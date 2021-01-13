Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Resolutions to Make for Your Business

It’s the end of the year, and now more than ever is the perfect time to take a look back at the past year for your business. Take notice of the areas that can use some improvement, and plan for developing more in the new year. Having a New Year’s resolution to achieve success can […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
David Jeansonne New Orleans Louisiana Business Resolutions
David Jeansonne Business Resolutions

It’s the end of the year, and now more than ever is the perfect time to take a look back at the past year for your business. Take notice of the areas that can use some improvement, and plan for developing more in the new year. Having a New Year’s resolution to achieve success can help dictate the future of a business. The following New Year’s resolutions can help set your business on the right path heading into 2021.

Operating a business can be overwhelming. There is so much to get done, but the fact of the matter is that not everything has to fall on you. Resolve to learn to delegate, and do more of just that! It’s easy to get caught up in the mindset that we must do everything ourselves for it to get done. We question ourselves as to why we are so tired and stressed out. Delegate tasks to others to help improve a better work-life balance.

While there may be a never-ending list of things to do, always take the time to promote your business. Promotions always slip the business owner’s mind because more pressing matters must be attended to. However, promoting a business is something that should be done consistently. Make this a goal for the new year! Promoting a business is the only way to attract new customers. When promotion is made a priority, the difference can be felt significantly in any given company.

Look around your local community, and you will find plenty of organizations that could use some support– this is especially true right now throughout this COVID-19 outbreak. This New Year, resolve to give back to an organization and support a cause that is meaningful to you. There are numerous ways to give back! Whether through a charitable donation, volunteering, or even serving on a committee that needs your support. Those who take the time to give get back in twofold. Businesses who willingly offer their time in their local communities develop a reputation that is so beneficial to their brand.   

    David Jeansonne - New Orleans, Lousianna

    David Jeansonne, Founder & Entrepreneur at CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™

    As one of the true pioneers of staffed events and direct mail marketing, David Jeansonne has always had an eye for business. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is the founder of CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, and more recently, Cover That Mouth™. With over two decades of experience, David Jeansonne and his businesses have become mainstays in their industries.

    David's commitment to his businesses bleeds into his commitment to giving back to his community. Whether David Jeansonne is volunteering with his employees or his family, he has one simple goal in mind: to support the less fortunate and do his part in assisting everyone so his home city can thrive!

    David Jeansonne truly lives by his catch phrase "We only live once. But if done right, once is enough!" To learn more about David Jeansonne, CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™, find David on social media!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    New Year Resolution
    Community//

    How to Set up New Year Business Resolution for 2021

    by Ellen Tang
    Community//

    13 Alternative New Year’s Resolutions Every Woman Must Make

    by Lauren Rebbel
    Community//

    2020 New Years Business Resolutions

    by Karla Campos

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.