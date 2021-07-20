Remote Working Model: Pleasure Or Depression For Employees

Remote means far apart, and remote working model means a structure specially designed for the employees who are not working in the workplace. It includes both the workforce who are performing their job on the field, i.e., the marketing team (mostly) or anyone who is working from the outside, and the workforce who are attending the office from their place/house. Due to the pandemic COVID-19, employers allow their subordinates to attend their job from their homes. But when they implement the remote working model into the rigid working life, they also need to look over the management model. Because when the employees are working in the workplace, it is easy to control their activities, but when they are doing their work from home, an employer can not dominate their task.

Sometimes, employees feel a lack of physical connectivity while working remotely, which affects their performance. But technological revolution assists employers to handle the remote workforce smoothly and also control their activity. Automated tools easily connect the whole team with each other without any geographical coverage limitations. Thanks to technological enhancement, artificial intelligence, and computerized tools to eliminate the stress of the corporate working life and reduce the workload.

In the beginning, while implementing the work from the home model during the pandemic COVID-19, employers face trouble in compiling the data of the team, who are working from a different place. But technological tools help employers to control their activities and increase their productivity. According to the research, while working from home, an employer gets a 57% productivity increase from the workforce.

Which Technological Tools Help The HRD To Maintain Remote Workforce?

The human resource department of an organization is the blood of the business because it recruits the employees who work hard to accomplish the pre-defined goal. Thus, the HR manager needs to watch over employee’s activity and their performance because it directly affects the profitability of the firm. Following are the tools that help HR managers to handle the remote workforce effectively.

Cloud Computing

If you didn’t invest in cloud computing yet, you are already out of the race of the corporate world. Almost every organization uses cloud-based technology to streamline the operations of each department. It flawlessly connects each department, different company branches, and also the office located in the other country. Moreover, it increases the safety measures in the working premises.

For example, the HRD uses the cloud-based attendance system for the employees who are working from their home or the employees who are performing their job on the field.

Business Software

Technological revolution allows a business to develop their own software to handle the workforce, manage their attendance and leave management process, and streamline each operation of the working premises. Such business software is used for smooth internal communication and project management. The employees who are working remotely use this software from their smartphones also and easily get connected with their colleagues.

Smartphone Application

It is compulsory to think over employees’ personal development whether they are working remotely or at the working premises. As we know, remote workers are working from a different place, and managing them and developing their skills at a time is complex; that is why some AI-based mobile applications help an HR admin to conduct leadership team meetings so that they can make a plan for growing the workforce for the company’s development.

Moreover, it is also challenging to manage their activity because they all are not under the same roof, but thanks to technological tools that help the manager to control employees’ activities even if they are working remotely. For example, GPS-based applications allow the manager to check the exact location of the employees and track their journey. Earlier, the remote employees were called their reporting manager for their attendance, which is not accurate and also a time-consuming method, but now they can mark their attendance through selfie punch from their smartphone easily. These are how technological advancement helps employers to manage the remote workforce effectively.

Project Management Tools

When employees are working from their house, i.e., from a different location, then it is quite challenging to manage their activity and allow the whole team to work on the same project, because lacking a physical connection may be the cause of the failure to complete the task effectively. Some mobile applications or desktop software helps the employees to work on the same project at a time. For example, google docs allow multi-users to work on the same file at the same time and save time. Google docs help remote employees to work on the same project at a time without geographical coverage errors.

Effective Communication Tools

Effective communication tools help the remote workforce to connect with each other and perform tasks smoothly. Like Google meet, allow multi-users to communicate with each other through video conference and discuss an ongoing project or a formal meeting. Lack of communication may be creating misunderstandings, and can not complete the assigned work accurately. But because of technological advancement, they can easily communicate with each other through video chat, audio conferencing, etc.

Conference Call & Video Conferencing

Smartphones have advanced features of conference video and audio calls. These features help employees to connect with each other easily and complete their tasks effectively.

Time Tracking Tools

Time tracking tools or online timesheet management tracks employees’ real-time working hours and saves the data in an integrated HR database that is used by the human resource manager to calculate employee’s KPI (Key Performance Indicators). It also allows employers to track the activity of remote employees during their working hours and record each click did by them.

The employees who are working in the field have an automated time tracker in their smartphone, which is connected to HR’s computer so that they can note the activity of the employee. Automated time tracking tools increase the productivity of the employees because, through such tools, managers can watch over their activity so that they can quickly notify the mistakes of workers and handle it effectively, and simultaneously it enhances the profitability of the firm.

Conclusion

Due to the lockdown situation during the pandemic COVID-19, the organization suffers from lots of issues, and we can say it was hurting the periodic working cycle of the business and cut down the profit ratio of the firm. But just because of technological enhancement, artificial intelligence, and automated tools, they can manage remote workers and their work efficiently. So just because of the computerized tools, even an unlikely lockdown situation be the pleasure of the working method.