Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Resilience and women’s careers: 4 ways to deal with adversities at work

Women face more challenges to grow in their careers. Resilience is key to them, read on and understand why.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In this article, you will:

  • learn more about resilience;
  • know why women need an extra dose of this competence;
  • discover 4 ways to develop it.

In the work environment, changes are constant. Whether due to market pressure, new projects, transitions in hierarchical structures or even changes in society itself (the COVID-19 crisis is an important example), resilience is one of the most required survival skills in the corporate world.

Professional women, for having to assume most of the household chores in addition to their work in the famous “double journey” (sometimes triple, because it continues when the daily paid tasks end), among other difficulties we will discuss, find themselves in very challenging situations in which they need to exercise the ability to face extreme fatigue caused by this particular condition, in order to resist discouragement and continue to pursue career growth.

In this article, we will tell you a bit more about this skill and suggest some actions for you to practice it as a way to not give up on your professional goals.

Let’s start with resilience. What does it really mean?

In physics, resilience is the ability of a substance or object to spring back into shape; elasticity. In human psychology, we use the term to describe the capacity of those who adapt well to bad situations, changes or misfortunes. It is the natural tendency to easily recover, overcoming problems that arise.

In contexts where the social, economic, financial and institutional scenarios vary at an increasing speed, demanding progressively more from companies and, as a result, from their employees, resilience becomes a necessary skill to face corporate challenges. According to the article “5 Ways to Boost Your Resilience at Work”, from Harvard Business Review:

“Since the pace and intensity of contemporary work culture is unlikely to change, it is more important than ever to develop resilience skills to effectively navigate your working life”.

Resilience and women

Although the market is already a space of strong female presence, most of them are in subordinate positions and there are still certain sectors and activities in which women are a minority (to read more about this topic, check out our article: The loneliness of women leaders : 3 Ways to Warm Up Your Leadership Experience). As a result, there is a stronger need for these women to demonstrate they are competent and efficient as a way to validate their technical and command skills.

If the doubts that are imposed on their ability to take on strategic projects were not enough, women can also be – in extreme cases, but unfortunately still recurrent – victims of moral and sexual harassment. This is not common to happen to their male colleagues“.

Thus, to the normal difficulties of life in the labor market for everyone, for women, there are extra hours of care at home, prejudice about their intellectual and strategic capacity, their lesser presence in management positions and consequent lack of empathy management, in addition to exposure to criminal moral situations. That said, it is crucial that women develop resilience as a way to bypass the additional barriers placed on their career advancement journey.

4 ways to build resilience

In order to stay economically active and pursue new achievements, we suggest you practice the following ideas:

  1. Remember your purpose

Constantly try to remind yourself why you are where you are and what motivated you to take this path. By evoking what inspired you, you get back to believing in what you do and gain extra energy to move forward. Consider putting an image, a word or phrase on your desk that refers to this purpose.

  1. Take notice of your achievements

Rescue the moments when you’ve won an award, recognition, or something you’re very proud of. As you recall these memories, reflect on the skills you used to achieve these results. By digging through your past accomplishments, you celebrate your strengths and come to trust yourself more, even in times of adversity.

  1. Analyze your problems phase by phase

A mistake or a complex project can be seen as impossible to face if it is observed in a global and hasty way. A more effective way to deal with challenges of this nature is to compartmentalize their resolution in stages, executing or addressing them one by one.

  1. Communicate

A challenge can take on bigger dimensions iif you don’t have feedback from bosses, colleagues and employees. Seek their advice and be sure to express your position. Understanding the point of view of others involved and letting people know your own opinion on a particular topic can save you time and, eventually, reduce your stress level.

Resilience is a useful skill for professionals who feel defeated facing the first set back or unexpected change of plans. Sometimes objections arise precisely to assess who has the greatest passion for doing the unthinkable and working constantly to leave a legacy behind, whether in business or in the lives of those they work with. Even if leaders, peers, teams, suppliers, government, foreign policy or diseases seem to conspire against them.

