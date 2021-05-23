Remy Prosper: “Be Persistent”

Be Persistent. Keep being persistent and don’t give up! You’re going to want to quit every single day of your life. You’re going to think that the path you’re walking is in vain. Well you already made it this far so there’s no going back, keep it moving. Don’t lose hope. A small light shines in a shroud of darkness. Be the light.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Remy Prosper, a Haitian-American producer/composer and songwriter from Miami, Florida. He credits his battle with anxiety at an early age in ultimately leading him towards his musical and artistic discovery. His distinct sound and production style stems from a wide range of influences. From classical baroque music, to Quincy Jones and The Beatles, Remy’s music background has always been eclectic. His sound blends diverse music styles while creating original sonic elements. Remy has worked with numerous independent artists ranging from hip-hop, pop and r&b, all the way to the Latin and French markets. Remy prides himself in being able to produce and compose in any music style. It is this ability that landed him music placements on shows such as Netflix’s “Grand Army” and the CW’s “Black Lightning”.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Miami, FL to Haitian immigrant parents who moved from Haiti to the US when they were young. My family is of a very diverse background. I also come from a family of highly ambitious immigrants who overcame the challenges of culture, race, and language to succeed. I got my BA in Psychology at the University of Miami (Go Canes) all while producing and writing with artists. After graduation, I’ve worked in the fields of law, recruitment and in psychology all while doing music on the side.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was very artistic growing up. As a kid, when I wasn’t running around like a maniac, I would always draw stuff. I used to write my own comic books, and draw stuff from cartoons to anime. There’s always been this need for me to create. I’ve been into music since I was really young, specifically classical and instrumental music which I believe became the model for my current style today. I used to listen to songs as a kid and I would always hear melodies in my head that could be added to whatever I was listening to. I would be like, this song would sound awesome if they added this or that…It wasn’t until I was about 14 when I began to start teaching myself piano and coming up with my own melodies and chord progressions..I’d do this obsessively. I had this urge to explore and experiment with music.. all the time. My high school years were spent, producing my own beats and compositions pretty much every day after I got home from school and sporting activities. My grades definitely took a serious hit, as school to me was just getting in the way of what I really wanted to do; create. It was very hard for me to balance those two things because in my family academics and education superseded everything else. I come from a family of overachievers who valued education, so me going down this path was a bit of a different turn than what was probably expected of me. Music to me wasn’t something that I wanted to do.. It was something I HAD to do. Everything else could just take a back seat.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I had worked on an EP called “Shape” back in 2017 with this artist Amber Palmer (Formerly Azarelle). I produced the whole thing and was really excited to get it out there and thought that was my one-way ticket to “making it”. Well of course it didn’t happen like that and that EP kind of just sat there for years without any real promo. Three years later, I got the call that one of the songs I produced/co-wrote, “Prized Possession” would be featured on CW’s Black Lightning. It was such a cool thing to see and hear something you create on a major network. It felt like I passed some sort of test. Back in September, on my birthday, I found out another song from the project, the titular track “Shape” landed on Netflix’s Grand Army. It just goes to show you that something you made years ago could still be used years down the road. Don’t lose hope in your work.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Just one? I feel like my career thus far has been mistake after mistake and learning from each mistake…all so I can make another mistake. In all seriousness, there was one time I was working with a Spanish artist on a song, and I kind of just got bored one day and started tuning his vocals all over the place. It was hilarious so I bounced it and sent it to a few friends as a joke..well, I accidentally sent that bounce to his management team. Luckily, they had a good laugh and enjoyed it but I learned to always double-check whatever it is you’re sending before you send it. Should be a no-brainer right? I have a bonus one that’s even funnier that happened to me recently. On May 12th of 2020, Instagram randomly asked me for my birthdate. I was like, do I really have to give them this? You guys want MORE information from me?! So like the defiant genius that I am, I put May 12, 2020, as my birthdate. About 3 seconds later, I got locked out of my account for being underage…and it stayed locked for 6 MONTHS. I could not tell you how frustrating it was to be locked out all due to my own stupidity. So yeah moral of the story, don’t try and think you can outsmart these apps.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I recently dropped a 3 track beat EP Abyss. It’s a hip-hop-based instrumental project with orchestral influences. If you’re a fan of Austin Fillmore you’ll definitely want to check out his project “I Hate Being Human” produced entirely by me coming out real soon. I produced every song during the stay-at-home lockdowns back last spring…cause what else was I supposed to do. I’m also very big into 80’s synth-pop and 80’s r&b so I’m working on many tracks in that genre too. Trying to bring the old school to the new school. I also have a house project ‘SUPERNOVA’, containing tracks from my set earlier this month that was featured on www.di.techno.live. Aside from that, I’m working with more upcoming artists including Amber Palmer on their own respective projects. I guess you could say I’m a bit of a workaholic and need to be constantly working on projects for whatever reason.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Our World is Diverse

