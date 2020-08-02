Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Resilience: Accepting What is and Working for Change

Resilience is both a mindset and a practice with three core areas – relationships, well-being, and purpose and meaning.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Tiny white flowers that grew on the crack of concrete wall

To “accept what is” and “work for change” is one of my favorite paradoxes. A paradox is something that seems impossible but may in fact be true. The time we find ourselves in now often seems very impossible – we’re contending with a mysterious and lethal virus, enormous levels of pain, social distancing, a plunging economy, and tremendous uncertainty.

And, in so many ways we humans are paradoxical and impossible beings by our very nature. One aspect of the paradox of being human is the tension and contrast between acknowledging our humanness and our hearts, and at same time, skillfully navigating the world of business, entrepreneurship, and getting things done. From the context of business and entrepreneurship, accepting what is and seeing clearly is essential. And, at the same time as leaders and business people we are always planning, envisioning, and working toward change.

A key skill and practice in our personal lives and business lives, when working with what often seems challenging or at times impossible, is resilience. Resilience is the ability and the capacity to be responsive and to stay aligned with your purpose and vision, in the midst of uncertainty and challenges.

Resilience is both a mindset and a practice with three core areas – relationships, well-being, and purpose and meaning. Let’s unpack these a little:

Relationships – make the time to have one-to-one conversations where you can be open and vulnerable. It’s also valuable to participate in small groups in order to practice speaking and listening openly. This is the practice of supporting others and being supported. Consciously making time for relationships is a core part of supporting well-being and cultivating responsiveness; ways to cultivate resilience.

Well-being – during these times, it feels especially important to return to the most obvious and essential well-being practices – getting enough sleep and exercise, conscious eating, and energy management. These are all interconnected and critically important for our health, both physical and mental. These are “sharpening the saw” practices – taking the time to stop and take care of you (you are the saw) so that you can act and get more done with less effort. A sharper saw is so much more resilient than a dull saw.

Purpose and meaning – find ways to step outside yourself and help others. Cultivate a “beginner’s mind” when it comes to having a daily meditation practice, spending time in nature, and cultivating curiosity and kindness. Cultivating purpose and meaning is the practice of reframing; seeing that the ordinary is extraordinary; moving toward seeing what actually is, helping us to be more responsive and resilient.

Resilience practice, accepting what is, and working for change are terrific, life-long practices that offer myriad benefits for us personally and professionally.

Some resources for further exploring resilience:

We look with uncertainty
beyond the old choices for
clear-cut answers
to a softer, more permeable aliveness
which is every moment
at the brink of death;
for something new is being born in us
if we but let it.
We stand at a new doorway,
awaiting that which comes…
daring to be human creatures,
vulnerable to the beauty of existence.
Learning to love.

    Marc Lesser, Author, Speaker

    Marc Lesser is a speaker, facilitator, workshop leader, and executive coach. He is known for his engaging, experiential presentations that integrate mindfulness and emotional intelligence practices and training. He is the author of 4 books, including Seven Practices of a Mindful Leader: Lessons from Google and a Zen Monastery Kitchen, and CEO of ZBA Associates, an executive development and leadership consulting company. www.marclesser.net.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Rising Through Resilience: “Traveling is a great way to strengthen resiliency”

    by Alexandra Friedman
    Community//

    Fight for Change, Accept What is.

    by Marc Lesser
    Community//

    “I allow space to be imperfect and recognize that things are always changing.” with Nicolle Molina Osequeda & Fotis Georgiadis

    by Fotis Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.