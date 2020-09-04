Resilience. The 2020 Buzzword.

Resilience is the buzzword of 2020 and it is fascinating how some respond to what life throws at them; and how that will translate to corporate. Some can pivot easily and change direction while others will struggle in the face of adversity.

I learned how to overcome adversity through the hard knocks of life as the only constant(s) in my life has been to adapt to change and quickly! Since immigrating to the United States in 1980 and losing out on having a mother in my early childhood to seven different schools growing up, constant change and living in ambiguity is imbedded into my DNA.

These hardships have served me well into adulthood. I can pivot quickly and almost always find the light even in the darkest of situations. And most important lesson of all? Every situation is temporary. If you can’t lead yourself through trying times, how can you possibly lead others?