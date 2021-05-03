Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Research Backed Goal Power of Pets

Research Backed Goal Power of Pets

One study* finds that participants who either had their pets with them or only imagined their pet were able to generate more life goals and have more confidence in their ability to achieve these goals than participants who did not.

Studies also show pets bring kids higher self-esteem, cognitive development, social skills, and that pet owners, in general, are happier and healthier in life. Pets bring higher quality of life, and less anxiety and depression for seniors too.

And with so many people wondering where their motivation has gone—for some, it’s hard to even find the goal let alone to achieve it—if pets are good for goals and just about everything else, hey, maybe try a pet?

The American Veterinary Medical Association reports:

And if you happen to be one of the households owning a dog, you may also try looking into each other’s eyes, as studies show that long eye gazing increases oxytocin for dog and dog owner alike, nourishing neural connections associated with regulating fear, stress, social skills, love, empathy, bonding…

*A recent issue of Psychology Today, June 2021, has a lot of really good research, tips, and techniques for clarity, focus, health and well being at work and at home including, of course, drink more water. It’s the little things!

Warm wishes,

Madelaine

    Madelaine Claire Weiss, LICSW, MBA, BCC (Board Certified Executive, Career, Life Coach) at MindOverMatters, LLC

    Madelaine Claire Weiss is an LICSW, MBA, BCC (Board Certified Executive, Career, Life Coach), blogger, podcast guest expert, co-author in Handbook of Stressful Transition Across the Lifespan, and author of "Getting to G.R.E.A.T: 5-Step Strategy for Work and Life…Based on Science and True Stories" — a lively, practical guidebook for living with a proven method that has already changed many lives. Her work experience includes mental health practice Administrative Director/Psychotherapist, corporate Chief Organizational Development Officer, and Associate Director of the Anatomical Gift Program at Harvard Medical School. At Harvard, she designed and delivered training programs for the Center for Workplace Learning and Performance. Trained in Psychodynamics at Harvard, in Organizational Dynamics at BU, and in Executive, Career, Life Coaching with Erickson International—Madelaine helps high achievers learn how to manage their minds so they can have more hours in the day, more peace of mind, more freedom and fulfillment—maintaining high performance in work, play, and love without burning out!

