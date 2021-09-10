Renee Fry of Gentreo: “Resilience ”

Resilience — Starting a business is difficult, and the journey from day one will be full of unforeseen events, challenges, and seemingly impossible problems. But, it will also have the silver lining and breakthrough moments that remind you why you’re doing what you’re doing. The key is to hold on to your vision, accept setbacks as they come, and forge ahead with new solutions. Don’t let the failures stop you from success.

Renee Fry is the Co-Founder and CEO of Gentreo, an online software provider with a mission to provide affordable, accessible and easy-to-use estate planning tools for everyone. Gentreo makes it simple for families to create, save and share their estate family plan so they can sleep at night. Not just a will, it is true state-specific estate planning that is now affordable and available to all.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

It seemed like all my past work and personal experiences led up to creating Gentreo. About ten years ago, our parents paid 10,000 dollars for estate planning, which was a strain on their budget. My sister, Julie, and I helped our parents through this process, where we answered standard questions and received standard paperwork, which promptly got stuffed “somewhere safe”. Julie, who has extensive experience in aging related issues, and I walked out of the lawyers’ office and said someone should create an online solution for this and in the next second looked at each other and said, “We should this!”, and Gentreo was born.

Prior to that, my background includes leadership roles in several companies including helping Philips Lighting NA develop new business initiatives and I worked for the VP of Sales and the CEO of GT Solar on their new business opportunities as the company prepared for its successful IPO. Probably one of the most influential periods of my career was when I worked for Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, overseeing the majority of his cabinet. In my role, I personally negotiated the deal to bring Bristol Myers Squibb 1.2B dollars manufacturing facility to Massachusetts. I earned my undergrad from Penn State with a BS in Operations Management and Honors Logistics degree, and I am also a 1999 alum of Harvard Business School. I was proud to be recognized as a Harvard Business School Rock 100 Entrepreneur and I often help the school with new venture related activities.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The name Gentreo for us means three generations. We knew that estate planning had to move into this century — it couldn’t just be the old paper documents just now put online. Life and estate planning needs to be so much more. Our customer service team got a touching email from a customer who was helping her mom create her estate plan. After getting access to her mom’s documents, she and her brother (both of them have children) were inspired to do their own estate plans because they realized they all needed one. They wanted to protect their children, too. The name Gentreo really came to life as so many of us today are caring for so many.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Earlier in my career, I had the opportunity to serve in Gov. and now Senator Mitt Romney’s cabinet and then oversaw his cabinet, and he is my role model. He was tough but always fair. He had the most women in his cabinet of any governor (more than 50%), and his top leadership was nearly all women. Sen. Romney didn’t care who you were, what you looked like, what religion you were, what sex you were, etc. If you could get the job done and done well, you were the person for the job. His leadership taught me a lot about how I want to act as a leader for Gentreo.

When I served in the cabinet, Massachusetts was not known for attracting large companies. We were on a mission to change that. Our team coordinated twenty different agencies and quasi-public groups to provide a proposal to bring Bristol Myers Squibb’s new billion-dollar facility to the Commonwealth. Gov. Romney and I did the final negotiations with their CEO. Gov. Romney let me lead all of the discussions. Three days later, we found out the CEO chose us and today has invested over a billion dollars in Massachusetts.

I learned from that experience with Gov. Romney that, to develop team members, you have to believe in them, give them the tools and resources to be successful and be there for them when they need you.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The guys with money have to write women checks. Plain and simple. The people at the top of the big companies need to start partnering with smaller, women- and minority-led businesses. And, it all can’t be for show; it has to be real money and real relationships.

Last, as women, we need to own our power and take a risk — accepting whatever happens (success or falling short) as a stepping stone in a larger journey and not something that makes us or breaks us.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

There is lots of education out there for women who want to start a business, which is great, but we need more funding mechanisms. Women already get paid less, meaning they have less savings from which to start companies. As a society, we can do better to open doors for female founders and connect them with the resources and the financial backing to do great things. That’s something that we can do outside of the government and in business overall, but it’s also an area where the government can also support female founders.

