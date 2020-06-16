Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Resilience in the age of the virus

Co-founder of McKinsey's Leadership practice and author of 'How To Have A Good Day', Caroline Webb, and You Okay, Doc?'s psychotherapist, Chris Cherry, explore resilience in the age of the virus

Caroline Webb is CEO of the firm ‘How to Have a Good Day’ and author of the best-selling book by the same name. She is currently a senior advisor to McKinsey, having set up their leadership practice during her 12 years as a partner there, and a former economist at the Bank of England. She is a frequent contributor to the Harvard Business Review and features regularly in popular media such as The Financial Times and The Economist, as well as on BBC Radio.

In this seminar, Caroline & Chris explored resilience in the age of the virus – using recent findings across neuroscience, psychology and behavioural economics – together with practical advice of ‘how to have a good day’ even in the face of adversity.

The ‘Emotional & Mental Health in The Age of the Virus’ is a Seminar Series hosted by Psychotherapist Chris Cherry. Join us every Thursday at 7pm.

We are proud to provide these sessions free of charge, to ensure everyone can access our support during these uncertain times. You can find tickets here: https://bit.ly/The-Huddle

You Okay, Doc? at You Okay, Doc?

You Okay, Doc? is a U.K. based doctors' mental health charity. The charity was created by doctors for doctors in 2019 and is committed to ensuring doctors get access to essential wellbeing support during COVID_19 and beyond.