That should be the only reason right? I’ve been fortunate enough to have been surrounded by different cultures and ethnicities living in Miami, DC and LA. I also have family out in Haiti, France and in Spain so I’ve always had an appreciation for different cultural backgrounds. I always tell people that growing up in a place like Miami is like living in a different country. It’s such a different sociocultural experience than anywhere else in America. The US is becoming more of a melting pot each day, and I think it’s important for that to be represented. Not in a “token character” type of way, but a way that allows the viewer to really connect with that character on a human-to-human level. I think the film and TV industry has begun to make great strides in recent years in showcasing diversity. Let’s keep it up.

2. Education

This to me is a big one. Like I said, I had the pleasure of being educated on many different cultures and ethnic backgrounds due to where I’ve lived. Unfortunately, many people don’t have the experience of living in a melting pot, so it can be difficult to learn about people from different walks of life. In showcasing different cultural backgrounds, you are able to learn and take in different perspectives on life. You’ll realize although we may have our differences, at the end of the day we’re not THAT different from each other. We can all learn from one another.

3. Relatability Through Representation

As a kid, I was pretty much an “only” racially at my school. Let me tell you, it was rough at times. I hated being different from everyone else and I just wanted to fit in. Over time, I learned to appreciate my differences, and used those struggles and channeled that through my work. It would have been cool to see someone like myself represented a bit more grown-up though. I feel like that sort of representation especially when you’re younger is a good thing to have because when you grow up thinking you’re so different from everyone else, it kinda sucks. You feel like “why am I the only person like this?! Hellooo is there anyone out there?!” I don’t know, it’s just a cool thing to see that you’re not the only one out there like “you”.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It’s Going to be a Long Road

I used to think I was going to become a multimillionaire in a year, like how all these online guru’s brag on Youtube. This is a journey that could take a very long time before any results show so you’re in this for the long haul. You’re going to have more downs than ups but continue to focus on your craft to be the absolute best you can be. Things will happen not when YOU decide. Follow advice #2 until you reach your destination.

2. Be Persistent

Keep being persistent and don’t give up! You’re going to want to quit every single day of your life. You’re going to think that the path you’re walking is in vain. Well you already made it this far so there’s no going back, keep it moving. Don’t lose hope. A small light shines in a shroud of darkness. Be the light.

3. Release Your Music!

I used to never release anything myself because I felt it wasn’t ready or “perfect” or it wasn’t the right time. Enough with the excuses and just drop stuff. Someone out there will appreciate it, even if it’s years down the road. Get into the habit of just putting your work out there and the rest will follow.

4. Harness Rejection, Use it as Fuel

I can’t even get into detail about the number of times I’ve been rejected in my life. That should be an interview all on its own. From people in the industry and even people in my own network. In fact, I was rejected just yesterday. Rejection will happen again and again… and again. It will always suck. People won’t see what you see in yourself..at first. Harness that emotion, and use it as the fuel to drive you. Success will be your revenge. It might take forever but…it will come. Believe in yourself, even when it feels like the whole world is telling you not to.

