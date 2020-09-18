Renneé Hubb: “Spend more time with your children or spouse”

Spend more time with your children or spouse. The pandemic has blessed me with more time to spend with my boogie (my grandson). Often, times were so busy and miss out on key moments with our family and loved ones. With technology, you’re able to schedule zoom calls, my family often have lunch together via Zoom. No excuses now your home and you definitely have time to spare.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Renneé Hubb.

Renneé Hubb is an Author, Evangelist and Entrepreneur from Prince George’s County, Maryland. She is also the of From 2 Found and with her passion and love for the youth and served over the Youth Ministry for several years. Currently, RenNee’ is running a catering business with her sister called Robin & Renneé Catering.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Renneé! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Growing up I lived in a shadow of a doubt, hopeless, feeling less than, and not understanding who I was. When I realized who I was and what my purpose was I became determined to let every woman and young child know that they no longer have bound to their past.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I was a teen mom who had two children by 18 and raised my sister from 12 years old to adulthood. During that time, I lost my mom, I was homeless for a time, battled with suicide, depression, and an abusive relationship. Dealing with all that I lost myself and purpose. My relationship with God helped me heal and find my purpose. My purpose is to make an impact that will help women realize they have a worth and they have a purpose.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

1. Use the stay at home to organize and clean your home.

During the Pandemic I used the downtime wisely. I was able to clean out my closets, throw away old clothes, organize my shoes (I purchased containers for my shoes, and was able to stack them up). I can tell you that I can actually see what I have now lol. I saw one pair of shoes and had no idea that I purchased them. Use this time to declutter, it will give your life.

2. Spend more time with your children or spouse. The pandemic has blessed me with more time to spend with my boogie (my grandson). Often, times were so busy and miss out on key moments with our family and loved ones. With technology, you’re able to schedule zoom calls, my family often have lunch together via Zoom. No excuses now your home and you definitely have time to spare.

3. You’re saving money (car insurance carriers are giving back, gas, prices are low). Can I tell you that this pandemic has allowed me to save? One area is my car insurance when I received a message from Geico letting me know that I saved 15% on my car insurance. I checked the message several times and called, I wanted to make sure someone wasn’t playing a joke on me lol. Less driving means no accidents and that equals saving. Not to mention, saving by not having to pay for parking. Sit back and count your blessings.

4. You have time to Concentrate on your vision, that dream that was placed on the back burner.

This downtime has truly allowed me to refocus on my vision. I have several businesses my catering business has slowed down and we had to reinvent our way of doing business. We now have selected days every month that we’re selling lunches and dinner. You don’t have to place your vision on the back burner you have to shift your way of doing things. Instead of going to interviewers, people are interviewing via zoom and other platforms. I purchased some makeup, a backdrop, ring light, and additional light. To create my own studio and do my own makeup. I’m learning to adapt to what’s going on. You can do the same thing, there are a lot of tools available online that can help you pursue your dreams.

5. God is keeping you during this pandemic. God is truly faithful and showing that he is a keeper, a way maker, and a provider. There’s so much to thank him for! My health (he is keeping me), my mind (many struggling mentally with the social distancing but, I’m thankful for him keeping me in my right mind), and has kept my family through this pandemic. My 28-year-old nephew had a transplant recently and he experienced several setbacks but, God is keeping him and I tell I can’t thank him enough.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

I would suggest my number 1 go-to Pray! Read Philippians 4:6–76 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; 7 and the

peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Early on I was concerned with people liking and purchasing my book. God showed me real quick get delivered from people. When I realized, and was delivered from people, I gained an understanding that making an impact was more important than popularity.

I have started a movement “From Bound 2 Found” I created a t-shirt and every shirt purchased has a story. I ask everyone who purchases a shirt to send me a picture of them in the shirt and write a testimony about something they have overcome. People can see how men and women are longer bound from abusive relationships, low self- esteem, suicide, and more. I have a picture with my daughter and we share how I prayed over her daily that the generational habit of becoming a teen mom would be broken. God showed that he is faithful and answer prayers. She married with her first child. So, yes, a movement has started #frombound2found

What is the best way for our readers to follow you online?

Follow me @renneehubb or @frombound2found on Facebook and Instagram

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!