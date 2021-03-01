Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rest for ‘Giver’

Sometimes, the most important action is to simply rest. Do nothing!

It is the space between the notes that makes beautiful music, otherwise the consecutive beats are just ‘noise’, as my percussion teacher instructs.

Growing, living and becoming have become synonymous with taking action, even when that action is to release the old, invite the new and create your bold new future.

If you want to do nothing, permit yourself do nothing today. If you’re exhausted, rest.

‘Leader’ and ‘Giver’ archetypes are naturally mentally and emotionally agile and relentless, which will be the majority here on LinkedIn. They can always benefit by giving themselves permission to rest!

Feel the fullness of the void, the vastness of the silence, the sheer magnificence of your life in the emptiness, and your own capacity to breathe in the unproductive moments.

When time is not always packed with fillers, the real inspirations and desires emerge -much like the blade of grass that surprises everyone by shooting through the crack of concrete!

    'Ishaani' Geetam Khaond, Humanitarian, Transformation Coach, Capacity Builder

    Geetam uses her indomitable passion for healing and her vast capacity building experience at USAID, Save the Children and other humanitarian NGOs, social enterprises and for-profit companies in US, Europe and Asia, to bring visible changes in the lives of individuals and communities who strive to thrive in natural and man-made disaster and conflict environments. As a deeply experienced and trained Transpersonal Life Coach, she guides people on their personal empowerment journey to find radical self-acceptance and greater self-love, to live authentically and to spread Big Love on Earth. 'Ishaani' is her nom de plume that had emerged as a revelation on her personal journey of deep soul work, which she uses lovingly for most of her soul-based writing and practice.

