Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Rest in Peace

It's not just for the dead, it's for you too.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Rest in peace.

It’s a heartfelt sentiment that we wish for our loved ones who’ve passed on.

I see the departed as being free from the dysfunction of the ego and from the weight of the body. I trust they’re embraced by unconditional Love. So, I suspect our loved ones who’ve moved on have an easier time being at peace than we do here.

Is there peace for you and me?

The ones left behind. We should rest in peace too. By that I mean, if you have recurring unsettled thoughts about the people you’ve lost, reconcile them so you too can rest in peace.

Forgive them. Forgive yourself.In the spiritual sense, transgressions are as far removed as the east is from the west. Trust that you don’t know or understand the complete picture. Forgive and forgive again until the negative attachment fades.

Forgive those who’ve hurt you in the past — not because they’ve apologized, but because you want peace in your life.–Patrícia S. Williams

If you’ve struggled to forgive, you’ll appreciate this piece: Forgiveness Isn’t a Feeling

Know your spiritual connection is never broken. You miss the person’s presence in the physical world, but Love is eternal. The spiritual connection between you and those who are no longer in the physical form can never be diminished.

If every copy on Earth of the Wizard of Oz was destroyed, you’d forever have the concept of Dorothy. Likewise, you forever have the bond between you and those you miss.

Talk to them. Get quiet and still. Have the conversation from your heart and not your head. Placing your hands on your chest as you do this will help you take your focus down to your heart.

Your ego speaks from your head. Your spirit speaks from your heart. The one you’re speaking with is in the spiritual plane, so as best you can, take your ego out of it. Let go and listen to what your spirit has to say.

Eternal peace is for all.

You don’t have to wait to pass to the next stratum to experience spiritual peace. It’s there for you now. You tap into it as you release your attachments to the material world.

You too can rest in peace.

You deserve genuine and lifelong happiness, the type of happiness that can’t be taken away from you no matter what sort of craziness is happening in the world. Read my book, Happy Ever After. We can all use that right now.

Dr. Christine Bradstreet, Transformation Consultant and Inspirational Author

Dr. Christine Bradstreet is a renowned transformation specialist, an inspirational author, and a health and wellness expert. Through her teachings, people learn to create more of what they want in their lives - more health and wellness in their bodies, minds, and spirits. When she's not writing, she offers workshops and lectures, and she works individually with clients to promote healing in their lives. Visit her at www.christinebradstreet.com.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Forgiveness Isn’t a Feeling

by Dr. Christine Bradstreet
purpose of forgiveness
Community//

Reasons why you should forgive your Spouse in 2020

by mercy Jones
find inner peace and happiness
Community//

How to Find Peace of Mind and Happiness Within Yourself

by Luke

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.