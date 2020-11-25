Renowned Periodontist, Dr. Justin Raanan, Shares his Two Cents on How to Maintain a Fine Balance between Self-Care and Hard Work

Dr. Justin Raanan, a well-known, passionate periodontist of Beverly Hills, is the former instructor of Harvard School of Dental Medicine. Throughout his career, Dr. Rannan has been accredited to conduct broad research on poor oral health and its effect on an individual’s overall bodily health and lifestyle.

Here, Dr. Rannan reveals how difficult yet crucial it is to balance mental health while dealing with sensitive patients on a regular basis. He reveals how he had managed to stay calm over the years and treat his patients with care and compassion, even when his personal life was out-of-track.

Maintaining a Healthy Work-Life Balance

Dr. Rannan believes that the last thing a person suffering from any illness would want to see is their doctor behaving rudely with them. He fully understands that medicine is a challenging area of study, and going through medical schools puts a lot of pressure on young minds, with late-night studies keeping them awake at night. A fundamental prerequisite of success is maintaining a fine work-life balance, so that the patients feel welcomed, irrespective of the doctor’s own mental health.

Importance of Food in Self-Care

Dr. Justin swears by a good meal routine with proper snacks and plenty of water. He emphasizes the idea of healthy eating and not neglecting meals, even when his clinic is packed with patients. It is easy to get irritated and stressed out when the stomach is empty; hence, one must always keep it full by including wholesome food such as fruits, cereals, and protein-rich foods in their diet.

Whenever he misses out on any meal due to some emergency, he likes to either have a meal in advance or eat as soon as it’s appropriate, avoiding fatty or oily food on an empty stomach at all costs. These little changes have got him going for years. They have kept him motivated to work towards his goals while simultaneously allowing him to have a wonderful relationship with his patients.

Making Meditation a Way of Life

Another thing that Dr. Justin presses hard upon is meditating. According to him, this is the most underrated and underappreciated way of dealing with stress and balancing work and personal life. He is quite particular and strict with his daily meditation routines, which he follows religiously, every single morning, without fail.

Meditation keeps an individual in touch with his ‘spirit.’ It helps an individual feel in control of a situation even when things are going haywire. Meditation helps keep stress at bay, allowing him to focus on his patient’s health rather than thinking about what’s happening somewhere else.

Staying in Touch with Friends and Family

Dr. Justin acknowledges the fact that working as a healthcare professional can, at times, be very tiring and hectic. It becomes a bit difficult to take out some personal time to spend with loved ones. But here is the fact he asserts: If his mind is fresh, he’ll be able to help more and more people. He never feels guilty about taking some time out of his schedule to connect with people he really cares about. This way, his mind gets the rest it needs, and his heart gets happier!

In the coming days, the top-ranked dentist and periodontist of Beverly Hills aims at sharing more of his expert knowledge with young professionals entering the healthcare sector. He wholeheartedly believes that knowledge is more valuable when shared for free.