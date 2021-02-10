Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Reprogram Your Mind to Achieve Success

By learning to harness the power of your subconscious, you can gain the ability to accept your worries and work with them to achieve your full potential. By Gabriela Farina, Life and Business Success Coach, Gaye Del Sol Studios It is far too easy to get stuck in a dead-end job, with a work-life balance […]

By
By learning to harness the power of your subconscious, you can gain the ability to accept your worries and work with them to achieve your full potential.

By Gabriela Farina, Life and Business Success Coach, Gaye Del Sol Studios

It is far too easy to get stuck in a dead-end job, with a work-life balance that leaves you feeling stressed out and unable to fulfil your life goals or achieve your dreams.

But things do not have to stay that way. You can learn to understand how your subconscious works so that you can take control of your life and realise the potential you always had within.

I went from being insecure, doubting my abilities and allowing my thoughts and behaviours to control my life, to building a life and business that I never thought possible for someone like me. Learning the language of my subconscious mind was what allowed me to identify auto pilot thoughts and behaviors, pre-programmed and generational beliefs, habits, and systems that were preventing me from the success I deep down knew I was capable of.

Now, I want to show others they can do it too. My Sol Seek Program will help you achieve the following:

Discover Your Why

At Gaye del Sol Studios, we believe everyone (everyone’s story is incredibly valuable and important. We will uncover and turn your skills and passions into a mission that helps people, allows you to work from anywhere, and positively impacts lives.

Connect To Your Intuition

We know life and business are not separate. While other programs look at your business model and marketing, we work from the inside out to discover what personal, internal or subconscious beliefs or blocks are holding you back. We know there is not one right way to do things, there is only the way that feels good for your soul and the people you were meant to impact in this life. So we will teach you how to heal your inner critic, learn to love and trust your inner wisdom and rely on your instincts to absolutely crush your goals.

Build Strategies That Work

Once we have identified and broken through personal or professional limiting beliefs and worked on elevating your success mindset, then we will be ready to dive into your business strategy. Together we will build your marketing strategy, identify your target audience/dream clients, and you will learn how to reach them organically on social media. We will identify which tools work best for you to launch and grow your creative business as well as design daily habits to create a life that empowers you and allows you to experience the world on your own terms.

Develop Your Money Mindset

We will work with you to strengthen your mindset so you can confidently set your rates, invoice structures and business models, so you never have to chase clients for payment again. When you have overcome the blocks holding you back, you can finally do what you love and get paid for it. You will go into the world empowered and ready to share your amazing gifts and help people.If you would like to learn more about the Sol Seek Program, one-to-one coaching, the self-paced version of the course The Sol Share System or my upcoming group program for coaches who want to grow to their next level in life and business,please visit gayedelsolstudios.com.

