Reprogram Your Mind with These 6 Steps

Transformation only happens with the change of consciousness. It’s time to understand your mind and take control so you can achieve your desired results – these six steps will help you reprogram the beliefs that no longer serve you.

Are you living the life you’ve dream of? Or have you settled for the status quo? Maybe you feel like you’ve done it all but still feel stuck that you haven’t hit your full potential yet. You know you’re meant for more but not sure what “more” is, and you feel like you’re in a constant loop that is preventing you from hitting the goals you’ve set out for yourself yet.

Most of us have a general idea of what we deserve. We set goals, and when we have shortcomings or life veers off course, we start to wonder, “why is this happening.” This frustration and distraught can be powerful because we have two options.

Stand in our power or surrender our control.

When we decide to stand in our power and the discomfort, it can spur us to make effective changes. To look at our situation through a curious lens and rise above it. To extract the lessons and do better next time.

But our subconscious is powerful and typically takes over when you don’t understand our players – the one running the show. As a result, we spiral into a loop of negative thoughts.

Thoughts like:

I can’t do this.

I’m not capable.

Why is it so easy for others?

We go right into comparison, which we know can be the theft of all joy, and we sabotage any potential success. We immediately claim things are too hard, too scary, or too expensive. We’ve shut down our ideas before we can flesh them out and establish how they might work.

We drop down to our comfort zone. The life, finances, business, health, job, relationships we think we deserve.

But what if you took the time to understand your subconscious – your players. Like a sports coach. They know their players’ strengths and identify how they function best.

Because when you’re in position, you only see what’s in front of you – not the entire game. That’s the coach’s job. The coach stands on the sidelines, watches the plays, calls the errors, and benches players when they’re tired or underperforming. The coach knows who to put on the court when.

Your mind is no different.

It’s time to understand and take control of the subconscious mind (understand your players) so you can become the designer of your life.

A life that gives you peace, joy and freedom while you go after your dreams.

Your subconscious mind unlocks your success – and you can reprogram it to better serve you in achieving the life you desire.

If you want to live the life your desire, it’s time to cancel the negative thoughts, create better views and connect & commit to your new beliefs.

This takes daily conscious work! It’s not about what we can do in life but what we’re willing or unwilling to do.

For example, maybe you want the body of your favourite influencer, but you’re not willing to go to the gym and put in the work it takes; dealing with the hunger pains. Meaning, you’re willing to fight for your limitation than going after what you really desire. Another example, you want to have a thriving business, but you’re not willing to put yourself out there and launch a program.

The better question would be, are you willing to stop living the life you have and start living the life you’re after.

The power of the mind is undeniable. And when you cultivate a deep belief within yourself – unshakeable confidence, you become unstoppable – but it all starts with understanding the mind and how to leverage your players and knowing what you truly desire.

What is the subconscious mind?

The subconscious is the part of our minds that defines and makes decisions without thinking about them actively. I.e. Breathing, walking, etc., are not something we actively think about doing.

The conscious mind, which encompasses the thoughts and actions within our awareness. I.e. The lovely smell of your favourite perfume.

The unconscious mind holds past events and experiences that we don’t remember at all no matter how hard we try. I.e., saying your first word or taking your first step. Do you remember what it felt like? Probably not.

Our subconscious mind is beautiful. After all, it teaches us to look both ways when crossing the road but is fundamentally flawed because it remembers all the bad things that have happened to us. It affects everything we think, say and do. It affects our everyday lives – and most of us aren’t even aware of it.

Let’s shift your mindset!

These six steps are a great start to shift your mindset and point your focus in the right direction.

1. Recognition: When you imagine your future life, what thoughts, feelings, and stories come up? Take them of them all

2. Realize: Now that you’ve taken where you inherited these stories and beliefs. Where did you first learn you weren’t good enough. Capable enough. It would be best if you worked hard to make money. Money is the root of all evil. Whatever comes up for you, think to your earliest moment when you bought into this belief.

3. Rethink: What’s your new story? Rethink the way you believe what’s possible and write down all the supporting reasons.

4. Relate: Where will you be if you continue to buy into the stories you tell yourself. If you were NOT to get the results you were looking for, what role did you play in that? Think of all the possible obstacles that may arise. Once you’re aware, you’ll be more equipped to deal with them.

5. Recreate: Recreate (or create if you haven’t done so already) your future self. Your 6-7 figure self.

What would your future self believe?

How would she act and show up in our world?

How does she make decisions?

What’s the difference she’s making?

I LOVE doing with my clients. Go deep in the details to get to the root; this way, it can be reprogramed on a cellular level.

6. Reconnect: Always reach for a better feeling & thought once you’ve healed those deeper wounds that are protecting you from living the life you desire, this becomes second nature. Every morning I reconnect to my future self by asking myself three powerful questions before my feet hit the ground.

– How am I feeling?

– How do I want to feel?

– How would my future self show up today – what problem will she help others solve?

Ok. Maybe four questions.

The point is to always reconnect to your higher self. This gives you the ability to change your approach to any problems that arise. Not all challenges, concerns, and obstacles are the same; each holds its difficulty level, but you can meet this head-on with style and grace. Zoom out and look at the bigger picture because tunnel vision limits you.

True power comes within, and reprogramming your mind conditions you for optimal growth and wild success. Frustrations become a blessing because there’s something to be learned that will lead to your breakthrough. Failures become lessons – I always say, they’re no failures – you’re just in training. Extract the lessons, learn and pivot if you must and know that you have a lifetime to make magic happen.

This is your journey!