Let’s talk chat about this

Have you ever found yourself having to deal with situations in your company where resilience had to come into play? If yes, what did you do? What were the results?

We want to hear your story, please share it with us on the comments.

******************************************************

*Co-authored with Sandra Milena Acosta

Sandra has worked for more than 12 years in the strategic planning and risk management of global financial institutions. Master in Economics from UFPR, graduated in Economics from UNICAMP and post-graduated in Digital Marketing from Kellogg Executive Education, she recently went through a career transition and is now a Writer of Chronicles, Children’s Literature and Poems. All of her work is available on her Instagram page (@sandramtca) and on Medium.


+About the Womanising Project:

As of 2021, 41 CEOs of the world’s 500 largest companies, the so-called Fortune 500, are women. That is 8,2%. In the environment of small and medium-sized companies, this number is difficult to measure, but it seems to us even smaller. The most curious thing is that we are half of the world’s population. So why are we so few in charge?

Womaninsing is a startup project in creation that aims to understand and propose solutions to the problem of very few women in the top management of institutions. Our articles and online content encourage discussions about problems faced by women in the professional environment and seek to teach what can be learned from previous mistakes and difficulties so that we can demand a greater balance between men and women in the world of work.

If you liked this topic, follow our weekly articles here on Thrive on Tuesdays.

See you at the top!

Tatiane Vita, Global CMO • Startup Mentor • Journalist - Guest Author • Keynote Speaker at Millenium Bioenergy • Startupbootcamp Fashiontech • Thrive Global

Over 12 years working in the management of Global Business Development and Marketing in multinational companies in 8 countries; business mentor for startups selected by Startupbootcamp Fashiontech Milan - Italy; journalist and guest writer for Arianna Huffington, one of the 100 most influential women in the world by Forbes, contributing content to her New York based company Thrive Global, and keynote speaker at international conferences - such as the Society for Business and Global Economic Development (SGBED).

 

I am a first-time mother and during my maternity leave I decided that by 2033 I want to impact 1 Million Women and Girls.

 

51.8% of Brazilians are women. Only 3% of them are leaders. I decided to work to change that.

 

I identified two possible causes for the problem:

-The invisibility of the theme: this is not openly discussed in Brazilian decision-making places. An unexposed situation is considered to be non-existent.

-The contribution of women to non-change by silencing themselves. The fear of exposing the subject, the fear of being judged, the fear of retaliation, the fear of making mistakes, have them paralyzed.

 

I found that resolving the issue first involves women internally developing the term “womanizing” (my definition):

-Act in which a girl (of any age) frees herself from the expectations of others to become whatever she wants.

-In the process, she regains the power of her own voice, faces her fears and then starts to fight for her ideals.

-Lastly, she seeks the same for other girls-women and begins to demand that decision-making spaces be occupied in the same proportion of women’s population in the world. That is, 50%.

 

Having gone through this process, I chose to expand my impact on social media by sharing with others the reflection, as well as the planning and execution of my long-term 13 year's plan focused on bringing social impact in this regard and leaving my legacy to the country.

 

Click on my photo and press "follow" to see more content on career growth, female leadership, international brand management and startups (from the perspective of a first-time mother).

 

Follow my stories on instagram and my profile on Linkedin to get inspired to evolve daily.

 

#FromBottomToTop we still have a long way to go.

 

Female Astronaut in a male ocean, #BreakFree👩🏻‍🚀

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

HR manager trying to increase employee motivation
Community//

Resilience and women’s careers: 4 ways to deal with adversities at work

by Tatiane Vita
HR manager trying to increase employee motivation
Community//

Resilience and women’s careers: 4 ways to deal with adversities at work

by Tatiane Vita
Community//

Why is it Important to Develop Resilience During Difficult Times?

by Ally Gilboa
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.