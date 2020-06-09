Resilient Living!

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How many times have you been greeted by that persistent weed growing through the cracks of your driveway, the walkway or the steps outside, leading to your home?

And haven’t you wondered each time as to where do they come from while leaning down to pluck them out one more time, or to spray some weedicide?

Well, that’s resilience for you!

Life is a maze of ups and downs be it in your business, profession or personal life. For one, it would be pretty bland if it weren’t so, and you had to keep up with the same mundane routine each day. I am sure you are okay with the ups but its the downs that test us, our mettle and our zest for life and our willingness to take it head on! 

When a business you run collapses or the job you hold, no longer needs you; the general sense is that of despair and disillusionment. However, this is the time to find your balance, calm and poise and be in control of yourself and the situation, if you expect to come out of it and bounce back. 

You may not know it, see it or understand it in the situation, but when faced with failure, you may either tweak your approach and go at it or choose an alternate path. If someone says, go at it until you succeed, there’s no way you will succeed until you change your approach or make updates based on lessons learned from your failures. You see, just going at a wall with your head will not break the wall. But, your head will surely get hurt! 

Many times, one of the lessons you learn through these situations is that your passion, purpose and ensuing success are somewhere else. And, the wisest choice is to make a change in your path toward where you find fulfillment. When you have exited a business or career and chosen an alternate path, one that attracts you and fulfills you, you have shown resilience by adapting; adapting to what works for you, paves the way for your success and moves you toward it in the face of adversity. You may not know it in the instant, but retrospectively you will recognize this. Think back about life changing incidents in your own past. Makes sense?

Balance in life is everything and you need to strive towards it. The rest is supposed to support it, be it professional or personal ambitions and not the other way round where you look for balance through profession or personal attributes. Because, if you do that, you will neither find your balance, nor be happy and fulfilled. It’s balance that takes precendence.

Know yourself, and if you don’t; learn about you. Have a sense of personal hope, build strong relationships with people you want to be around and find meaning in your relationships. This translates to meaning in your life. Self discovery is about peeling off layers around your persona to identify who you really are and what makes you tick. Recognize assumptions that you deemed were true but aren’t about yourself, seek clarifications and find internal as well as external help to re-introduce yourself to you.

Personal hope is about belief, about welcoming aspirations to live life fully, to connect with others and build fortitude for self and others. This bolsters self worth, promotes a zest for living and inspires those who connect with you. You develop an aura of gratitude and an attitude that attracts what’s good for you and those who believe in you.

Finding personal meaning is the purpose of life, to live your life the way you envision it, the way you want to live and experience it; to reach out without apprehensions into all that you want to learn and experience, knowing no fear and accepting no inhibitions as to how others perceive you. When you do this, your attitude has a way of rubbing off on others to experience their lives to the fullest. Be excited about new experiences that life has in store for you and share your wisdom so others may partake of it through their own lives as well. 

That is, living life to the fullest!

Rajeev Mudumba, Founder at Plan B Success

Rajeev Mudumba is a dynamic entrepreneur, executive, business strategist, coach, and advisor. He is also an accomplished author, speaker and thought leader and a die-hard optimist.

Throughout his professional life, Rajeev has built profitable, value-based businesses, nurtured strategic partnerships and built lifelong friendships. He has worked with organizations and individuals to remedy challenges and achieve results. Rajeev has achieved stellar results in international business, new business lines, and now, is focused on helping you succeed in your profession and/ or business and get the most out of your life.

Rajeev hosts an award-winning popular podcast, Plan B Success where he shares insightful and thought-provoking personal and business growth strategies and interviews inspiring entrepreneurs and professionals. He is also the creator and coach of TOP Podcast Mastery Program, an in-depth course for those looking to jump-start their own podcast! All the information is available on Rajeev’s website.


Rajeev also speaks and writes frequently on the topics of personal and professional growth, self-empowerment, life & career coaching among others.  He has recently launched his book "My Inspiration: Quotes that shaped my self improvement journey" which is available on Amazon. Rajeev has delivered several keynote/ topical speeches at national & international conferences. He has made it his mission to extract from his experiences and share value to mentor individuals, current/ future entrepreneurs and executives, startups, scale-ups, and large corporations.


Accolades include World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana's 2010 Global Visionary Award, Business First of Louisville's Forty Under 40 Award, Telehealth and Medicine Today's 2016 Publisher's Award & Indian Achievers Forum's 2017 Indian Achievers' Award for Healthcare and Education.

 

