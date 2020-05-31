Remy Garrison: “Knowing that this career is a marathon, not a sprint. You have to have the patience to do this career”

It’s important to have diversity in music because everyone can offer different points of view, different sounds, and getting to know people and their different stories as artists. It can affect our culture by making everyone a bit more relatable and more understanding of one another.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Remy Garrison. The rising pop singer hails from Birmingham, AL but has been dazzling industry veterans with her songwriting since moving to Nashville, TN. Her latest single “D.O.N.E.” is out now and she just dropped the accompanying video.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Remy! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up from a very loving family who early on recognized my love and passion for music and supported it.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

What brought me to this career path was Taylor Swift coming onto the scene when I was 6, when I heard her music I knew it was what I wanted to do.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story since the beginning of my career was working at Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Nashville, it was a great training ground because you had to learn songs on the fly. I had a guy tip me for 4 hours straight if I kept singing Taylor Swift songs. It was really fun…plus I made a lot of money that day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was when both my guitars were having technical issues when I was performing so the other people on stage had to play guitar for me. The lesson I learned was that things are not gonna go as planned sometimes and that’s okay.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The most exciting thing I’m working on currently is that my music video for my new single “D.O.N.E.” is about to be released! Making that video was so much fun! Due to being quarantined, I’m currently doing a ton of writing at home on my own.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s important to have diversity in music because everyone can offer different points of view, different sounds, and getting to know people and their different stories as artists. It can affect our culture by making everyone a bit more relatable and more understanding of one another.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Knowing that this career is a marathon, not a sprint. You have to have the patience to do this career.

2. If you think you are writing enough, you’re not. you need lots of material.

3. People are gonna look at you under a microscope and pick you apart. You need to have thick skin for this industry.

4. It’s okay to not have it figured out sometimes. I was young when I started this and was so clueless as to how music worked and I’m still learning now.

5. You’re gonna meet some amazing people — some of the coolest, most talented people I’ve met are through music. My team is amazing and I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for me.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

What I would recommend doing so you don’t burn out is to take some time for yourself when you need it. There is time for work and time for rest, don’t run yourself into the ground.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement that I would want to inspire people is that you should be yourself. Like why try and be the next of anything when you can be uniquely you?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m most grateful for my parents. My mom and dad have been so on top of things with my music and helping assemble my team.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “love laugh live.” Those are 3 important words that I carry through my everyday life. It’s a radiate positivity kind of thing and allowing people to be themselves. It’s about embracing other people, not criticizing and being a light. My next single is called “Love Laugh Live.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

If there was one person in the world that I could eat food with, it would be Taylor Swift because she started my dream of music. I’m sure we would bond over music and tacos!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Your readers can find me here — Website | Facebook | Instagram

