Caroline Webb is CEO of the firm ‘How to Have a Good Day’ and author of the best-selling book by the same name. She is currently a senior advisor to McKinsey, having set up their leadership practice during her 12 years as a partner there, and a former economist at the Bank of England. She is a frequent contributor to the Harvard Business Review and features regularly in popular media such as The Financial Times and The Economist, as well as on BBC Radio.

In this seminar, Caroline & Chris explored resilience in the age of the virus – using recent findings across neuroscience, psychology and behavioural economics – together with practical advice of ‘how to have a good day’ even in the face of adversity.

The ‘Emotional & Mental Health in The Age of the Virus’ is a Seminar Series hosted by Psychotherapist Chris Cherry. Join us every Thursday at 7pm.