5. Don’t Worry About the Social Climbing “In Crowd”

This is something I WISH I heard when I was younger as I used to get lost on this. Not important in the slightest. You are on your OWN path, You are trying to create an entirely new lane for yourself. You’ll feel alone at first, but this is good. This will teach you character, and humble yourself. Don’t worry about them and just get to WORK. You might not see it now, but this is actually going to benefit you in the long run.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Never try to force anything, especially with creative pursuits. You need to just ride that wave. Sometimes it will be there, sometimes it won’t and when it’s not there, it’s all good it happens to all of us. Don’t overwork yourself to the point where you begin to hate what you’re doing. You’re not making music so you can be burnt out from the stress. You’re doing this because you love it. Recognize where exactly you are with stress, and if it’s getting out of hand take a break. I was working with a bunch of writers and producers one year to try and get placements and I got seriously burnt out. I was frustrated that I wasn’t hearing back from any of the records we pitched and my team just wanted me to keep going with what seemed like this futile trial and error game. I had to take a break because I wasn’t making music the way I wanted to. I wasn’t connecting with the work I was doing and it became more of a never-ending homework assignment. Taking a step back when I needed it made all the difference for me to get back on track.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve been toying with this idea recently called “Offline”. Now more than ever (as all commercials say these days), we have become so addicted to technology that I feel like we’re forgetting about the beauty in the world around us. It’s time for us to get back to the days where we used to play outside and interact with our physical environment. We live on such a beautiful planet and we need to take some time to connect ourselves spiritually with nature. Take some time to completely disconnect from the online sphere and find yourself in a natural environment. Just appreciate the scenery around you. Forget the news headlines, the “followers”, the “content”.. all of that..Go on a hike, and imagine that none of that exists. Take some time to step away from the craziness of the “real world” and go experience the actual real world.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many people. I’m grateful for everyone giving me a chance now, even you guys over at Medium! Evan Price from Artist Collect has been a huge mentor for me and helping me understand the ins and outs of the industry today. It’s such a different industry now than when it was when I first started. It’s such a different industry than it was last year! You have to know when what you’re doing isn’t working and Evan was very helpful in that regard. Sha’ron Prescott of Demo Entertainment Group was influential in landing my placements with the CW and Netflix so I have him to thank for that, that really led me to realize that I’m on the right track. Nothing but gratitude for the people who have helped me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My go-to quote is one that I made for myself when I was in a dark place. “Turn tragedy into alchemy, then create gold”. Take any hardship, loss or setback and use the emotion that comes with it to create something positive; gold. In my case, “gold” is music, but it can be anything depending on your situation. I’ve never really opened up about this but I struggled with pretty bad anxiety starting at a very young age. It was a debilitating obstruction in my life. I guess that’s part of the reason why I became so artistic. Oftentimes I’d get so anxious, that I would just shut down from the world and go completely dark from everyone around me. You wanna talk about “ghosting” people? Well, I was Casper.. except not so friendly. Ironically, I’m a pretty upbeat type of guy, so I’d try to hide how I’m feeling through that and no one ever really knew what was going on. I never considered there was a connection between anxiety and my music until I worked at a teen rehab facility out in Malibu. Many of the kids I’d oversee struggled with the same issues I did and were immensely talented. I knew then there had to be some sort of connection. I then realized that subconsciously, music to me was an escape from all of that. I feel like I’m king of the world when I create. Any struggle I’m dealing with? Gone..Feelings of self-doubt? Nada..All that boiled up emotion became fuel, and in turn, allowed me to focus solely on making whatever I was making to be as good as possible. That was my only mission; to create gold. So I say to anyone that is struggling right now, I’m with you and I’ve been there. Just know that no matter what place you’re in you HAVE the alchemy needed to create gold. So go do it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oh boy.. I have 2 very specific people I need to meet, and I’m trying to make it happen. Kanye West and believe it or not, Taylor Swift. Two stars from polar opposite spectrums.

