Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Character Lab//

Reserve Judgment

How to get closer to the right answer

By

I was in seventh grade when we started a ritual of sneaking out of the house early on Saturday mornings, letting my mom sleep late, and walking 10 blocks to the neighborhood diner. We’d settle into a booth and order our usual (two eggs, over easy, with home fries and bacon). 

Eating always took less time than the walk there and back. For one thing, my dad walked ponderously, as if thinking took so much attention that only a very little bit was left over to direct his feet to keep moving forward. For another, Dad would come to a full stop whenever he thought especially hard about what we were discussing. It could take forever to get to breakfast.

Often, we’d talk about whatever was on Dad’s mind—thermodynamics, the economy, his work. Wherever our conversations started, their destinations were, unlike the diner, neither planned nor foreseen at the start. 

As I grew older, our conversations more often started with my preoccupations—the meaning of life, the difference between science and art, what made a person charismatic. 

Once, I asked my dad whether he believed in life after death. He stopped, looked at me, and exclaimed, “Good question!” Then he rubbed the bridge of his nose and thought aloud, arguing both sides, and concluding in the end… well, I can’t remember what he concluded, but whatever it was, he would not have said it was decisive, certain, or true. 

Dad would have fully admitted that his judgment was not a fact, but the best possible answer he could come up with at the moment. He would have enjoyed my taking the opposite position, and he would have tried sincerely to see my perspective. 

Are you teaching the young people in your life how to think? When you face a problem that requires judgment, how many of these things are true?

• I try not to jump to conclusions.

• I am aware that this is a matter of judgment: I ask myself what someone I trust would think of this problem.

• I independently ask several people for their judgment, and I consider their reasons. 

• I try to separate my hopes and fears from the facts and beliefs supporting the judgment. 

Don’t believe for a minute that children should be seen but not heard, or that “because I said so” is a sufficient explanation for your own judgments.

Do engage young people in authentic discussions that, by example, teach them how to think. And check out our new Judgment Playbook, co-authored by Danny Kahneman and Olivier Sibony, on how to model, celebrate, and enable this character strength. As with each of our Playbooks, we will be adding Tips over time—all based on scientific research. 

With grit and gratitude,
Angela

Originally published by Character Lab.

    angela-duckworth

    Angela Duckworth, CEO and Co-Founder of Character Lab, UPenn Professor of Psychology at Character Lab

    Angela Duckworth is co-founder and CEO of Character Lab, a nonprofit whose mission is to advance scientific insights that help kids thrive. She is also a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, where she co-directs the Penn-Wharton Behavior Change For Good Initiative and Wharton People Analytics. Prior to her career in research, she was a math and science teacher in the public schools of New York City, San Francisco, and Philadelphia. Angela’s TED Talk is among the most-viewed of all time and her book, Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, was a #1 New York Times best seller. You can sign up to receive her Tip of the Week here.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Courageous Mountains

    by Heather Reinhardt
    Community//

    Mouad Salhi: “Be As Clean As You Can and Look Good”

    by Chef Vicky Colas
    Community//

    My Dad Finally Fought Off A Life Long Family Disease

    by Lindsey Sutton
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.