Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Response to Kamala Harris as Vice President

Desiree Peterkin Bell shares her thoughts on Kamala Harris as our nation's vice president and the important role Black women play in electing our leader.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

As we have drawn closer to the date of the presidential election, many democrats discussed whether or not Democratic candidate Joe Biden should choose a black woman to run with him as vice president. Over the last few months, however, we’ve seen that conversation shift from “if” he should pick a black woman to “how could he not?” 

According to a poll taken at the end of last month, 60% of democrats believed that it was important for Biden to select a black woman as vice president. Millennial and Gen Z voters in particular held firm to this belief. A poll by Northwestern University found that 57% of the respondents said that they would be more enthusiastic about voting for Biden if he chose an African-American woman to be his running mate.

Joe Biden had the audacity to name Kamala Harris as his vice president nominee. History was made. The presence of a Black woman on a major party ticket is critical. His pick for vice president, however, does not mean that the battle is over. Black women traditionally face far more challenges in the political arena, and Harris is no exception. 

Senator Kamala Harris’ presence on a major party ticket unfortunately also highlights the often racist and misogynistic remarks thrust toward Black women. No matter which woman you’d like to see in office, you can’t claim Black Lives Matter while simultaneously failing to call out racism and sexism that impact black women in politics. Racism and sexism are hardly new topics, and no one knows this better than black women. 

I stand with 1000 of my fellow Black women leaders in solidarity to call out these attacks and provide perspective politically to many who don’t understand what we know is at stake in this election. Our consortium of Black women leaders has disrupted the status quo of this election cycle and of society. 

As Black women, we won’t be silent and allow crucial issues to take a backseat during this election. We must stand together, affirming ourselves, advocating for ourselves and making

clear that we know the value of what we bring to the table. It’s our responsibility to continue fighting for a black female vice president every step of the way. We want representation, change and impact, and we intend to do all that is necessary to get it. 

Desiree Peterkin Bell, Strategist, Brand building and Problem Solver. Purpose,Not Position

Desiree Peterkin Bell strives to identify, create, and leverage traditional and nontraditional media, and define strategies that work. Desiree Peterkin Bell is a strategist, brand builder and problem solver.

In recognition of her efforts, Desiree has been honored as one of the industry’s best and brightest by PR Week’s “40 under 40″; as a ‘Shorty Award’ winner; by the Philadelphia Tribune as “One of Philadelphia’s Most Influential African-American Women”; by Black Enterprise as a “triple threat”, and by Philadelphia Business Journal as a “40 under 40” recipient.

Prior to establishing DPBell & Associates, Desiree Peterkin Bell served in two appointed positions for the City of Philadelphia and for former Mayor Michael A. Nutter: Director of Communications and Strategy, and City Representative. As Director of Communications she was responsible for creating and leading local, regional, national, international, traditional and non-traditional media strategies for the City of Philadelphia and Mayor Michael A. Nutter. She crafted the first-ever social media policy for the City of Philadelphia and built an award winning online presence for the City.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

https://joebiden.com/
Community//

Do we need more women in the public space?

by The Happy Turtle
Community//

Kamala Harris: A Brilliant, Fierce Vice-President for the American People

by Robert David Jaffee
https://joebiden.com/
Community//

Do we need more women in the public space?

by The Happy Turtle

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.