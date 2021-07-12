Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Resistance and How to Transform Limiting Beliefs

Change, and our resistance to change, can be a great guide and teacher.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Leaves in different shades and colors due to season change

It’s common and easy to waste time and energy, and reduce our power by resisting change.

Everything we take for granted is constantly changing. The formation of the clouds in the sky at this moment is unique and will never be repeated. Every cell in our bodies is replaced every seven years. Our planet and the universe are in a state of continual, inconceivable transformation. One way to cut through the boredom or sense of being in a rut in meditation practice is to bring to mind that this breath, each breath, right now is actually new, has never happened before and will never occur again.

The fact that everything changes is good news. Or actually, as Buddhists and scientists say, it is neither good news nor bad news. It is what is, neither good nor bad . . . and this is good news! However, we often find it difficult to accept change and the uncertainty that goes along with it. We grasp at what we know and what is familiar, resisting anything that might take us out of our comfort zone; we hold on to limiting and self-defeating beliefs because it seems safer. But these beliefs only reflect what we think we know about ourselves (I’m not a good cook; I don’t speak well in public)—not what we might actually be able to achieve. Sometimes we resist positive change rather than let go of what we already have.

TRY THIS

Compile a list of your limiting beliefs and rephrase them as open-ended beliefs. Below is a list I formulated for myself, which you can use as a guide.

COMMON LIMITING BELIEFSMORE OPEN-ENDED BELIEFS
I don’t have enough time (I’m too busy!).I am clear about my priorities and my ability to respond.
I don’t have enough experience.I know my strengths and what I still need to learn.
I’m not smart enough.I love to learn new things and I can learn or find the help and support I need.
Things will never change.In the past there were many problems and challenges.

Then place these as daily reminders in your office, on your computer, or somewhere where you can easily refer to them. When you look at them, intentionally question what you gain from holding on to your limiting beliefs. And notice how, one at a time, these more open-ended statements challenge your limited view of yourself, and the world.

Change, and our resistance to change, can be a great guide and teacher.

    Marc Lesser, Author, Speaker

    Marc Lesser is a speaker, facilitator, workshop leader, and executive coach. He is known for his engaging, experiential presentations that integrate mindfulness and emotional intelligence practices and training. He is the author of 4 books, including Seven Practices of a Mindful Leader: Lessons from Google and a Zen Monastery Kitchen, and CEO of ZBA Associates, an executive development and leadership consulting company. www.marclesser.net.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    mindfulness
    Community//

    3 most Common Misunderstandings about Mindfulness

    by Giang Cao Ho My
    GaudiLab/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Coping With Change: 4 Ways to Survive Any Major Life Event

    by Chris Rackliffe
    By Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    How to Practice Gratitude, Even in Tough Times

    by Chris Rackliffe
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.