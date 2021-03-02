Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Resume Mistakes Women Should Be Aware Of

The rightly constructed resume can be the difference between getting an interview and being completely ignored by a company. Women in particular face various issues that can hurt them when building their resumes. To succeed, women must understand these mistakes they could be making with their current resumes. Underselling For a long time, women have […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The rightly constructed resume can be the difference between getting an interview and being completely ignored by a company. Women in particular face various issues that can hurt them when building their resumes. To succeed, women must understand these mistakes they could be making with their current resumes.

Underselling

For a long time, women have been pre-conditioned to tell themselves that they shouldn’t be overconfident or they will look like someone who’s just being braggy. On the other hand, many men take the job hunting experience as a period in which they can oversell as much as possible to get the position they want.

Women must fight back by listing as much of their potential as possible. This includes listing every single position they have had in the past along with the skills they have learned from each of those positions. Selling yourself correctly is crucial when applying for any competitive position.

Achievements

Selling yourself correctly to businesses can be a small or large hurdle for some. Many though have more difficulty going on and talking about their achievements.

Workplace achievements include awards that women may have been given or certain projects of note someone might have been working on. Women should state their achievements in their resume as it gives businesses a good look into exactly what someone was doing when they had the role they listed in their resume. It also tells a business how much effort someone will be taking if they decided to hire that woman.

No matter the position, women should always be listing their achievements on their resumes.

Minimalism

A good resume shows enough information on achievements and roles someone might have had in the past. However, women should watch out for how bloated a resume can get while being unchecked.

To lessen the bloat on a resume, women should consider paring down their language to only including context on what they did exactly instead of what their team was doing. They should also use more general role names for what they were doing instead of explaining specific roles for each company.

By doing this, women will have enough detail on their resumes to convince employers to give them an interview but not have them gloss over their resumes due to too much information.

    ember conley icon

    Ember Conley, Child Champion, Social Emotional Expert, Change Agent at Timberwolf Educational Services

    Dr. Ember Conley learned leadership from watching her father. With a few employees on his team, his example set her on the path of guidance and mentorship and enforced the principles of perseverance, self-advocacy, and determination. Over the years, Ember has been employed as a middle school teacher, elementary and high school principal, assessment director, and deputy superintendent. In her latest role, she prides herself on overseeing the safety of children, advocating for federal programs and a secondary curriculum, and mentoring others. She is on the Board of the Horace Mann School, which holds a belief that all children deserve a fair and equal right to education.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “5 Things We Need To Do To Close The Gender Wage Gap”, with Sabine Joseph & Candice Georgiadis

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Career Upgrade: 10 Tips to Excel in Your Job Search

    by Pedro Perez
    Purpose//

    How to Stay Motivated When Looking for a New Job

    by Glassdoor

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.