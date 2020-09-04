Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Resilience. The 2020 Buzzword.

Resilience is the buzzword of 2020 and it is fascinating how some respond to what life throws at them; and how that will translate to corporate. Some can pivot easily and change direction while others will struggle in the face of adversity.

I learned how to overcome adversity through the hard knocks of life as the only constant(s) in my life has been to adapt to change and quickly! Since immigrating to the United States in 1980 and losing out on having a mother in my early childhood to seven different schools growing up, constant change and living in ambiguity is imbedded into my DNA.

These hardships have served me well into adulthood. I can pivot quickly and almost always find the light even in the darkest of situations. And most important lesson of all? Every situation is temporary. If you can’t lead yourself through trying times, how can you possibly lead others?

Ilana Frenkel Kearns, Passion for People and Excellence

I was born in Latvia, formerly part of the Soviet Union and moved to the United States in 1980, during the cold war era. My father worked very hard to provide for our family, not taking a day off of work his first five years in the USA. Because of my father, I have developed a solid work ethic and learned to overcome adversity like losing out on having a mother and taking preventative steps to ward off cancer.

My husband of 18 years is also my very best friend. Together, we have two beautiful boys who both overcame learning disabilities of their own through a strong partnership with the school(s) + medical community along with three dogs, two fish tanks and a lizard.

When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family + dogs, running, reading and health.