People need to seek out women-led companies to use. For instance, in our marketplace, we are the only company founded and led by women. No others have women at the C-level. That comes through in our products and how we help our customers.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We need more women leading businesses because women bring a fresh (and very important) approach to problem solving, helping to identify different ways to overcome challenges. We women have lived different challenges. For instance, Gentreo incorporates lots of family elements into our product as we watched what our mother and other caregivers, who — many of which are women — went through in trying to care for loved ones. Watching our mom who was three states away constantly have to find our dad’s Health Care Proxy and medication list inspired our new product line, because having paper documents isn’t helpful when you have to go looking for them all the time. You need to be able to find everything with a few clicks.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

As a culture, we have this idea that if you start your own business and you put your nose to the grindstone, you’ll have all kinds of freedom and success that you would never see if you worked for someone else. Unfortunately, this is typically not true as now you get to work 24/7 and the buck, whether yours, or your investors’, lands with you. As a founder, you may get to set your schedule somewhat, but you have to be good at setting priorities to make sure you are spending your time on your most important objectives, as you are probably the only one making sure they happen.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No, not everyone is cut out to be a founder, but that’s not to say that someone who may not have the right traits can’t be a founder, it just means they may need to work harder to be successful. And remember, you can be a successful founder even if your idea or business doesn’t take off.

The traits that increase the likelihood of success for founders are:

– Innovation: You need to have a good idea that fills a real need, and the innovative perspective to find ways to overcome challenges along the way.

– Communication: Everyone needs good communication skills — written and verbal — but communication is especially important for founders. You need to be able to communicate your vision and your solution(s) to your team, your investors, your customers/clients, your partners… the list goes on.

– Perspective: The best founders have worked for others and have had the opportunity to experience what works and what doesn’t. Founders also need perspective as they look forward to the future as well to set realistic goals.

– Discipline: As a founder, you’re accountable to your team and your investors or board, but first and foremost, you’re accountable to yourself. You need to be a self-starter with the discipline to tackle each challenge or project with or without input from others.

– Humility: Everyone in leadership should have some level of humility. You will never be successful if you cannot delegate some aspects of your business to others, be they employees, contractors, or vendors. It’s important to recognize the special talents, skills and knowledge that others can bring to your idea.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Vision — What are your goals for founding this business? What need do you hope to solve? How will you solve it? Without a vision or dream for what you hope to do, you cannot chart a path forward, and you can’t find the right people or tools to support your vision and push it forward. Don’t stop with considering where you want your company to be in five years or ten, look at your industry as a whole and identify what place you want your company to hold within that industry.

2. Determination — All founders need determination to drive their idea and business forward, but it’s especially necessary for female founders. When you’re passionate about your venture, it’s usually quite contagious, but you also need the determination to push your idea forward even when it’s hard. And it will be hard.

3. Self Awareness — We all have strengths and weaknesses, but as a leader in a new business or an entrepreneur striking out with a new solution, it’s especially important for female founders to be conscious of both their limitations and strengths. You cannot do everything, and being self-aware will help you find the best talent.

4. Resilience — Starting a business is difficult, and the journey from day one will be full of unforeseen events, challenges, and seemingly impossible problems. But, it will also have the silver lining and breakthrough moments that remind you why you’re doing what you’re doing. The key is to hold on to your vision, accept setbacks as they come, and forge ahead with new solutions. Don’t let the failures stop you from success.

5. Decisiveness — You cannot lead if you cannot make decisions, but some founders struggle with decisiveness. It’s not about how fast you make decisions, but you must make them. Do your due diligence and use insights from others, hard data, and other factors to make informed decisions, then pull the trigger. Mistakes may (and probably will) happen, but you can learn from them to make better decisions in the future, and it’s all building you into a better founder and leader.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We work with all kinds of nonprofits, helping them spread awareness about estate planning and financial security to the people they help. There is a myth that estate planning is just for the wealthy. Nope. If you want to choose who makes your health care decisions if you become unable to, or if you just own a car and want someone to receive it when you pass away without having to spend lots of money on a lawyer, you need a will. We do lots of free educational events and offer a library of resources — check out our website to learn more: www.gentreo.com.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

This is truly what we hope to achieve with Gentreo. Like I mentioned above, everyone needs estate planning, even if you’re just 18, single, and don’t really have any assets. But the truth is that most Americans (60–80%) don’t have an estate plan or even a Will. This leaves them at risk — more risk than they could possibly know. With Gentreo, we’re not only trying to raise awareness about the importance of this process, but we’re helping make it easy and affordable to protect your wishes and your loved ones. There is a huge need here, and when people have a plan in place, it brings peace of mind, ensures your plans will be followed, protects your loved ones, and prevents conflicts after you pass away.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Thasunda Brown Duckett! She’s an amazing woman and I would love the chance to talk with her or to simply have her read this and see why Gentreo is a benefit that the members of TIAA could use. We aren’t just information about estate planning, we do it!