Let’s start with Ye…Kanye West’s success and legacy is THE blueprint for the type of mindset you need to have to achieve what you want. People say Kanye is crazy, and I get where they’re coming from but let me tell you.. calling the guy “crazy” didn’t stop him from getting to where he is today. He understands just how to make his will a reality. The most cliche thing they always said in kids shows growing up was to “believe in yourself!” ”Just believe!”. That cliche will always hold up no matter how corny it comes across. Kanye does exactly that. He’s believed in himself even when the entire world was telling him not to, I really admire that. Now as far as his music? He is a creative genius that understands the importance of creating a lane for yourself from a compositional standpoint. Creating a new sound that will reverberate years down the road. His music is timeless to me and I need to make an album with him one day!

Now on to Taylor Swift… Taylor to me is THE blueprint for anyone that wants to be a pop star. Her rise to success should be studied by anyone trying to get into the business. She focuses on telling a story and connecting with her audience. Making her audience feel like they share a connection with her. That was crucial in catapulting her success. Now musically, I wasn’t the biggest fan of that early country lovey-dovey stuff, but it wasn’t until I heard “1989” that I was able to see that Taylor Swift not only understands how to write pop music but she also understands the importance of writing music that will be remembered. I often complain about the direction of where pop is today, but Taylor creates music in the same way that a lot of my influences in the ’80s and ’90s create music. Creating a project that will be remembered years down the road. That’s something I respect. I’ve got stuff for her too so yeah we need to have a lil chat!

How can our readers follow you online?

I made it easy for everyone. I’m @remyprosper on all socials. If you’re looking to keep up with me on any social media platform (there will probably be a new one I need to sign up with tomorrow), you can find me @remyprosper. Connect with me!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

About The Interviewer: Growing up in Canada, Edward Sylvan was an unlikely candidate to make a mark on the high-powered film industry based in Hollywood. But as CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, (SEGI) Sylvan is among a select group of less than ten Black executives who have founded, own and control a publicly traded company. Now, deeply involved in the movie business, he is providing opportunities for people of color.

In 2020, he was appointed president of the Monaco International Film Festival, and was encouraged to take the festival in a new digital direction.

Raised in Toronto, he attended York University where he studied Economics and Political Science, then went to work in finance on Bay Street, (the city’s equivalent of Wall Street). After years of handling equities trading, film tax credits, options trading and mergers and acquisitions for the film, mining and technology industries, in 2008 he decided to reorient his career fully towards the entertainment business.

With the aim of helping Los Angeles filmmakers of color who were struggling to understand how to raise capital, Sylvan wanted to provide them with ways to finance their creative endeavors.

At Sycamore Entertainment he specializes in print and advertising financing, marketing, acquisition and worldwide distribution of quality feature-length motion pictures, and is concerned with acquiring, producing and promoting films about equality, diversity and other thought provoking subject matter which will also include nonviolent storytelling.

Also in 2020, Sylvan launched SEGI TV, a free OTT streaming network built on the pillars of equality, sustainability and community which is scheduled to reach 100 million U.S household televisions and 200 million mobile devices across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and others.

As Executive Producer he currently has several projects in production including The Trials of Eroy Brown, a story about the prison system and how it operated in Texas, based on the best-selling book, as well as a documentary called The Making of Roll Bounce, about the 2005 coming of age film which starred rapper Bow Wow and portrays roller skating culture in 1970’s Chicago.

He sits on the Board of Directors of Uplay Canada, (United Public Leadership Academy for Youth), which prepares youth to be citizen leaders and provides opportunities for Canadian high school basketball players to advance to Division 1 schools as well as the NBA.

A former competitive go kart racer with Checkered Flag Racing Ltd, he also enjoys traveling to exotic locales. Sylvan resides in Vancouver and has two adult daughters.

Sylvan has been featured in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and has been seen on Fox Business News, CBS and NBC. Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver.