Resilience On the Front Lines

COVID-19 has presented quite a number of challenges on our lives in many ways. We realized what effect this would have on you, and we at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and CAA Foundation created First Responders First. Our mission is to provide you with the health and safety resources you know for your physical and mental wellbeing. 

This started with the realization that the needs of supporting first responders go beyond providing protective equipment. Other important factors are reliable childcare, housing, and nutrition. We’ve worked with partners from varied sectors to better understand the concerns you have and to provide services to help address those concerns. 

Paying attention to your mental health has been another critical component of First Responders First. Even during normal times, you can feel enormous stress and strain, and we realize the additional stressors you now face are unsustainable without additional support. In response, we’ve created a collection of resources for healthcare workers, to give you access to online workshops, virtual training, coaching, and content that focus on your sleep, nutrition, movement, stress management, and relationships with your colleagues. 

Dr. Michelle A Williams, Dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health reminds us that self-care saves lives. You must take care of yourself in order to take care of others – put your oxygen mask on first before helping others. 

    Behavior Science and Mental Health Experts at Johnson & Johnson

