7 Crucial Things to Consider When Renting a Furnished Apartment in NYC

Today, many people strive to travel to New York City with the goal of getting a new job or simply a better future.

However, the rental process here is an incredibly confusing and tough one.

Why?

Because you could spend hours scanning furnished apartment rentals online and not making a decision. This happens when companies or business individuals try to find furnished apartments on their own without the help of a broker to avoid paying a fee.

However, there can be some tricky situations or perhaps even something you may not be aware of.

For example, how much flexibility would you require to get some perks like allowing your pet, would you need to have a letter of recommendation at hand?

Today, we’ll cover every single detail on what you should know before renting an apartment in New York City.

Here we go!

1. Whether you’ll need a broker

One of the key issues many apartment hunters face is that when one finds an apartment with photos, they find out the reality differs greatly from the pictures.

The situation has already resumed after the pandemic. Currently, can visit the apartments and see everything in the place.

However, if you still prefer using virtual tours to check out apartments, it’s even more important to collaborate with a reputable broker. You can double-check information with them and get the answers to all of your questions.

Also, carefully read everything on your agreement, especially when it comes to fees and compensations.

2. Not moving permanently? Then the short-term rental option is the best for you!

If you’re not totally relocating to NYC, you’ll need somewhere to stay temporarily, right?

The short-term rental option is the saver here!

You can found short-term furnished apartments in New York for as little as even $94 a night, making these a good deal for New Yorkers in-between apartments or for those renovating their place.

However, if you’re lacking the budget, then check out co-living spaces as well.

3. Consider your expectations of noise and pets

Suppose you’re in an apartment and you’re dealing with noise issues with the neighbors.

To avoid this kind of unpleasant situation, remember to take care of it beforehand. When signing a contract, check this information meticulously with your broker.

As for the pets, in many cases, even if an apartment is advertised as pet-friendly, may have some restrictions.

For example, the landlord may have some weight restrictions like allowing pets not over 30-50 pounds.

Also, some buildings may even require screening or checking your dog before you move in.

Although the situation has changed a little due to the pandemic and many landlords have eased their restrictions, don’t forget to check and ask them about it.

4. Be prepared to ask your previous landlord for a letter of recommendation

Let’s imagine you’re quite new in a new city and you’re new to the landlord. Indeed, some of them may require a recommendation letter from your prior landlord.

Put yourself in their place. Many property owners prefer security instead of trust. In many cases, it’s even a better experience for them.

So when a landlord asks for a letter of recommendation, don’t be surprised.

Moreover, be prepared for that having one at your hand.

5. Perform a late-night soundcheck if you want to sleep calmly

This little trick can save you from stress and save your money.

Before you sign your agreement with the apartment owner (or the company) always come back around midnight to see if any rooftop bars or nightclubs might interrupt your sleep and harm your health.

Another thing to consider if you prefer calm apartments more, is the street and construction noise.

However, if you really like the apartment, you can use some soundproofing and make your home a better place to stay.

6. Cooperate with brokers via bartering for a better apartment

Communication and building relationships – this is what it’s about.

You can be a lawyer, barber, broker or marketing professional. But if you’re ready to build relationships, your life may become much easier.

For example, I had a friend who’s been living in New York for 20 years and was working as a marketing professional. Once he met a broker when dealing with apartments in Harlem, New York. They had several meetings during a month and had a mutually beneficial collaboration.

In the end, my friend helped the broker professional to open her company in Harlem and met all her marketing expectations. In return, since then, she has been helping my friend with getting furnished apartments with better conditions.

7. Have your documents prepared

Let’s imagine you’ve made a decision on a specific apartment.

What’s next?

Documentation and paperwork, of course!

The life in New York is totally different from other US cities. Any New Yorker knows that well-furnished apartments can be gone within even a couple of seconds. So if you’ve found something you’re sure it’s a diamond, you’d better be prepared for that and have all the necessary paperwork ready.

However, if you don’t have the necessary papers at your hand, keep in mind to have a top-level guarantor. That’s quite often one of the parents to be ready to pay your rent if you’re screwed up.

In the case if you can’t get someone to sign for you, there are some companies called “surrogate” guarantors ready to enter the game.

What to remember?

Finding corporate apartments in New York City can be quite challenging. So think twice when you decide to visit New York.

Yes, it’s worth visiting New York at least once in your life. But if you want to move to New York City, there are lots of things to consider. If it’s a business trip, even better. You can get a complex satisfaction of work and leisure.

If have relocation plans, start to look for an apartment around 30-45 days before your arrival. The time matters there. But if you’ve already made a decision, just grab it!

Good luck!