to deal with the feelings of despair and live a balanced life no matter the circumstances. Jones says that masking the struggles, like he and so many others try to do, is not the way to go about healing.

“Find someone to confide in,” said Jones. “The healing begins when we first share mental hurts and pains with someone: whether it’s a friend, doctor, pastor, or someone you trust. If you find that is hard to do, go somewhere and cry to release the pain.”

Early detection of depression, even low-grade depression can make for a better life and ultimately save a life. In “Still I Rise,” you will learn practical steps to manage depression and other mental illnesses while living a balanced life.

The book is available at www.vmbooks.com

Vikki Jones, Award-Winning Book Publisher & Business Consultant

Vikki Jones is founder/ceo of an VMH Publishing - an award wining technology-based book publishing company and multi-platform media venture designed to entertain, inform and inspire people to live their best lives.

With over ten years experience in book publishing, Vikki knows what it takes to maintain good mental and physical health, while growing a business . An expert business strategist with a strong eye for marketing, she is responsible for successfully using video, print, internet, distribution, and multimedia technology to strengthen company message(s).

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Top Online Coaching Mental Health Tips To Overcome COVID19 Isolation
Community//

Top Online Coaching Mental Health Tips To Overcome COVID19 Isolation

by Stephen Frost
Well-Being//

How Visualization Helped Me Overcome Depression

by Tessa Koller
Community//

Listening to Your Body, P.S.A Levels & Beating Prostate Cancer

by Vikki Jones

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.