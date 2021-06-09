Remote Work: 101 Effective Tips to Virtually Manage Your Team

1. Time for acclimatization

You must understand that your employees are saving time on travel (since now they do not have to commute to the workplace) but there is a major change in their routine and if you expect them to work extra hours, it might end up reducing the quality of their work. Instead, they should be given some time to get used to the work-from-home routine and then rediscover their productivity in their new space.

2. The “formal” informal

Remember exchanging smiles and greetings near a coffee machine? Well, there won’t be any such informal small talk. Instead, there will be tonnes of emails, the “formal” ones. These emails could stress out anyone. Therefore, try using just one or two emails to explain a project to your employees or team members and then let them work on it. Let them know that you’re available for any kind of help and do not forget to check in with them, “informally”.

3. Managing different schedules

Everybody has a different sleeping routine. Everybody has different errands to run and find different times of the day, comfortable for work. This makes it hard to collaborate on the same project since everyone is working at different times. Thus, as a team leader, you should try to fix that one time of the day, when everybody is comfortable working. This will help you to collaborate with your teammates at the same time.

4. Meetings

Meetings are important to keep each other updated on the project you’re working on. Plan a meeting at least twice a week, to catch up on your projects and guide your teammates on how they need to proceed further on it. A mail cannot convey a message as efficiently as you can do over a call. Also, meetings give you the chance to finally interact with people and share a conversation, which can brighten someone’s day.

5. Video calls

Locked up in our homes, we rarely get to catch up with people apart from our family members. It can get extremely disturbing and depressing at times, especially when there’s a fear of death. Whenever you’re on a call with your teammates, try turning on the video and also ask your teammates to do so. Dress up for video calls, exchange greetings with each other, do not forget to smile, this can improve one’s mood to a great extent.

6. Transparency

Each of your teammates should know what topic or project the other person is working on. This not only helps them to feel important but being updated on each other’s work helps them to collaborate better. Also, encourage your teammates to perform better, by setting up goals for them. Do not hold back from appreciating a teammate, whenever you get a chance to. It could be a small graphic or a piece of well-crafted content, but if you find it faultless, take time out to appreciate it.

7. Transferring files

Use apps that allow free file transfer to update your teammates on the status of your work. These apps allow you to send and receive files of large sizes and are free of cost.

Wrapping Up

Working from home is harder than it seems, but to ease it, there are several steps you can take. Give your teammates some time to get used to the new routine. Do not forget to interact informally with your teammates. Plan out a working schedule that everybody finds comfortable working on. Try conducting at least two meetings a week to stay updated with your teammates and do not forget to turn on the video so that you see new faces. Each member of the team should know what the other member is working on and try using free file transfer apps to send and receive files.

Following these tips will ensure a seamless work-from-home process and keep high the spirits of everyone in your team.