Resolutions for Every Leader by Roger Blake MD

As we enter into a new year, many of us have made resolutions. Whether we’re going to start going to the gym more, giving up bad habits, or mend broken relationships, most of us have something we’re looking to change before this time next year. As a leader, your resolutions can extend into multiple walks of life. Here are some solid ideas for resolutions that can make you a better leader in your workplace.

Stop Letting Your Phone Control You

Most of us have access to smartphones and the countless apps that come with them. Author and speaker Greg Orme recommends going through your phone, checking out every app (especially social media apps), and deleting the ones that don’t bring an element of joy to your life. Orme also encourages people to stop checking their work e-mails all day every day, never giving themselves a chance to be “off the clock.”

Work on Memory Development

It’s easy to say that we don’t need to remember important dates and meetings since we have apps that will remind us where we need to be and when we need to be there, but improving your memory can have long-lasting benefits that will stay with you long after your working days. Take some time to train your brain and check out resources that can be used to sharpen your mind. A good memory isn’t something you either have or you don’t; it’s something that requires development just like anything else.

Improve Employee Experience

Happy employees are good employees. As a business leader, you must take the steps necessary to put your employees in a position to genuinely enjoy their work. That doesn’t mean you have to let them all do whatever they want, but develop relationships with your employees (encourage mid-level management to develop relationships with their subordinates), and take the steps necessary to build a work culture that has happy employees.

Say No

Instead of trying to do everything, don’t be afraid to say “no” to some things so you can do other things with excellence. A great leader doesn’t involve him or herself with everything going on, nor do they sign their business up for every event going on. Don’t be afraid not to be included in something.

Best of luck in this new year as you make the necessary changes to become an even better leader.