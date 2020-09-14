Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Remote Meetings

Stressful, tiring, frustratingly ineffective?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
COMMUNICATION: face-to-face vs. Zoom

Whenever I said something which my grandmother felt was blindingly obvious she would say:

Paul, everybody knows thaaaaat!‘  (yes, that last syllable would be drawn out to have maximum impact).

It was her none-too-subtle way of saying ‘tell me something I don’t know’.

So here’s something which would irritate my grandmother:

The Covid-19 epidemic has led to an unprecedented use of online meetings. Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, etc. give us the opportunity to communicate (privately and professionally) in ways we could only have dreamed of 20 years ago.

Everybody knows thaaaaat‘.

Well here’s something less self-evident:

For all their undoubted advantages, many remote meetings are frustratingly ineffective and impersonal … people talking over the top of each other, confusion, a lack of focus, poor outcomes.
This short video (by Tripp and Tyler) wonderfully sums it up for me:

Initially I felt this was a problem which people will simply ‘figure out’. I’ve now changed my mind: people are not going to figure it out anytime soon without support and training.

Humans have been communicating face-to-face for 50,000 years and it’s still a work in progress; it’s easy to forget that Zoom was founded only 9 years ago!

No, we cannot simply copy / paste the best practices from face-to-face meetings and think they’ll work for remote meetings; remote meetings are different, they require different techniques, different protocols … a new way of doing things.

Paul Stevens, CEO, Mayflower College, Plymouth, UK

Paul has been involved in English language training and testing for the past 30 years, specializing in Aviation English, Maritime English, Academic English and Business English. His latest project is SayWhatEnglish.com, looking at the communication process 'from the other side', at how native-English speakers can filter and simplify their English and have a better understanding of the challenges ESL speakers face.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Slow Your Roll: The Realities of Remote Meetings

by Paul Stevens
Community//

Purpose Driven Communication

by Tara B Taylor, MPA
remote work
Community//

How to Empower Your Remote Teams: 8 Proven Tips

by Pawan Kumar

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.